Cache shortstop Cam Blotter reaches out for a ground ball against St. George on Tuesday in Millville.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

MILLVILLE — Resilience is a characteristic Ridgeline's American Legion baseball program has exhibited throughout the summer, especially at the AA state tournament.

The Cache Wolverines certainly played to the final out in the championship game of the tournament, but it wasn't quite enough against the now two-time reigning champion St. George Sentinels. The second-seeded Sentinels stormed out to a 12-0 lead and withstood a spirited rally by the fourth-seeded Wolverines in their 14-8 victory on Tuesday evening at Ridgeline High School.


