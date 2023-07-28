HYRUM — It’s been more than 10 years since at least one Wilkinson sibling hasn’t played lacrosse at Mountain Crest.
That long stretch came to end this past May when standout attacker Kamrie Wilkinson played her final game for the Lady Mustangs. The 18-year-old was the last of five Wilkinson siblings to showcase their skills at Mountain Crest.
It was essentially the end of an era at Mountain Crest, but the Wilkinson family certainly left their mark on their respective programs. Five seasons ago, Jace Wilkinson came through with the game-tying and game-winning goals in the Class C boys state championship game against Ridgeline, and Kamrie Wilkinson picked right up where her older brother left off.
The daughter of Tim and Kristie Wilkinson scored a whopping 197 goals during her final three seasons with the Mustangs, which is a program record. It’s fair to say 10 years of dedication to her signature sport paid off for Wilkinson.
"When I was a kid, I just did it for fun, but … before I went into high school, it's kind of like the sibling thing, but I kind of wanted to be better than my siblings and I wanted to have something that I could kind of brag about because everyone has their little thing that they like to brag about,” Wilkinson said. “So, I went every day to practice and I figured out that I was pretty good at scoring, and my coach, Jaycie (Rindlisbacher), she kind of helped me through it and figure out different things to help me become a better scorer and better team player. And she made it possible for me to feel good about shooting and she pushed me to be able to be a really good scorer and get to where I am now.”
Indeed, the Hyrum native native spoke highly of her head coach, and the feeling is mutual.
“Kamrie has one of the best personalities, I think, to be around,” said Rindlisbacher, who called Wilkinson a role model. “She's been incredibly coachable. She's always willing to listen to new ideas and even offer new ideas herself on things that we can improve on as a team. Or even me as a coach, she's helped me to be a better person.”
It’s been a gratifying three-season stretch for Rindlisbacher, Wilkinson and the Lady Mustangs, who only lost one Region 11 game to any opponent other than Bear River. Mountain Crest tied with Ridgeline for second place in the region in 2021 and finished in sole possession of second the following two seasons. Wilkinson was a big reason why Mountain Crest went 36-15 from 2021-2023.
"She's one of the girls that was always asking me if I could come early to practice or stay late after practice,” Rindlisbacher said. “She just wanted to improve herself and some of the younger girls are starting to ask for a little extra playing time because they see that example that Kamrie set. She's a super hard worker and has made a big impact on, I think, even some of the older players. She's pushed them to be better and she's set a very high standard for the younger girls and the new players to kind of reach.”
The one-two offensive punch of Wilkinson and Lilly Lopez helped Mountain Crest reach uncharted territory this past spring. The Mustangs became the first Cache Valley girls team to make it to a state title game, where they fell to now two-time reigning champion Bear River.
It was a memorable conclusion to the prep career of Wilkinson, who was named the 2023 Herald Journal All-Valley Player of the Year. No. 28 was the All-Valley Offensive MVP each of the previous two seasons.
The Mustangs graduated several impact performers from their 2022 squad, which went 13-4. Nevertheless, Mountain Crest was able to reload, much to the delight of Wilkinson, and improve on its record from a year ago. The Mustangs went 14-4 in 2023, with three of those loses coming to the Bears.
"It just felt so nice because I think all of us were a little down at the beginning of the year because we didn't have a big team this year,” Wilkinson said. “We were just kind of scrapping for people at the beginning of the year, so I think we were all just a little nervous. But everyone pulled through and, especially in the playoffs, we knew how much it meant to get to where we were and, just the teamwork that it took, it was awesome and I'm so glad that we were able to do that. … Our teammates, they wanted to do everything they could to help us seniors get to that point.”
What Wilkinson was referring to was Mountain Crest’s monumental 14-13 victory over Juan Diego in the semifinals of the 4A state playoffs. That game took place during Mountain Crest’s graduation and four of the team’s five seniors — all starters, Wilkinson included — elected to attend graduation. The Mustangs, who played that game without a single substitute, were able to avenge their loss to Juan Diego from earlier in the season, courtesy of a goal in the waning seconds of the second half.
"All of us (seniors), we felt really upset,” Wilkinson said. “I felt horribly upset. I cried a lot. … There wasn't really a big moment where I was like, 'oh, I'm just going to do this,' but I think in the end I was just like, 'I need to go to graduation.’ And, even during graduation, I was watching the game (online) and I FaceTimed my coach during the game, I FaceTimed (our team) at halftime and talked to them. Some of them needed some hyping up because they were tired and stressed, but being able to call them and even just be on FaceTime with them felt like I was there. It was nice. But yeah, ultimately it was such a hard decision to make and I'm so happy for them. I wish I was there, I wish I was playing with them. I still kind of regret it, but I also can't regret going to graduation.”
The first-team all-state selection scored in 15 of 17 games as a senior, including multiple goals in 14. Wilkinson finished with 60 goals, which ranked third in the region and fifth in 4A, to go along with a career-high 15 assists, 29 ground balls and 11 caused turnovers. No. 28 assisted on at least one goal in 11 straight games and matched Sophie Keller for a team-high tally in assists. Wilkinson poured in seven goals in games against Bonneville and Logan, five goals against Juan Diego and Judge Memorial, and four against Westlake, Northridge, Green Canyon (three times), Sky View and Ridgeline.
Wilkinson netted a career-high 78 goals as a junior, 59 as a sophomore and five in four games during Mountain Crest’s COVID-19 shortened season of 2020. The former youth soccer player was the captain of Mountain Crest’s JV team as a freshman, plus was also a starter on the varsity squad.
Rindlisbacher raved about how much Wilkinson improved as a team player during her time with the Mustangs. Becoming better in that department was something Wilkinson took a lot of pride in — that and developing her stick skills.
"I'm not a very fast person and so being able to improve my stick skills and foot movement has totally increased my ability with lacrosse over the years,” she said.
Wilkinson received a scholarship offer from a NAIA program in North Carolina, but it’s a private university and the costs associated with attending school and living there ultimately made the situation unfeasible. The plan now is to attend Southern Utah University and major in psychology or sociology, but that is in the future. Wilkinson’s current focus is preparing to teach English in India for four months, starting in August.
Wilkinson aspires to work for UNICEF after college and helping people in other countries is a passion of hers. She has helped build a school in the Dominican Republic and a medical center in Zimbabwe in past humanitarian endeavors. As a sophomore at Mountain Crest, Wilkinson read a book called “A Long Way Gone,” which inspired her to go down this path.
“You get to go there and you get to meet all the kids that get to go to the school (you helped build) and who are going to go to the medical center, and it impacted my life a lot and made me realize that I’m kind of in a bubble here and that I didn’t really realize the actual things that are happening outside of here,” Wilkinson said. “Even though you read about them, I didn’t really notice until I was there and it just made a big difference in my life.”
Rindlisbacher, for one, is excited to hear about Wilkinson’s forthcoming experiences for her latest adventure.
"I think she's going to be incredibly successful (in life),” Rindlisbacher said. “She's one that would notice if anybody was struggling on the team and she would either come to me or she’d just go on her own and make sure everybody was doing OK. If someone was having an off day, she was usually one that would go up to them and talk to them. She's a very caring person and I think it's going to take her a long way in life."
OFFENSIVE MVP
Lilly Lopez, Jr., Mountain Crest
To say Lopez made a huge leap from her sophomore to junior seasons might be a bit of an understatement. No. 7 poured in 44 more goals than she did a year ago on her way to garnering first-team all-region and all-state honors.
Lopez ranked second in the region and third in 4A in scoring with an impressive 70 goals. She also chipped in with 12 assists — the third most on her team — 35 ground balls and 14 caused turnovers. The junior attacker was a consistent offensive weapon for the 4A state runner-ups as she found the back of the net in 17 of 18 games, which included a career-high eight goals against Northridge and Green Canyon, six against Bonneville and Green Canyon, and five against Sky View (twice) and Juan Diego.
Lopez, who finished with an impressive shot percentage of .560, buried three shots in the state title tilt against Bear River, which was noteworthy when you consider the Bears limited 13 of 18 opponents to three of fewer goals.
"She became more of a team player this year,” Rindlisbacher said of Lopez. “Last year she didn't like to pass very often. She kind of wanted to take the ball and drive, but this year she was more willing to pass and give opportunities to other people and, in return, they gave her opportunities to score. And she's one of the girls that was impacted by Kam. She wanted to stay after practice, she wanted to work on her shooting, she wanted to work on her passing, her skill handling skills a lot more than she had the past few years. So, this year was really, really fun to see kind of that spark ignite in her.”
DEFENSIVE MVP
Marjorie Tauti, Sr., Sky View
This senior was a big reason why Sky View was one of the top defensive teams in the 4A classification this past spring. After all, the Bobcats held 10 of their 15 opponents to nine of fewer goals, including five to five or fewer.
Tauti, a three-year starter in goal, made save after save for the Bobcats as a senior on her way to garnering first-team all-state accolades and Region 11 Defensive Player of the Year honors. No. 20 came through with at least seven saves in every game, which included a whopping 17 in her team’s first showdown against Bear River. The standout wrestler finished with double-digit saves in eight games, including naitbiting one-goal triumphs over Judge Memorial and Ridgeline.
In the process, Tauti, a second-team all-state honoree as a junior, turned aside or gobbled up 156 of 285 shots on goal for a stellar save percentage of .547 for the Bobcats, who placed third in the final region standings.
"Marjorie Tauti was the most valuable player on the Sky View girls lacrosse team because of her outstanding performance as a goalie and her natural ability to lead the defense," SV head coach Brandon LaMont said. "Her positive attitude and infectious smile create a motivating atmosphere that wins over her teammates and boosts team spirit. Moreover, Marjorie's excellent communication skills allowed her to effectively vocalize defensive responsibilities, ensuring everyone was on the same page and contributing to a solid defense. Her combination of skills and leadership qualities made her an invaluable asset to our team."
TOP NEWCOMER
Jadie Hoopes, Fr., Green Canyon
This freshman immediately made her presence felt as she assisted on a goal in Green Canyon’s season opener against Bonneville and then buried a shot in her team’s home opener against Payson.
Indeed, Hoopes was a much-needed scoring threat for the Wolves, who all too often saw opponents focus on slowing down star midfielder Lauren Harris. No. 18 tied for second place on her team with 13 goals, plus dished out a trio of assists. She was also responsible for winning a few draws, which also took some pressure off Harris.
Hoopes, who contributed with 16 ground balls and eight caused turnovers, found the back of the net in eight different games for the Wolves, which included a pair of goals against Juan Diego, Sky View, Logan, Judge Memorial and Viewmont. Hoopes was also one of the few players in Region 11 to convert on a shot against Bear River.
“Jadie is a tenacious and explosive player who has brought a lot of energy to our team,” GC head coach Erika Loftin said. “She is a player with natural athleticism and passion, which is reflected by her stats. It’s this passion that drives her improvement every day. She’s a young player, but she has great vision for herself and is very coachable. Jadie consistently seeks ways to improve herself and our team, and serves well in leadership roles. Jadie is an excellent player who will play an important role in the future.”
