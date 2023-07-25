MILLVILLE — Resilience is a characteristic Ridgeline's American Legion baseball program has exhibited throughout the summer, especially at the AA state tournament.
The Cache Wolverines certainly played to the final out in the championship game of the tournament, but it wasn't quite enough against the now two-time reigning champion St. George Sentinels. The second-seeded Sentinels stormed out to a 12-0 lead and withstood a spirited rally by the fourth-seeded Wolverines in their 14-8 victory on Tuesday evening at Ridgeline High School.
The Wolverines (16-11) showed a ton of resolve as they were one strike away from getting mercy ruled in the fifth inning, but came through with five two-out runs, and then staved off the 10-run rule once away one inning later on a very nice inning-ending defensive play by third baseman Ben Thompson. Cache then proceeded to plate three more runs in the top of the seventh and had the bases loaded when St. George (20-3-1) slammed the door.
"I mean, you always have a chance as long as you've got a bat in your hands, so we just keep trying to fight and, honestly, we've kind of got to do that in this region because those two other schools, Mountain Crest and Bear River, do the same thing," Cache head coach Justin Jensen said. "And it's frustrating playing them because you can never seem to put them away and that's the kind of stuff we're trying to adopt here and get to that point. And we're got a lot of guys that can fight."
The Wolverines certainly had a lot of fight in them Tuesday, but weren't able to stave off elimination against the Sentinels, who are composed of 2022 and 2023 high school graduates from throughout southern Utah. Cache needed to beat St. George twice Tuesday to hoist the first-place trophy.
St. George has several guys that can change a game with one swing of the bat, and that was once again on display Tuesday as GJ Erickson lofted a three-run homer over the fence in left in the bottom of the third and Sam Johanson roped a two-out grand slam over the fence in center two innings later. Kean Singleton added a towering solo homer to left in the sixth frame for the Sentinels, who finished with 13 hits, including seven of the extra-base variety.
Erickson was selected as the MVP of the tournament, while teammate Luke Hirschi was tabbed the Defensive MVP. Singleton and Jayz Estridge both came through with a trio of hits Tuesday for the designed hosts, plus Singleton contributed with three RBIs and two runs.
A two-out error in the bottom of the fourth loomed large for the Wolverines as the Sentinels went on to put seven runs on the scoreboard. What could have been a 5-0 St. George lead was now as 12-0 cushion.
Ridgeline senior-to-be Bode Hansen was chosen as the Offensive MVP. Hansen singled twice, drove in a run and scored once in his team's season finale.
"I'm really honored to have this (award)," Hansen said. "I did hit pretty good. This was probably my best tourney hitting."
The Wolverines finished with 11 base knocks Tuesday, including eight in the final three frames. A two-run single by Nate Dahle and a two-run double by Tyson Smith in the fifth inning loomed large for the designated visitors. Had Dahle not gotten on base, let alone singled, the Sentinels would have prevailed by a 12-0 scoreline.
Smith sparkled at the plate as he went 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs. It's been a strong end of the summer for Smith, who was selected as the Defensive MVP of the A state tournament last week.
"Tyson's been killing it lately," Jensen said. "... He pitched amazing out there in the A tournament against Bear River and then came out here and pitched amazing in that 10-inning game against Mountain Crest. He holds runners on so well, he understands the game, he knows what pitches to throw in what counts, and he's just getting better and better all of the time. Yeah, he's going to be a big part of our team next year and he's super versatile."
In addition to Hansen, Dahle and Blotter finished with a pair of hits Tuesday, plus Dahle drove in the two aforementioned runs and scored twice. Blotter, who doubled down the third-base line in his third at-bat, made several noteworthy defensive plays from his shortstop position, to boot.
It's been a very encouraging summer for the Wolverines, who were triumphant at the A state tourney a week ago and will compete at the Northwest A Regional Tournament from Aug. 4-8 in Havre, Montana. Several of those athletes played significant roles for the AA squad this week and throughout the season, for that matter.
"We've got some growth to do, for sure but, man, our development this summer's been outstanding," said Jensen, whose team went 3-2 at the three-day AA state tourney. "And if we can get into the season and progress at much between now and March as we did last year to March, I think we're going to be in a pretty good spot come spring."
MONDAY'S LATE GAME
The Wolverines bounced back from their 8-2 Monday night loss to the Sentinels by edging Bear River (9-7) by a 3-1 count in an elimination game that ended well after The Herald Journal went to print. Sam Swan was the hero in the game for Cache as he pitched a complete-game three-hitter, struck out four — including Bears' standout slugger Gehrig Marble three times — and issued four free passes.
Swan and the Wolverines kept the Bears off the scoreboard until Deagan Rigby's solo homer in the top of the sixth.
"Sam went out there last night and just gave us a jolt that we needed," Jensen said. "And Sam's got to start believing in that and himself because he's got really deceptive motion, and when he can be around the zone and locate like that, he's going to be really, really good. And he's right on the verge of being there."
Swan is one of more than handful of pitchers who have had productive outings for the Wolverines at the AA level this summer.
"We're deep, for sure," Hansen asserted. "We've got at least six guys that I think could be starting if they were at a different school. We have a lot of depth. Our JV guys could throw in varsity games and do just fine."
The Wolverines only had four hits against Bear River pitcher Brooks Drollinger, but had enough timely ones to stave off elimination. Cache manufactured single runs in the third, fifth and sixth frames. Blotter stole home to put the Wolverines on the scoreboard, Hayden Hansen had a run-scoring single in the fifth and Bode Hansen drove in Dahle with a single one inning later. Dahle tripled to set the stage for Hansen.
Blotter contributed with two runs, one base knock and one walk in that game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.