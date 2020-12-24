When the 2020 high school volleyball season began, most involved just hoped matches would be played and the entire campaign would be contested.
While there were some hiccups along the way, the season was played and state champions crowned. Cache Valley is well aware of that fact as two of the seven high schools that have volleyball teams locally brought home titles.
In fact, of those seven schools, six were among the top eight in their respective classifications. Sky View took the 4A championship in Utah, while West Side was the winner in 2A in Idaho. Three of the top four teams in 4A were from the valley.
So, obviously there are a number of talented volleyball athletes that call Cache Valley home. Putting together an All-Valley team is not easy as there are many worthy candidates.
However, choosing the best player was a bit easier. One athlete did a little bit of everything to help her team win its second state title in three years. And yes, she was a part of that team in 2018 as well.
Haley McUne will be the ninth straight Bobcat to earn Herald Journal All-Valley Player of the Year. The Sky View senior will be the second to win this honor twice as she was the winner in 2019 as well.
“I look at awards as if I wouldn’t have gotten it without this person on my team or my team in general,” said McUne, who was recently named the 4A MVP by the Deseret News. “I like the feeling of accomplishment and that my hard work has paid off.”
The 17-year-old daughter of Scott and Treva McUne put up similar numbers statistically as last year, and she had more help in 2020. A year ago, she carried a big share of the load as teammates got used to playing at the varsity level.
“Haley is just outstanding in everything,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “She does it all.”
Indeed she does.
McUne led all of 4A in aces with 87 and was fifth in the entire state. Did she work more on serving before her final season?
“Last year I was working more on the jump, top-spin serve with a lot of trial and error,” McUne said. “Lots of error because it was a new thing. This year I stuck with the float serve. I just served where they (coaches) told me to and it seemed to work.”
What did she work on most between her junior and senior seasons?
“Everything,” McUne said. “I wanted to get better at hitting around the block, but it didn’t help that I broke my pinky during club season. I did not have much hitting during club season and then COVID hit.”
She broke the pinky finger on her right hand, which is the hand she hits with.
“I could focus more on passing and defense because I didn’t need my pinky,” McUne said. “I focused more on watching the hitter and reacting. I worked more on encouraging my teammates and trying to lift everyone up.”
A look at the rest of her numbers shows she was second in the region in kills with 383 and fourth in all of 4A. Her hitting percentage of .228 was fifth in the region and 10th in 4A. McUne finished with 425 digs to lead the region and was second among 4A athletes. Her 30 assists was second on the Bobcat team and 10th in the region. Oh, and she also had 25 blocks
“We had a very balanced offense this year and all of our hitters were successful,” Sorensen said. “The team was very unselfish and didn’t care who got the glory. Haley just kept working hard and did what the team needed here to do. Dig, ace, kill, pass, block. She can do it all. She reads the offense and defense of her opponents better than anyone I have coached. I know she will continue to do great things at Utah State.”
McUne is headed to USU next year. The 5-foot-7 Bobcat will play libero for the Aggies, a position she played as a freshman and earned honorable mention All-Valley honors in the process.
“Whatever they need me to play at Utah State, I will play,” McUne said. “They probably won’t stick me in the middle. If they want me to hit, I will try. I’m totally OK playing libero. It is more fun to dig.”
Her will to win drives her and has since she became a starter for Sky View as a sophomore. It was evident last year and certainly was in the state title match against Snow Canyon.
After dropping the opening set, the Bobcats roared back to win in four against the Warriors. McUne played a big role in that as she finished with 24 kills, 10 digs and two aces. But it was the way the match ended that cemented McUne as the top player.
Trailing 24-22 in the fourth set, Sky View would eventually claim it 29-27. McUne had five kills to end the set and match and served up an ace on match point.
“I guess I just really wanted to hit,” McUne said. “I just did whatever helped my team. The only thing going through my head was, ‘we’ve got to win this game.’ I wasn’t stressed out. I only looked at the score twice in each set. I was just focused on our team and encouraged them. We needed to just win one point at a time.”
There were a number of matches the Bobcats would fall behind, but they found ways to rally. That happened at state in several matches, but each time Sky View would prevail. McUne had a big part in most of those rallies.
“Haley has been a big part of our success here at Sky View,” Sorensen said. “When she came as a sophomore, we needed another outside hitter and I asked Haley if she could do that for us. She did not hesitate and said I can do that. Whatever we have asked her to do, she just works hard to figure it out. She is a competitor and brings energy to our team.”
McUne does not lack confidence. She is not cocky, just believes in herself and teammates. She also compliments opponents when they get the better of her. But that also fuels her to try harder.
Asked when she felt this Bobcat team could win a state title, she answered without hesitation: “I knew my sophomore year. I’m not predicting the future or anything, but I knew it was going to be a good year. Looking around at who would be seniors with me, I thought we are going to have a really good team.”
In 2019, the Bobcats finished third at state with a group that very few had played varsity when the season began. Most returned in 2020, which is what McUne based her confidence off of.
“We were really good at getting behind and coming back,” McUne said with a laugh. “We worked a lot on mental toughness through the season. We went through a military boot camp. We knew it wasn’t over until the last whistle blew for that 25th point or 27th or whatever.”
McUne was excited for her senior year, but admits it really didn’t hit her until after state was over. She had been focused on it since losing in the semifinals at state a year ago and then dealt with the anxiety of playing during COVID and not knowing if the season would even be completed.
The Bobcats did deal with a “bump” in the road when they had to quarantine for more than a week and not play. That made them even more hungry when they came back.
“We were so excited to come back,” McUne said. “Everyone was swinging, digging and screaming after every point. It was great coming back, better than even starting the season.
“... I got a little worried after the COVID break because we were a little rusty. When we hit the second round of state and beat Dixie, I could see us winning it. I was so ready and not nervous. It was so fun. Teams fought so hard against us.”
That just made McUne work harder.
When asked to list some favorite memories at Sky View, she immediately mentioned the bus rides.
“I just feel like the seven seniors, our manager included, became the best of friends this year,” McUne said. “There are so many memories with each senior. … I liked the whole season with the entire team.”
How would McUne like to be remembered at Sky View?
“That I knew how to lead a team,” McUne said. “I don’t really care much for stats. I like to win. Everyone likes to win. It was fun winning with what I consider my family.”
Now she will take that attitude to USU and make more memories.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER
JESSE MARISCAL, JR., WS
While the Pirates had a great senior class, when a clutch hit or serve was needed this junior came through.
At the state tournament and especially in the epic title match against district rival Bear Lake, Mariscal was huge for West Side. She had 33 kills in three matches at state, while serving at 97.3 percent. During state play the junior also had five blocks and 26 digs.
“Jesse Mariscal is an athlete that every coach dreams of having on their team,” WS head coach MeLinda Royer said. “She is a competitor in every drill, every practice and every game, and has learned how to work hard from her older sister Emma. She has a great personality and is a friend to everyone on the team.”
For the season, the outside hitter finished with 252 kills. She served up 36 aces, coupled with a 95.4 serving percentage. Mariscal also had 231 digs, 36 blocks and 15 assists.
“She lifts and builds her teammates up,” Royer said. “With this said, she plays best when she gets a little angry. As a team, when Jesse would get a bit angry, we knew things were headed uphill as this is when she plays the best. It is an honor to know Jesse and I am so excited to have her for the 2021 season. She simply is delightful.”
DEFENSIVE PLAYER
ELLA DOUGLASS, JR., MC
Last year’s Newcomer of the Year has become one of the most respected middle blockers in the state.
“Her blocking and hitting really turned some games around for us this year,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “There were times that we were struggling and she’d get a big block and the mentality on the court would completely change because of the excitement it would bring. Her success would bring a lot of momentum to us and when she would get on a roll swinging and blocking balls, we were hard to beat. She has really grown into a smart player and does a good job of moving the ball around offensively, and has worked really hard to minimize her mistakes.”
Douglass is a force on offense as well, but her presence at the net on defense has teams avoiding her.
“Ella is a joy to coach,” Anderson said. “She is eager to learn and improve, and always shows up ready to give her best effort. She had a fantastic season this year and played such an important role on our team that helped us come together after some tough season losses and get some big wins in the state tournament, ending our season on a good note.”
The Mustangs finished third at state. They took a set from Sky View in a semifinal match, which was notable as Mountain Crest had not won a set against the Bobcats in years.
The junior had 116 blocks on the year, which ranked second in the region, second among 4A players and fifth in the entire state of Utah. She also had 69 digs. Offensively, Douglass led the region and 4A with a hitting percentage of .374. Her 292 kills were sixth in the region. Douglass also had 66 aces to rank fifth in the region.
“Ella is a player that is focused and does what it takes, but also likes to have a lot of fun on the court,” Anderson said. “She is a fighter and gets fired up when we would tell her to ‘own the net,’ and that’s what she would do. It’s a lot of fun to watch her when she gets fired up because she goes all out and does great things for the team.”
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
MELANIE HIATT, SO., SV
While there are a number of athletes that made a splash on varsity this fall for the first time, this Bobcat made the biggest impression. And she didn’t even play a position she was familiar with.
“Melanie Hiatt has been a great addition to our starting lineup,” Sorensen said. “I knew we needed a strong outside hitter, and I asked Mel if she could switch from middle to outside hitter. She did not hesitate to make that switch and spent club and summer season doing just that.”
It paid off for the Bobcats and Hiatt. The sophomore finished with 292 kills, which was second on the team and fifth in the region, while hitting .213. Hiatt also contributed with 61 aces, 47 blocks and 256 digs on the year, ranking her among the top in the region in each category.
“She is very calm and confident when she plays,” Sorensen said. “She got served at the most this year, but passed an incredible 2.05 out of 3.0. Her team had confidence in her and appreciated how much she helped them win region and state titles.”
Perhaps having an older sister on the team helped as Bobcat setter Kaitlyn Hiatt, a senior, led the entire state in assists with 1,019.