MILLVILLE — Facing the Ridgeline softball lineup in 2023 was a daunting task for any opposing pitcher.
But one Riverhawk really had the attention of opponents when she stepped into the batter’s box. Anne Wallace could go yard at any moment and did quite often this past season. In fact, the converted second baseman rewrote the record books for the state of Utah for all classifications.
The sophomore finished with 27 home runs in 2023, a new state record by five. The 27 dingers also had her tied for second nationally among high school players this past season.
“A lot of times Anne was the big thump or exclamation point to what we did,” Ridgeline head coach Mike Anderson said. “She set the tone, and the kids jumped on and followed her.”
The 16-year-old admitted she likes to encourage her teammates, but doesn’t get mixed up in trash talking with opposing players. She lets her bat and play in the infield do her talking.
“I know people count on me to hit the ball, but I just try and get a base hit and score my teammates,” Wallace said. “I’m just uplifting. I like to cheer on my teammates. When I’m playing, I look really calm and am not super loud, but when my teammates do something good, that’s when I’m up and loud and cheering for them.”
The daughter of Mark and Sele Wallace was much more than just a home run hitter for the Riverhawks. The North Logan resident also led her team in RBIs with 65, walks drawn (19), sacrifice flies (6), slugging percentage (1.365) and tied for first in being hit by four pitches. Wallace was second in hitting percentage (.458), on-base percentage (.536) and doubles (6). She was third in hits (44) and runs (44), plus she stole 13 bases.
Which statistic is she most proud of?
“My RBIs for sure, because they wouldn’t be there without my teammates being on base,” Wallace said.
The coach is not surprised by her answer.
“Anne celebrates her teammates’ successes before her own,” Anderson said. “She is big on what other people are doing for the team more than what she is. She is a gifted kid that is going to do some great things, but she is a great teammate.”
And she had a tremendous season, which is why Wallace has been selected as the 2023 Herald Journal All-Valley Player of the Year. She is the first sophomore to get this award in recent memory.
“Getting awards is great, but you need to keep on working,” said Wallace, who also earned first-team all-state accolades. “It was a great year.”
Family is important to Wallace, who wears No. 42 for a reason.
“My mom and my uncle had it, so I wanted to represent them,” Wallace said. “And for Jackie Robinson too, why not? My mom played basketball and volleyball and was great at it. She had offers from Michigan and UCLA.”
When bracket play began at the 4A state tournament this spring, Wallace didn’t waste any time in making her presence felt in a game against region rival Mountain Crest. The 6-foot-1 slugger worked the count full and then hit a towering home run that cleared two fences — the second being 300 feet and 8-feet high, and the ball landed in a roadway.
“A parent from another team went and walked it off where the ball hit,” Anderson said. “It was 332 feet. That was crazy for sure.”
In her third at-bat, Wallace hit a three-run homer. She also had deep sacrifice fly for an RBI in her fourth at bat. The Mustangs and Riverhawks would meet again with a berth to the championship series on the line. Wallace was intentionally walked every time she came to the plate.
“Obviously, I’m mad (when intentionally walked), but I can’t show that because it will help the other team,” Wallace said. “I know my teammates behind me will hit the ball and score me.”
The Riverhawks would beat the Mustangs 13-0 to advance. Ridgeline lost a best-of-three series with region rival Bear River for the 4A title. Wallace did not have much time to think about finishing second as she went right into playing on a competitive traveling team out of Salt Lake City.
Despite only having three official practices outside, the Riverhawks were ready to play. Ridgeline went on to finish with a 28-5 overall record.
“Even though there was snow on the field, we practiced inside,” Wallace said. “We worked on mechanics and just little things.”
Wallace has been playing softball since she was 10, getting started when a local team needed an extra player. She admits that her knowledge of the sport was very limited.
“My dad asked me what position I wanted to play, and I said, ‘I want to hit,’” Wallace said with a laugh. “I didn’t really know much when I started. ... Now, I love softball. I eat, breath and sleep softball.”
She certainly has learned how to hit. She used to go to the batting cages at Willow Park with her dad and hit for fun.
As a freshman, she was mainly a catcher and earned All-Valley Newcomer of the Year honors as she contributed with seven home runs, 36 RBIs, 18 runs and six doubles, while hitting .411. When not catching, Wallace played third. She began her sophomore campaign splitting time again at catcher with Karli Gowen, but then was asked to learn a new position.
“This year she played second base and learned to play at the highest level,” Anderson said. “... Anne is a team-first kind of girl. She didn’t care if she was catching or learning a new position at second base. By the end of the year she was telling people that second base was her favorite position.”
She smiles when told what her coach said about playing at second, where she was part of six double plays.
“We didn’t really have a second baseman, but we had two pretty solid catchers,” Wallace said. “Coach asked me one day if I wanted to play second, and I was, ‘sure why not.’ Playing second base was really fun. It was nice to play something different.
“I like to move a lot, and you can do that at second. I had played first and third before, but you can’t move.”
While her bat gets most of the attention, Wallace made a number of plays in the field. In a 2-0 victory against Snow Canyon in the state tournament, the sophomore made several big defensive plays.
“There were three plays defensively that she made, that won the game for us against Snow Canyon,” Anderson said. “One was a tough throw on a bunt. On another, she is so tall and can jump, she just extended and made the play. She is so calm when plays defense. She is a calm hitter, but an even calmer defensive player.”
Wallace also plays basketball and chalked her jumping ability to that, as well as keeping her in shape for softball. She has also played soccer and football. Wallace played “everywhere” on the football field before reaching high school.
“I played on offense and defense,” Wallace said of her football days. “I kind of wanted to keep playing football. I love football.”
Having a year of experience under her belt, Wallace was more ready for the start of her sophomore season.
The teenager credits “quality reps” for being a good hitter. Some players will hit 150 balls a day, but not Wallace. She takes practice serious and is focused.
“I hit about 90 every day, but they are good, quality hits,” Wallace said. “... Mostly I work on my mechanics and power will come. I just need to make contact and good contact will make it a home run.”
When the season began, she knew what the state record was for home runs and made it one of her goals.
“I do not try to hit a home run every time I bat,” Wallace said. “But I did do some research and knew what the records were and also what the career record is. I really wanted to beat the record. It felt good. There were times I forgot how many I had.”
And for those keeping count, Wallace now has 34 career home runs in high school. The career record for Utah is 37.
“If she can’t hit three more home runs, I’m coaching wrong,” Anderson said.
But seriously, what will be her approach the next two seasons?
“I want to approach next year the same way I did this year and break my record,” Wallace said. “And win a state title this time. ... I need to be smart about how I approach next year, but I do want to break my record.”
While the Riverhawks came up short and did not repeat as state champions, there were good memories for Wallace.
“The home run record with all of my family there was fun,” Wallace said. “Also winning region at home against Bear River. There was so much energy at that game.”
Wallace plans on working on getting on base more often next season. She wants a higher batting average as well.
Division I schools can start contacting her at the end of the summer. Several junior colleges have already reached out and made offers. Wallace wants to play at the next level, but first wants to be part of another state championship team.
Offensive MVP
Ellie Pond, Jr., Ridgeline
This Riverhawk was a strong candidate for Player of the Year. She repeats as the Offensive Player of the Year.
Pond led Ridgeline in many statistical categories, including hitting (.538), on-base percentage (.592), runs scored 51, hits (57), doubles (9), triples (10), stolen bases (39) and double plays on defense with six. The 10 triples tied a state record for most in a season among all classifications.
“Ellie Pond is probably the most pure hitter that I’ve ever coached,” Anderson said. “It’s natural reaction. ... She is so fast and athletically gifted. Having her be able to produce the way she did is incredible.”
The 39 stolen bases is tied for the fourth most in a season in the state among all classifications. She helped Ridgeline finish with 204 stolen bases as a team, which broke the state record of 153 set the previous year by the Riverhawks.
Pond was second on her team in slugging percentage (.981), RBIs (37) and bases on balls (15). She tied for second with six home runs after hitting 14 last year. The junior was also a valuable asset on defense.
“Ellie’s footwork as a shortstop improved greatly,” Anderson said. “She made some plays that only Ellie can make on defense. Her arm is different than other people. Her speed is different and her hands when she hits is just different. Her home runs weren’t there this year, but her triples went up, which is absolutely incredible. We could not be where we are at without Ellie Pond. She is a great teammate and just a good kid. We are lucky to have her.”
At the state tournament, Pond came up big at the plate and at shortstop in helping the Riverhawks advance to the championship series.
Defensive MVP
Aspen Leishman, Jr., Mountain Crest
One big reason the Mustangs reached the semifinals of the 4A state tournament was the play of Leishman in must-win games. The junior came through time after time.
“Aspen is the real deal and such a fun player to coach,” MC head coach Courtnee Maughan said. “She is the kind of player who always wants one more rep in practice and is always looking for feedback to improve. She is a student of the game and her excellent ball sense, along with her execution, make her a solid leader for our defense.”
The junior is the starting shortstop, but also pitched for the Mustangs, who were seeded eighth in 4A and finished tied for third. In the circle, Leishman went 6-2 in 60.2 innings of action. She struck out 56 and walked 35. Leishman also had a save.
“She is mentally tough,” Maughan said. “She plays calm and composed and does a great job recovering after a mistake. One of Aspen’s biggest assets is that she makes the extra plays. Aspen thrives in pressure situations and comes up clutch more often than not.”
Leishman led her team and the valley in hitting at .540. She also led her team in on-base percentage (.615), slugging percentage (1.022), hits (47), RBIs (46), home runs (12) and tied for first in walks (15). She was second on her team in runs with 30 and tied for third in doubles with six. Leishman was part of three double plays and had a fielding percentage of .889.
Newcomer of the Year
Cambree Cooper, Fr., Logan
The Grizzlies did not finish in the cellar of Region 11 this year and this freshman was a big reason why. Cooper pitched and played in the field for Logan, which was much more competitive in 2023.
“As coaches, we had high expectations for Cambree coming into the season, and she exceeded those expectations by a long shot,” Logan head coach Kim Laing said. “Her mental game improved tremendously over the season and she proved herself to be a fighter.”
Cooper threw 61 of the 106 innings Logan played this season. She had 47 strikeouts. At the plate, the freshman led the team in batting average (.530), on-base percentage (.597), hits (35), doubles (17), home runs (4) and RBIs (22).
“Cambree had all of our region wins and is a huge part of our program,” Laing said. “We are lucky to have her.”
The freshman received honorable mention all-state honors.
