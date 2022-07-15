HYRUM — Taryn Durham helped provide one of the most memorable moments of the 2021 high school girls lacrosse season locally when the then-Mountain Crest junior won a draw with seven seconds remaining in the first half against Ridgeline and delivered a pinpoint pass to Kamrie Wilkinson, who scored just before the horn sounded.
That well-executed goal gave the Mustangs a 8-7 halftime lead, and they ended up edging the Riverhawks, 12-11 — a critical win against a rival they ended up tying for second place in the final Region 11 standings.
Mountain Crest won a lot of draws over the past two seasons, and Durham was the primary reason why. Of the Mustangs’ 330 draws this season, No. 2 was in the circle for 309 of them.
“It's something I take a lot of pride it because that's one thing I know I can do really well and if I can get it, then I could just pass it to Kam or Madi (Henrie) and they could just shoot it, and it's just beautiful,” Durham said.
Indeed, Durham dominated at times in one of the most critical aspects of the game. Her ability to win draws during the 2022 campaign was a big reason why Mountain Crest secured a pair of one-goal victories over Sky View and went undefeated against region opponents outside of eventual 4A state champion Bear River.
“It was fun to see her kind of shine in that moment because that's really where her specialty is, is those draws,” MC head coach Jaycie Rindlisbacher said. “And just to see her excel, I'm extremely proud of everything she was able to do there.”
As adept as Durham was in winning draws, she certainly wasn’t a one-tricky pony. The daughter of Celiste and Ron Durham was one of the most well-rounded and versatile players at the 4A level.
The speedy senior scored her share of goals and was one of the best distributors in the region. Durham was also arguably the best defensive midfielder in the 4A classification. The Hyrum native forced 69 turnovers this past spring, which ranked first in 4A.
“Her confidence all around and her ability to play any position on the field,” said Rindlisbacher when asked how Durham evolved during her final two seasons at Mountain Crest. “She's really grown in that confidence and I think that's really propelled her forward in her high school career.”
With Durham leading the charge, the Mustangs went 13-4 this past spring and won seven straight games from March 15 to April 20. Mountain Crest also pieced together a five-game winning streak later in the season.
“We won the most games Mountain Crest girls lacrosse has ever won, so we left our mark and it felt really good,” Durham said. “... The first few games it was a little bit rocky, but as we started playing, we trusted each other more and we played as a team. It wasn't just one girl. We had multiple top scorers ... and we were solid defensively."
There’s no question Durham carved out her legacy for Mountain Crest’s girls lacrosse program. After all, she is the first Mustang to garner first-team all-state accolades since the sport was sanctioned by the Utah High School Activities Association prior to the 2019-20 academic year. Durham is also the first Mustang to be selected as The Herald Journal’s All-Valley Player of the Year in girls or boys lacrosse.
Durham is hopeful Mountain Crest’s success in 2022 will help thrust the program to new heights in future years. That’s more important to her than any individual award.
“We had so many seniors graduate, hopefully we can get more girls to come out since we had a good winning streak,” Durham said. “Usually when a sport does well, a lot more people come out, so hopefully we'll have a lot of new girls and that I can maybe come back and help coach for a little bit.”
Durham consistently scored about two goals a game for the Mustangs as a senior. She found the back of the net at least once in 14 of 17 games and dished out at least one assist on 12 occasions. Durham ranked first on the team in assists (22) and ground balls (106) and third in goals (34) — just one behind Madi Henrie for the No. 2 spot.
The recent Mountain Crest graduate took a great deal of pride in scooping up ground balls, and she ended up ranking third in 4A in that category.
Durham played an instrumental role in some of the Mustangs’ biggest wins of the season. For starters, she scored the game-winner in overtime on the road against Sky View on April 20, plus she forced an impressive seven turnovers in that game.
The midfielder put together quite possibly the best performance of her high school career — she was a four-year varsity mainstay for the Mustangs — in a 15-11 triumph over visiting Ridgeline on April 27. Durham took complete control of the game during the first eight minutes of the second half as she scored all four of her goals and was largely responsible for the hosts winning seven of the first eight draws after halftime. Additionally, Durham dished out two assists in that contest, forced nine turnovers and won eight ground balls.
Mountain Crest went 4-1 in games decided by one or two goals in ’22 and Durham was a big reason why. Both of Mountain Crest’s wins over Sky View were decided by a single goal. Going 8-0 against the other teams from Cache Valley was a big highlight of the season for Durham.
“It felt really good to beat them,” she said. “I’ve played with a lot of the girls on both Sky View and Ridgeline, and some are friends, but it was really good to beat them.”
What did Rindlisbacher enjoy the most about coaching Durham?
“Taryn's a very coachable player,” Rindlisbacher said. “She listens and does what is asked of her, and she gives it 100 percent. She doesn't ever try to opt out. Like, we have to stare at her in the eyes and be like, 'are you hurt?’ But she'll still play even if she's hurt, and we'll have to force her to sit. She’s so tough.”
Rindlisbacher also spoke highly of Durham’s leadership abilities.
“The other girls respected her a lot,” she said. “A lot of the girls, especially the younger ones, looked up to her for that guidance and leadership, and knowing what to do, keeping calm during stressful games. It was a cool thing to see.”
Durham has been playing lacrosse for nearly 10 years. She also competed in soccer and tennis as a youngster, but lacrosse is the sport that runs in the family.
"My dad coached the Mountain Crest boys for two years or three, and then all of my siblings played it," said Durham, who will attend Utah State University and is considering playing for the Aggie club team. "Both my brothers (Logan and Kaleb) were on the team when they won state and so lacrosse is a pretty big deal in my family."
Indeed, Durham has a passion for the sport and it paid dividends for the Mustangs.
TOP NEWCOMER
Abby Hunt, Fr., Sky View
This freshman attacker made an immediate impact as she earned first-team all-region and second-team all-state accolades for one of the most improved teams in the 4A classification.
Hunt was Sky View's top goal scorer with 38, and she also chipped in with four assists, plus she was a weapon for the Bobcats in winning draws. No. 23 squared off for 143 of her team's 282 draws this past spring.
"Abby's a freshman who has worked hard attending camps and working with clubs prior to high school, so she has an effective understanding of the game," SV head coach Brandon LaMont said. "Abby's persistence at the draw certainly made a difference for the team."
Hunt came up huge in Sky View's two wins over Ridgeline this season. She buried seven of her eight shots in a 15-8 victory over the Riverhawks during the regular season, and then converted on seven of nine shots in a 14-13 thriller in the quarterfinals of the 4A state playoffs. The attacker won several draws in that playoff game, to boot. Hunt, who finished with an impressive .551 shot percentage, also scored six times in an 18-8 drubbing of Box Elder.
OFFENSIVE MVP
Kamrie Wilkinson, Jr., Mountain Crest
Wilkinson burst onto the high school lacrosse scene a year ago as she led all local players with 59 goals on her way to being selected as the Region 11 Offensive Player of the Year.
No. 28 was even better and more consistent as a junior. For starters, the attacker ranked second in 4A with 78 goals and she found the back of the net at least five times in 10 of the Mustangs' 17 games. Wilkinson scored between five and seven goals in seven straight contests early in the season.
"Kamrie focused a lot on her placement this year," Rindisbacher said. "Instead of just going for her usual shot, she would come early to practice to work on her shots. She'd stay late after practice to work on her shots and just her overall dedication to improve (was impressive). And even just being a better team player, I think that led to her getting more goals. Where she was more willing to pass this year, people were more willing to give her the ball."
Wilkinson, who ranked third on the team in assists (11) and converted on 53.4 percent of her shots, sparkled in a couple of Mountain Crest's biggest wins. The first-team all-region and second-team all-state honoree netted six goals in a 10-9 win over Sky View, and buried all eight of her shot attempts in a 16-13 triumph over Ridgeline.
DEFENSIVE MVP
Dika Bair, Jr., Sky View
Like Wilkinson, Bair captured her All-Valley specialty award for the second time in as many seasons, which is especially impressive for someone who didn't start playing lacrosse until she was a sophomore.
No. 25 wreaked havoc on opposing players with her athletic ability, tenacity and physical presence. Bair racked up 52 forced turnovers in just 13 games, which ranked second in 4A. Nobody else on her team came up with more than 10 takeaways and Bair came through with at least four takeaways in eight different contests. The first-team all-region and all-state selection also paced the Bobcats in ground balls with 71.
Bair was also a very capable goal scorer for the Bobcats when given the opportunity as a defender. She tied for fourth on the team with 16 goals and found the back of the net twice in five different games. Additionally, Bair, who scored in 11 of 13 contests, was a very efficient shooter as was evidenced by her .571 shooting percentage.
"Dika's a second-year player in lacrosse," LaMont said. "She is a natural athlete. This year she worked hard to take a leadership role defensively and offensively she put a few balls in the back of the net. Dika's athletic prowess has become her trademark and has made her the backbone of our defense."