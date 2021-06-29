NORTH LOGAN ‑‑‑ One clutch at-bat from Porter Budge provided all the run support ace Andrew Nielsen would need on a picture-perfect Tuesday evening at Green Canyon High School.
Budge belted a RBI triple in the top of the fourth and Nielsen pitched a complete-game three-hit shutout as Blacksmith Fork earned a 4-0 victory over Green Canyon in American Legion action. In the process, the Trappers (12-6) were able to sweep their hard-fought two-game series with the Huskers (5-15-1).
"The offense was a little iffy at times, but we grinded out at-bats and got the runs when we needed to, and the defense was phenomenal behind me," Nielsen said.
Indeed, the Trappers were rock solid defensively when Nielsen wasn't striking out batters. Blacksmith Fork played an error-free game and slammed the door on a nifty 4-6-3 double play by Porter Larsen, Kaden Deeter and JC Jones in the bottom of the seventh.
The Trappers didn't need a lot of big-time defensive plays, though, because Nielsen was dealing throughout the contest. No. 5 consistently got ahead of the Green Canyon batters in the count, especially in the early going as 31 of his first 39 pitches went for strikes.
Nielsen's curveball was definitely moving well and he was able to keep the Huskers off-balance. Case in point: Of the right-hander's 10 strikeouts, six were of the backwards variety.
"I did feel like it was moving a lot. I could control it, I knew where it was going to move, so it was a big part of what I was throwing today, and it worked out really well," Nielsen said of his curveball. "It felt good tonight."
Nielsen walked one batter, plunked another and only allowed Green Canyon to advance one base runner into scoring position in the contest.
It was certainly a different game from Monday's series opener, where the Trappers had to dig their way out of a 3-0 first-inning hole. Blacksmith Fork plated two runs in the home half of the fourth and three more in the fifth to prevail 5-3 in Hyrum.
"Oh, it's big because Green Canyon, they're a really good team," Blacksmith Fork head coach Trace Hansen said of getting the sweep. "They're a really good program and we knew they were going to be a tough games, and Andrew came out and did what he needed to do. We expect Andrew to do that every time he's out there and he came out and did what he needed to do. He did great."
The Trappers scored all three of their runs in the fifth inning with two outs. Nathan Rowley came through with a two-run triple to left field and later crossed home plate on ensuing batter JC Jones' single. Jones went 3 for 3 with a double in the contest, while Rowley contributed with a pair of hits, runs and RBIs.
Rilee Maddock pitched three complete innings of hitless ball to help Blacksmith Fork stay within striking distance of Green Canyon, which received a solid performance from lead-off batter Caden Stuart. Stuart singled, walked twice and scored the Huskers' first run.
Green Canyon plated its other two first-inning runs on a Will Wheatley grounder, compounded by a Blacksmith Fork error.
Unfortunately for the Huskers, they never really got back on track offensively in the series opener, and that trend continued Tuesday. Nielsen held the hosts to singles by Ryker Ericson, Zack Geertsen and Abe Olson. Deeter nearly robbed Geertsen of his hit.
Ericson kept the Huskers close with a strong pitching performance of his own. No. 24 limited the Trappers to four base knocks in six and two-thirds innings on the bump. Ericson fanned three and issued six free passes.
The Trappers weren't able to break through against Ericson and the Huskers until Budge laced his aforementioned triple to the gap in left-center. Budge then scored a couple minutes later on a very well-executed suicide squeeze bunt by Larsen.
"That's big," Hansen said of Larsen's bunt. "I mean, Porter, he's one of our better bunters and Budge, he came up with a big triple right then and just got the momentum going for us."
"I love when your batters back you up when you're on the mound," Nielsen said. "It just helps you calm down when you're up there and you're not having to worry about maybe allowing a run or anything like that."
Blacksmith Fork was able to manufacture two more runs off two hits, one walk, one Green Canyon error and a fielder's choice in the top of the seventh to give Nielsen even more of a cushion. Aggressive base running by Jaky Bitton, who came through with a nice one-out single, and Rowley resulted in both Trapper runs.
Nielsen and Jones reached base three times apiece for the Trappers.
Olson fared well on the mound for the Huskers in Monday's game as he only scattered four hits and sat down six in four and two-thirds innings. Green Canyon third baseman Coleman Bobb made some nice plays in Tuesday's showdown of intra-valley rivals.