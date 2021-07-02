MILLVILLE — Having lost most of the 2020 softball season to COVID-19, Kenzee Hale came out determined to make the 2021 campaign a memorable one.
While Ridgeline didn’t make it as far as it would have liked at the 4A state tournament this past spring, the Riverhawk junior played a big role in the team doing as well as it did. Ridgeline finished with a 22-8 record overall, placed second in Region 11 behind eventual state champion Bear River and tied for fifth at the state tournament.
“It was a really good season,” Hale said earlier this week. “Everybody on our team got better throughout the season. I feel like I grew a lot as a leader. This year was a big jump since we didn’t get much time as sophomores. We grew a lot.
“Last year was really sad, especially for the seniors that didn’t get their senior season. It made us all think that you never know when your last game is going to be. You have to play every time like it’s the last.”
Which is an approach Hale took to heart this past season. The infielder, who mostly played shortstop, started well, but seemed to get better as the season progressed, especially at the plate.
“I usually depend on my defense more than my hitting,” Hale said. “I felt like I got more consistent with my hitting.”
Yes, she did. It was noticeable as her hitting percentage improved the second half of the year. Hale hit .433 for the season, with an on-base percentage of .533 and a slugging percentage of .938.
“Kenzee is the true definition of the complete package,” Ridgeline head coach Mike Anderson said. “This phrase is over used in sports, but Kenzee really is. ... She is a team leader and an example of determination and true grit.”
She is also the 2021 Herald Journal All-Valley Softball Player of the Year. There was no all-valley team in 2020 because of the canceled season.
“I love them, but I definitely would be able to get them without my team,” said Hale, when asked about her thoughts on winning awards. “I’m so thankful for my coaches. They help me out a lot. I wouldn’t get any awards without them for sure.”
There were at least three Riverhawks in the running for this award. Pitcher Markessa Jensen and outfielder Brinn Anderson were strong candidates.
“I love playing with this team; it’s so fun,” Hale said. “I trust everyone on the team, which is so nice. I love all of my teammates and get along well with all of them. It’s really fun. Brinn totally came through at state when I or Markessa couldn’t. It was good for her.”
Hale got the nod because of her strong finish to the season and her ability to make plays on defense. Only two Riverhawks saw action in all 30 games, and she was one of them.
The 17-year-old daughter of Lody and Tasha Hale led Ridgeline with 52 runs, was second with 31 RBIs and third with 42 hits. Hale also had team-bests in stolen bases with 24 and walks drawn with 17.
“She has the ability to win games with her bat, with her glove and with her speed and base running,” Anderson said. “Above all of these things, she is one of the most fun players I have ever coached. She loves to compete and will work off the field as much as any player I have ever coached. She is never satisfied with good and is always asking what she can do to be better. Some players that reach her level stop working, but Kenzee is looking for the next area of improvement.”
Her approach at the plate became better as she focused more on just putting the ball in play and getting on base.
“I don’t need to try and hit home runs all the time,” Hale said. “I just need to be consistent, try and hit line drives more than trying to be such a power hitter.”
But did she does have power. Hale led the valley in home runs with nine. She also led her team in doubles with 12 and triples with five.
What does it feel like when she blasts one out of the park?
“It’s just relief,” Hale said. “You are trying so hard to get on. Right as you swing, you know, you just feel they are going to go over (the fence). There were a couple that I didn’t know for sure. It’s a good feeling.”
She likes to see low, inside pitches. Anything inside is what Hale is most comfortable hitting. She is working on hitting all pitches.
“I need to work on hitting outside pitches,” Hale said. “I swing to early some times.”
Playing mostly shortstop — she also spent some time at third and second — Hale credited her teammates and coaches for preparing her to be able to make the right throws. She lists defense as her strength.
“You’ve got to be quick,” Hale said. “You get a majority of the balls at shortstop, so you’ve just got to be quick. But you can’t make it too fast. You need to talk a lot and move a lot. ... It’s a lot of fun.”
What’s the better feeling, making a great play in the field or hitting a home run?
“I don’t know,” Hale said. “I think it is defensively. I feel like a lot of people can’t make the really good plays. A lot of people can hit home runs. I think playing good defense is my favorite.”
When asked about her favorite win of the year, she quickly points out the first win against Cedar in the state playoffs. It was a thrilling 8-7 win in extra innings and Hale didn’t even came through with the winning hit.
“I got out and we were down 7-6,” Hale said. “Abbie Banning came up and hit that home run. The relief, it was so nice. That was a big moment under pressure.”
Bus rides and bonding with her teammates are the memories she cherishes most from 2021.
With just one senior on the team this past season, underclassmen were needed to provide leadership. Hale was one of the few Riverhawks with varsity experience and was called upon over and over to provide some stability to a young roster.
“We have so many people coming back and we gain more people, so that is nice,” Hale said. “It will just get better. Everyone that played this year has a better understanding of what we need to do next year.”
For Hale, she is already working to be better for her senior year. Softball is her main focus as she doesn’t play any other sports after being cut during volleyball tryouts. She shrugs that off and said she was just playing volleyball for fun.
Softball is her future and colleges are already reaching out. She will visit the College of Southern Idaho this summer.
“I need to learn to get mentally stronger,” Hale said. I have a lot of physical talent, but getting mentally stronger is the next step. It will help me a lot. I need to make little adjustments and realize it before being told what I need to do. Putting the team first and not being selfish and knowing my teammates will pick me up are also important.”
Hale, who now lives in Providence, started playing softball when she was eight. She played with girls in Tremonton and knows most of the Bear River team, adding the Riverhawks need to continue to work on building a “winner’s mindset.”
She has pitched and played in the outfield, but since high school began has mostly been at shortstop. Her older sister (Kylie) and brother (Jaren) both played shortstop in high school. Hale watched them and credits them for helping her learn to play the position. And she “loves being the youngest.”
Hale will spend the rest of the summer playing with her club softball team Vengeance and working on her game. Nothing would please her more than helping the Riverhawks make a run at a region and state title next year.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Cambrie Davis, So., Sky View
Like the Player of the Year award, this recognition had some stiff competition. Most teams in the valley had young rosters in 2021.
This Bobcat gets the nod as she became a force at the plate while playing anywhere Sky View head coach Amanda Robinson needed her in the field. Davis, a right-handed pitcher, also played at second base and in the outfield.
“It was great having Cambrie on our team at Sky View this season,” Robinson said. “She is a great example of what it takes to be a good teammate. She was voted as team captain by her teammates. Cambrie is always willing to play where she can help the team the most and does a great job wherever she is at. We are very excited to see amazing things she will do at Sky View and beyond in the future.”
The Bobcats went 14-12-1 this past season and tied for third in the region.
Davis led the valley in hitting at .633 as she had 50 hits. The sophomore also contributed with 51 RBIs, 41 runs, 11 stolen bases, nine doubles, a triple and eight home runs. She also walked 17 times and had an on-base percentage of .697 and slugging percentage of 1.075.
“Offensively this season, Cambrie was a hard out in our lineup,” Robinson said. “She sees the ball very well and did a great job of working deep into the count. Even under pressure, she could find a way to get on base.”
In the circle, she went 4-2 with 49 strikeouts in 50 innings of work. Davis issued 31 walks.