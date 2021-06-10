A big day at the plate by Davis Fullmer was just enough for the Mavericks to keep their undefeated record intact.
Fullmer drove in four runs ‑‑‑ the final one on a walk-off walk in the bottom of the seventh ‑‑‑ to propel Ridgeline's American Legion baseball team to a 9-8 victory over the Utah Royals on Day 1 of the Logan Diamond Classic. This game took place Thursday at Green Canyon.
The Mavericks (3-0) had to rally late to remain in the driver's seat of their pool. Fullmer pulled Ridgeline even at 7-7 in the home half of the sixth with a three-run homer over the fence in left.
The (Roy) Royals scored once in the top of the seventh to reclaim the lead, but it was short-lived. Max Major came through with a RBI single for the hosts and Fullmer drew a bases on balls with the bases loaded to slam the door.
Kadeyn Miller singled and doubled for the Mavericks, who got three hits by Major and two from Trey Purser. Eleven different Ridgeline batters teamed up for 16 base knocks.
Major also pitched the final three frames for the Mavericks and limited the Royals to one run on three hits.
OTHER THURSDAY GAMES
All three of the other Cache Valley programs in action lost at home on Day 1 of the annual tournament. Blacksmith Fork (Mountain Crest) was edged by Upper Falls (Rexsburg, Idaho) 4-2, North Cache (Sky View) lost to Layton by a 11-3 scoreline and Green Canyon fell to Herriman, 11-6.
Blacksmith Fork jumped out to a 2-1 lead over Upper Falls. The Trappers (6-1) plated both of their runs in the top of the second. Andrew Nielsen came through with a run-scoring triple and later scored on a grounder by Porter Budge.
That was one of only two hits in the game for Blacksmith Fork, which got a single from Kaden Deeter. A pair of Upper Falls pitchers teamed up to strike out 12 and walk none.
Nate Rowley was solid on the mound for the Trappers as he only gave up one earned run in six innings, scattered six hits, fanned six and issued six free passes.
Layton stormed out to a 7-0 advantage over North Cache after just two frames and led by as many as nine runs. The Titans (1-3) manufactured all three of their runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Tucker Murdock belted a RBI double for North Cache, which got runs from Cole Watterson, Kaden Matthews and Destrie Fisher. Matthews had one of the Titans' three base knocks.
Herriman exploded for nine runs in the top of the second against Green Canyon, which then proceeded to put a five-spot on the scoreboard in the home half of the second to pare its deficit to 9-6. The Huskers (1-7) plated their other run in the opening frame.
Coleman Bobb hit a two-run single for Green Canyon, which got two runs and a hit from Abe Olson, plus two walks, one run and one RBI from Traceson Jensen.
Logan had a first-round bye on Day 1 of the three-day tourney. The Grizzlies, Huskers, Titans and Trappers are all hosting their respective pools.
Pool play will wrap up Friday as each team will play twice. The winner of each poll will advance to the semifinals, which will be contested Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at Logan High. The championship contest is slated for 4 p.m. at that same venue.