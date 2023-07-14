It was the kind of momentum boost Mountain Crest’s American Legion baseball program was hoping for heading into the state tournament.
The Blacksmith Fork Trappers traveled to Smithfield and dominated in a Thursday doubleheader against the (Sky View) Snow Devils. Both games were decided in five innings as Blacksmith Fork prevailed by a 13-0 scoreline in Game 1 and 11-0 in Game 2.
Additionally, Blacksmith Fork clinched its second straight Northern Utah League title, in the process. The Trappers went 10-0-1 against league opponents this summer. The Northern Utah League is composed of five of the six Region 11 teams, plus Box Elder and Bigg Mixx.
“There is a lot of good baseball in the valley and winning back-to-back league titles doesn’t happen without the hard work and dedication from all of the players and parents involved in the Trappers program,” said BF head coach Trace Hansen, whose team will take an seven-game unbeaten streak into the American Legion AA state tourney. “Summer is a lot of fun because it allows us to change some things and get to work and bond with a new group of players and parents.”
The AA state tournament will take place from July 21-25 at Ridgeline High School. The Trappers were the runner-ups a year ago. The Cache Wolverines, Ridgeline’s American Legion program, will also host the A tournament, which will be contested from July 15-20. The Wolverines won that tourney last summer.
The Trappers (19-1-1 overall) couldn’t have played much better in their final regular season tuneup as they outhit the Snow Devils 14-1 in their series opener and 9-4 in the nightcap. Blacksmith Fork also got the job done on the mound and defensively as it committed one error in 10 innings.
Blacksmith Fork took control immediately in Game 1 as it plated three runs in the top of the first. The Trappers then proceeded to completely take control by putting a seven-spot on the scoreboard one inning later. The visitors scored those seven runs on six hits, two walks and a Snow Devil error.
Jace Jorgensen was unstoppable at the plate for the Trappers as he went 4 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Ryder Bradford and Brody Johnson also doubled for Blacksmith Fork, while Luke Palmer tripled. Palmer smacked a pair of triples in the nightcap.
Jackson Hill chipped in with three hits, two runs and a RBI in the series opener for the Trappers, who got three runs, the aforementioned triple and three walks from Palmer, two runs, two base knocks and one RBI from Bradford, plus one run, one hit, two RBIs and one bases on balls from Johnson.
Zack Bradfield pitched all five frames for the Trappers and limited the Snow Devils to a Chance Wilson single and three walks. Bradfield struck out six.
It took a while for the Trappers to assert their will in the nightcap as it was a 3-0 game through four frames. However, Blacksmith Fork exploded for eight runs on four hits, four walks and one hit batsman in the top of the fifth, which was highlighted by a two-run triple by Palmer.
Like Palmer, teammate Kayden Cullimore was a force offensively in Game 2 as he finished with three hits — including a double — and four RBIs. Jackson Hill contributed with three runs, two hits and one RBI for Blacksmith Fork, which got two runs and a trio of walks from Bradford.
Hill also put together another solid outing on the mound as he scattered four hits — all singles — walked one and threw 44 of his 63 pitches for strikes.
Rad Sparrow had two hits for the Snow Devils (6-13-1).
GREEN CANYON
It was a strong conclusion to a challenging season for the Green Canyon Huskers, who played well during the middle innings and pulled away for a 9-3 Friday victory over visiting Bountiful. The Huskers, who won three of their last six games, competed in a different league this summer.
Green Canyon (5-16) pulled even with Bountiful at 2-2 with one run in the home half of the fourth, and then took control with a five-spot one inning later. The Huskers then added two insurance runs in the sixth.
The hosts plated those five fifth-inning runs on three hits, one walk and two Bountiful errors. The visitors committed six errors Friday, which helped Green Canyon score six unearned runs.
Jaken Petersen led the charge offensively for the Huskers with a trio of hits and runs, plus one RBI. Cade Atkinson tripled, singled, scored twice and drove in a run for Green Canyon, while Gideon Anderson doubled.
The Huskers used four different pitchers, with Micah Eborn, Lincoln Jackson and Gehrig Hansen all dealing two innings, and Petersen one. None of them allowed more than three hits and Eborn only gave up one. Of Bountiful’s three runs, only one was earned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.