An infield single in the top of the fourth is the only thing that stood in the way of a no-hitter for Blacksmith Fork pitcher Rylin Needham.
Needham was dominant on the mound and the Trappers put together a complete performance in a 10-0 five-inning victory over Box Elder in an American Legion baseball game Thursday evening in Hyrum. The Trappers also blew out the Bees a week ago.
Needham made quick work of Box Elder’s lineup as he struck out 10 and only walked twice. He threw 47 of his 71 pitches for strikes.
No. 27 received plenty of support as the Trappers (11-7) plated a trio of runs in three of the five innings and racked up 11 hits by seven different players. Blacksmith Fork also got the job down defensively as it didn’t commit any errors.
JC Jones and Rilee Maddock contributed with three RBIs apiece for the Trappers. Maddock invoked the mercy rule with a two-run single in the home half of the fifth. Maddock also chipped in with one run, two hits and one walk, while Jones finished with one run and two hits.
Kaden Deeter came through with three runs, one hit and one walk for Blacksmith Fork, which got two runs from Luke Palmer, two runs, one hit, one RBI and one walk from Andrew Nielsen, a pair of hits and RBIs from Maxwell Hornsby, and two base knocks from Porter Budge. Like Jones, Nielsen smacked a run-scoring double.
It was a good bounce-back effort for Blacksmith Fork, which traveled to Garland on Wednesday and left with a 10-6 loss to Bear River. The Bears scored in five of their six innings at the plate, and belted four triples among their 13 hits.
Jones and Maddock finished with three his each for the Trappers, and Jones also added a pair of runs and RBIs. Maddock tripled, while Hornsby drove in two runs.
In other local American Legion action, the Ridgeline Wolverines swept their two-game series with the Sky View Snow Devils. Game 2 took place Wednesday in Millville and Ridgeline prevailed by a 4-1 scoreline.
The Wolverines (9-9) scored three of their four runs in the bottom of the third. Cooper Hall struck first with a run-scoring double, and Ridgeline took advantage of a pair of Sky View errors to extend its lead to 3-0.
The Snow Devils (6-5) pared their deficit to 3-1 in the top of the third when Cade Sunderland, who reached base on a single, came home on a wild pitch. Sunderland also fared well in his two innings as a relief pitcher as he didn’t allow any runs, plus only one hit.
Ridgeline, which extended its winning streak to three, plated its final run in the home half of the fourth, courtesy of a triple by Cooper Clark. Additionally, Clark scored a run and walked once in the contest for the Wolverines, who got two hits and a walk from Easton Dahlke.
Both teams finished with five hits. The Snow Devils got singles from five different players.
Hayden Hansen pitched the first five frames for Ridgeline and limited Sky View to one run on four hits and four walks. He fanned three. Bode Hansen slammed the door by holding the visitors to zero runs on one hit and no walks in his two innings of relief on the bump. He struck out two.