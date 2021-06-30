A five-run deficit in the first inning did not deter Ridgeline’s American Legion baseball team one bit.
The Mavericks bounced back with three runs in the home half of the first inning and then took control with seven runs in the third frame en route to a 15-5 victory over Logan on Wednesday evening in Millville. Ridgeline invoked the mercy rule in the fifth inning on a RBI single by Easton Dahlke, scoring speed-up runner Tyson Smith.
In the process, the Mavericks (12-3-1) extended their winning streak to four, and they have been red hot at the plate in their three games this week. Case in point: Ridgeline racked up 16 hits in its 22-3 three-inning triumph over Logan on Monday on the road, and then finished with 12 base knocks in a come-from-behind 7-4 win over visiting North Cache (Sky View) on Tuesday.
Eight Ridgeline players accounted for 12 hits in Wednesday’s series finale. Additionally, 11 different Mavericks scored at least one run, and the hosts had six athletes that contributed with at least one RBI.
Logan had no answer for Ridgeline’s Davis Fullmer this week as he finished with three hits and five RBIs in each of the two games. Fullmer homered in both contests and also belted a pair of doubles on Wednesday — the second a two-run base knock that gave the hosts a 14-5 lead.
Carter Gill and Marshall Hansen also doubled in Ridgeline’s series finale against the Logan Gold. Gill chipped in with one run, two hits, two RBIs and one walk for the Mavericks, who got two runs, one hit, one RBI and one walk from Jaxen Hollingsworth, one run, two hits and one RBI from Max Major and one run, one hit, one RBI and two walks from Dahlke.
Josh Shumway and Alex Davies both doubled for Logan, which plated its five runs on five walks, two hits and one hit batsman in the top of the first.
Ridgeline exploded for at least five runs in each of the three innings in Monday’s series opener, including eight in the first and nine in the third. Ridgeline had 11 different players come through with a hit, 10 different players cross home plate at least one time and nine different players contribute with at least one RBI.
Fullmer scored three runs to go along with his three hits and five RBIs. Fullmer smacked a two-run bomb in the first frame. Bridger Hammond and Tanner Paskett both doubled for the Mavericks, who got a combined seven runs from Hollingsworth and Major.
Hansen also had a big night at the plate as he chipped in with a pair of runs, hits and walks, plus a trio of RBIs. Trey Purser added a pair of runs and base knocks for Ridgeline, which got two RBIs from Gill and Cade Smith, plus two hits, one RBI and one walk from Hammond. In addition to scoring three times, Major contributed with one hit, one RBI and one walk.
Spenser Wilson doubled, singled, scored a run and drove in another for Logan, which plated all three of its runs in the first frame.
Ridgeline trailed North Cache 3-1 after four innings, but had a memorable fifth frame to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. A two-run double by Major, a two-run single by Cade Smith and a RBI double by Purser highlighted Ridgeline’s six-run scoring effort in the home half of the fifth.
Gill went 3 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs and a walk for the Mavericks, who got a pair of runs and hits from Fullmer, a pair of hits and RBIs from Cade Smith and two hits from Hansen. In addition to Purser and Major, Fullmer and Cade Smith also doubled for the hosts.
Hansen pitched two complete innings of hitless ball for the Mavericks and struck out three.
North Cache finished with eight hits, including two apiece from Tucker Murdock, Chayse Oxborrow and Bryton Williams. Oxborrow and Williams each doubled, and Williams also chipped in with two runs and a RBI.
The Titans strung together five straight singles en route to putting a three-spot on the scoreboard in the top of the third. Murdock had a two-run single.
CACHE VALLEY CREW
The Cache Valley Crew, a team comprised primarily of recent Mountain Crest graduates, scored four times in the fourth inning to take control in their 8-1 road victory over North Cache on Monday.
Former Sky View star Taydem Neal tripled twice and scored twice for the Crew, who also got triples from Tadon Burbank and Lance Welch. Caden Jones and Braydon Schiess each doubled for Cache Valley, which got a pair of runs, hits and RBIs from Jones. Welch also singled, scored once and drove in a run.
A trio of Cache Valley pitches kept North Cache off the scoreboard until the bottom of the seventh. The Titans avoided the shutout thanks to a Tyker Neal run-scoring groundout.
Bryce Larsen and Williams doubled for North Cache, while Murdock and Kaden Matthews singled.
Oxborrow pitched the first five frames for the Titans and fanned eight. Oxborrow limited the Crew to a pair of singles in the first three innings.