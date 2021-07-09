MILLVILLE — The 2020 high school girls and boys lacrosse season was supposed to be memorable for players throughout the Beehive State.
You see, last spring was the first time lacrosse was sanctioned by the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA), but a lot of teams weren’t even able to play a single game before COVID-19 got in the way. It was especially heartbreaking for the Ridgeline girls as they were primed for a breakthrough season after taking their lumps in 2018 and 2019.
The Lady Riverhawks went winless in their first year as a club program and were winless a year later until prevailing in their season finale in overtime. However, Ridgeline brought back 12 athletes with starting experience last spring, including four talented seniors. Unfortunately for those girls, they didn’t get to play any games.
“I feel really bad for the seniors last year because we had some pretty awesome seniors, but I’m just really happy it didn’t happen to me because (this season) set me up for my college future and to be able to keep playing,” said recent Ridgeline graduate Belle Quiggle.
Quiggle and fellow class of 2021 graduates Mady Nelson and Sydnee Seeholzer, plus some skilled underclassmen, helped Ridgeline make up for lost time this past season. The Riverhawks won seven of their first eight games and were ranked 15th out of 57 teams in the state in the final RPI standings.
Simply put, it was a remarkable turnaround for a program that won one game during its first two years.
“I was super excited to start off on such a good foot because I had never won a game in high school before, so for us to win seven (right off the bat), it was so awesome,” Quiggle said.
Quiggle has started for the Riverhawks ever since she was a freshmen and watching the program develop to where it is now has been very rewarding for the Nibley native.
“It was super awesome because we’ve worked hard throughout all four of my years of high school and it finally paid off to be able to do well,” she said.
The daughter of Aaron and Kenzie Quiggle excelled in her final season at Ridgeline in many facets of the game, including as a consistent goal scorer, a solid distributor, an adept ball winner and as a leader. Indeed, the first-team all-region selection was a well-rounded player for the Riverhawks and she is the first ever Herald Journal All-Valley Player of the Year in girls lacrosse.
“You really have to have multiple players that have good lacrosse IQ, that aren’t just fast, that don’t just have good stick skills, and so you have to have those players that also understand situations and know when to pump the team up, when to slow things down and how to really run the field out there,” said RHS head coach Aaron Quiggle, who is also Belle’s father. “And I think with Belle’s experience, by her senior year she was really able to do that.”
Quiggle was an attacker and midfielder for the Riverhawks, who had two other very talented end-to-end middies in junior MJ Topham and sophomore Ellie Goins. Quiggle raved about those two athletes and credited them for the success she had this past spring.
Quiggle, Topham and Goins all scored between 38-43 goals during the ’21 campaign and were also Ridgeline’s top three performers in ground balls won and turnovers caused. Quiggle was an efficient offensive weapon for the Riverhawks as she finished with an impressive shot percentage of .507, which ranked second on the squad but first among the primary goal scorers.
No. 3 was also Ridgeline’s leader in assists with 12 and found the back of the net in 13 of her team’s 15 games. Additionally, Quiggle displayed the ability to score goals in bunches or at critical junctures of the game. That came in very handy for the Riverhawks, who went 6-1 in games decided by three or fewer goals.
“In years past she wasn’t maybe the star player or the senior, and so in the games this year that were tight and we needed a goal, she’s like, ‘I want the ball, I want to score, I want to win,’” coach Quiggle said. “And she put all that she had out there just into making that happen.”
Quiggle got off to an outstanding start as a senior as she went off for eight goals in Ridgeline’s second contest — a nailbiting 12-11 triumph over Box Elder. That was the most goals netted by a local player in a game in ’21.
The captain also recorded hat tricks against Box Elder, Logan (twice), Sky View, Green Canyon and Bear River, and contributed with multiple goals in 10 games. Quiggle was unstoppable in a 18-1 victory over Logan as she finished with six goals and seven assists.
Scoring three times in a showdown against Region 11 champion Bear River was also a noteworthy accomplishment, inasmuch as the Bears only lost two games the entire season and rarely conceded more than five or six goals in a contest. Ridgeline went 10-5 and tied Mountain Crest for second place in the final Region 11 standings with records of 7-3.
The Millville resident also worked hard defensively as she forced 58 turnovers on the season. Playing stingy defense in girls lacrosse is a challenging task, inasmuch as very little contact is allowed. Quiggle took a lot of pride in the strides she made on the defensive side of the field as a senior.
“I really think I improved on getting that draw control and being able to share the ball with my other middies and my other attackmen,” said Quiggle, who was Ridgeline’s third-leading goal scorer with 15 as a sophomore. “And I learned a lot more defensive play and strategy this year, so I was able to get back on defense a lot more, and it was super helpful.”
What was it like playing on a team her father coached?
“My dad’s an awesome coach and I love him a lot, but sometimes it can get frustrating to be the coach’s daughter,” Quiggle said while chuckling. “But he’s awesome and I love playing for him.”
Quiggle didn’t start playing until her freshman year, but “grew up with the sport.” Her father played while growing up in the San Diego area, helped propel BYU’s club team to national championships in 1997 and 2000, and has coached at the youth and high school levels for several years. Aaron Quiggle helped lead the Sky View boys to a state title in 2014.
What was it like for coach Quiggle to mentor his daughter?
“It was fun to see Belle in an environment different than the family environment and seeing her decide, ‘I want to be a leader, I want to help this team, I want to lead by example but also motivate, and I want to win and I want to be successful in this sport,’” he said. “So it was fun to see her in that environment and have that experience with her.”
And more experiences are to come in the sport Quiggle loves as she has signed to play for Southern Virginia University, a NCAA Division III program located in Buenta Vista. The lion’s share of the students at this school are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Knights went 7-8 this past spring and 10 of their players went to high school in Utah.
OFFENSIVE MVP
Taryn Durham, Jr., Mountain Crest
This was a difficult decision, especially when you consider Mustang teammate Kamrie Wilkinson finished first among all local players with 59 goals and named selected as the Offensive MVP by the Region 11 coaches. Nevertheless, Durham gets the nod for this award based on her well-rounded offensive skills.
The junior ranked second on the team in goals (39) and first in assists (14), but arguably made even more of a difference courtesy of her ability to win draws and gobble up ground ball after ground ball, which allowed Mountain Crest to transition from defense to offense. Durham corralled a whopping 133 ground balls, which was far and away the most by any Cache Valley athlete.
No. 2 was also a consistent goal scorer as she converted on at least one shot in all 16 of the Mustangs’ games. Durham, a first-team all-region honoree, tallied hat tricks against Logan (twice), Box Elder, Sky View, Ridgeline and Green Canyon, and was efficient in doing so as she buried 50 percent of her shots on the season.
The middie had a few memorable performances for Mountain Crest, including a five-goal, five-assist effort against Green Canyon and a five-goal, three-assist effort against Box Elder.
“Taryn is an all-around great player and leader,” MC head coach Jaycie Rindlisbacher said. “She always seemed to be everywhere on the field. From taking the draw, to scoring goals, to getting the ground balls, she has always been reliable and an important part of our team.”
DEFENSIVE MVP
Dika Bair, So., Sky View
It’s fair to say Bair’s first year playing lacrosse was a smashing success. Case in point: Not only was the sophomore Sky View’s lone first-team all-region selection, she was named the Defensive MVP by the coaches.
It was an up-and-down season for the youthful Bobcats, but they were consistently rock solid defensively, especially during the second half of the spring. Sky View only conceded four goals against Maple Mountain, 11 in two games against Logan, six against Bonneville, six against Green Canyon and eight against Viewmont.
Bair anchored Sky View’s stingy defense, plus she was also a threat offensively. No. 25 netted 10 games in 14 games, which tied for third place on the team. Bair scored three times in a hard-fought 12-9 loss to Mountain Crest and twice against Bear River. She also paced the Bobcats with 40 ground balls — ground ball statistics were only tabulated in nine of Sky View’s contests — and caused an impressive six turnovers in a nailbiting 8-7 loss to Viewmont in the playoffs.
Bair is a three-sport athlete for the Bobcats as she was a state medalist in wrestling as a sophomore and also played on the soccer team.
“She is a special athlete,” SV head coach Brandon LaMont said. “When she puts her mind to something, there is little that can stop her. Dika is a natural all-around athlete who understands field positioning and has great speed. Her one-on-one play and fast feet make for a great combination, allowing her to be a very skilled defensive player.”