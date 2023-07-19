It’s fair to say Ridgeline’s American Legion baseball program will be plenty battle tested heading into its second straight trip to the Northwest A Regional Tournament.
The Cache Wolverines successfully defended their class A state title with a pair of thrilling victories. The A state tournament concluded Wednesday with a 6-5 Cache triumph over Bear River.
The Blacksmith Fork (Mountain Crest) Trappers and (Sky View) Snow Devils also competed at the three-day tourney, which was hosted by the Wolverines. It was originally scheduled to be an eight-team tournament, but half of them dropped out.
The Wolverines (22-7) needed eight innings to punch their ticket to Wednesday’s championship tilt as they edged the Trappers by a 4-3 Tuesday scoreline. It was much smoother sailing for the hosts in their opener as they coasted to a 11-2 Monday win over the Snow Devils.
Eight of the Wolverines’ games this summer at the A level have been decided by one or two runs.
“We have played so many grind-it-out games this season,” said Cache head coach Justin Jensen, whose B team lost a pair of one-run nailbiters in extra innings earlier this week at the Northern Utah League Tournament.
Nate Dahle was the hero for the Wolverines in Wednesday’s championship contest and was selected as the MVP of the tournament. Ridgeline’s starting quarterback came through with a bases-clearing triple to right field to give the Wolverines a 6-5 advantage in the home half of the sixth. Dahle also added a run-scoring single one inning earlier.
Additionally, Dahle closed out the championship game on the mound with a backward strikeout with runners on first and second in the top of the seventh. Easton Hammond pitched the first five and two-thirds innings for the Wolverines and allowed two unearned runs on three hits and five free passes. The sophomore-to-be struck out nine.
The Bears plated all five of their runs in the sixth frame to take a lead that ultimately didn't lost long. Bear River needed to beat Cache twice to reign supreme in the double elimination tournament.
Likewise, Tuesday’s showdown between the Wolverines and Trappers came down to the wire. Blacksmith Fork had a great opportunity to take the lead in the top of the eighth, but Cache relief pitcher Tyson Smith got out of a jam unscathed. The Trappers had runners on second and third with one out.
The Wolverines then proceeded to prevail in walk-off fashion when Brady Cook smacked a one-out single, scoring Cael Kidman. Cook contributed with two hits, one RBI and one free pass for the Wolverines, who got a pair of base knocks and RBIs from Kidman, plus one run, two hits and one RBI from Smith.
Smith, the defensive MVP of the tourney, didn’t give up any runs on two hits and three walks during his two and one-third frames on the bump. Starting pitcher Sam Swan scattered five hits and fanned seven during his five and two-thirds innings.
Kayden Cullimore pitched six complete for the Trappers, allowed three runs on six hits and one free pass, and struck out four. Lead-off batter Mason Smith went 3 for 4 with a walk for Blacksmith Fork, while Levi Jensen chipped in with one hit and two RBIs.
The Wolverines scored three times in the bottom of the first and never looked back Monday against the Snow Devils. Dahle finished with a trio of hits and runs for the hosts, who got three runs, two hits, three RBIs and a walk from Smith, two runs, one hit and two RBIs from Cooper Clark and two runs, one hit and two bases on balls from Ripken Jensen. Swan, Jensen and Dahle all doubled.
Ben Thompson was rock solid on the bump for the Wolverines as he only allowed four hits and two free passes in six complete, and he fanned seven.
Cash Howell doubled and singled for the Snow Devils, who got a double from Rad Sparrow. The Snow Devils tested the Bears in a Tuesday elimination contest before falling, 11-7.
The Trappers nearly earned a Wednesday rematch against the Wolverines, but the Bears came storming back from a big deficit and were triumphant by a 14-13 scoreline. Bear River completed the comeback by putting a five-spot on the scoreboard in the top of the seventh.
Brody Johnson, Jackson Pearce and Ryder Bradford all had a pair of base knocks in that elimination contest for the Trappers. Pearce also contributed with one run, two RBIs and two walks, Ethan Nielsen with two runs, one hit, two RBIs and one bases on balls, Ryder Bradford with one run, two hits, one RBI and one walk and Tristan Merritt with two runs, one RBI and a trio of walks.
Blacksmith Fork started its tourney with a 4-3 Monday victory over Bear River. Three of Bear River’s four games were decided by a single run.
The Wolverines will now turn their focus to regionals, which will take place from Aug. 4-8 in Havre, Montana. They will take a six-game winning streak into that tourney.
"Proud of my guys for fighting, competing and defending our championship of last season," coach Jensen said. "Between Ridgeline, Bear River and Mountain Crest, there have been some really good games this tournament and all summer. Those are all very good programs and are all very well coached. We know we have to bring it every time we play them and it's going to be a grind to the end. It is our honor to represent the state of Utah in the regional in Havre, Montana. We will give it everything we have."
Meanwhile, the AA state tournament will begin Saturday at Ridgeline High School. The top-seeded Trappers (19-2-1) were the runner-ups a year ago.
The all-Northern Utah League AA team was recently released and was headlined by MVP Luke Palmer, a senior-to-be shortstop for the Trappers. Blacksmith Fork’s Trace Hansen was selected as the Coach of the Year for the second time in as many seasons. A complete list of this all-league team can be found in the Valley View section on Page B8. Saturday's schedule for the AA tournament can also be found in the Valley View section.
