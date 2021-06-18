It was a very busy week for two local American Legion baseball programs.
Ridgeline and Green Canyon both traveled to out-of-state tournaments and ended up playing five games from Monday to Friday. Both teams also played at least one game within Cache Valley or Box Elder County this week.
The Ridgeline Wolverines had a memorable week as they went 4-0-1. Ridgeline’s final four games were contested in Pocatello, Idaho.
Ridgeline (8-2-1) started off its week with a come-from-behind 7-4 road triumph over Box Elder on Monday. The Wolverines scored all seven of their runs in the top of the sixth. A two-run double by Tanner Paskett and a two-RBI single by Noah Sim highlighted Ridgeline’s big inning. Five of Ridgeline’s six hits took place during the second-to-last frame.
The Wolverines squared off against Riverton, Marsh Valley (Idaho), Burley (Idaho) and Thunder Ridge (Idaho) in its trip to the Gem State. Ridgeline finished strong in its 8-2 victory over Riverton on Wednesday, played Marsh Valley and Burley on Thursday, and then took the field against Thunder Ridge on Friday and rallied for a gratifying 7-6 win.
Thunder Ridge put Ridgeline into an immediate 4-0 hole in the top of the first, but the designated hosts came storming back with five runs in the fourth. The Titans scored once in the fifth inning to pull even at 6-all before the Wolverines answered with what proved to be the winning run in the home half of the frame. Max Baer came home on a sacrifice fly by Marshall Hansen for the go-ahead run.
It was a balanced team effort for the Wolverines offensively as eight players teamed up for 12 hits. Easton Dahlke led the way with three base knocks, and he also walked once and drove in a run. Carter Gill and Kadeyn Miller doubled for Ridgeline, which got a pair of runs and hits from Baer and two hits from Trey Purser. Lead-off batter Jaxen Hollingworth added one run, one hit, one RBI and two walks for the Wolverines.
The Ridgeline-Marsh Valley showdown finished in a 5-5 tie after seven frames. Marsh Valley’s high school team went undefeated during the regular season before getting upset in the 3A State Championships. The Wolverines only needed five innings to dispatch of Burley by a 11-1 scoreline.
Marsh Valley jumped out to a 5-2 lead, but Ridgeline rallied with three runs in the top of the sixth. Hansen was rock solid at the plate for the Wolverines as he doubled, singled, scored twice and drove in a pair of runs. Davis Fullmer and Gill also doubled for Ridgeline, which got three-plus scoreless innings on the mound from Cade Smith.
Ridgeline then proceeded to plate nine runs in the first two frames against Burley. Hollingworth, Miller and Gill chipped in with two base knocks apiece for the Wolverines, who accumulated 11 as a team. Additionally, Miller scored a trio of runs, while Hollingworth and Gill combined to score four times.
Hansen drove in three runs for Ridgeline, which got two RBIs apiece from Dahlke and Smith.
Tanner Bernhardt was dominant on the mound for the Wolverines as he held Burley to one single in five complete innings. Bernhardt struck out eight, walked one and didn’t allow an earned run.
Ridgeline plated all eight of its runs in the final three innings against Riverton. Bridger Hammond led the charge offensively with a pair of doubles. Gill and Hansen also doubled for the Wolverines, who got a pair of runs and base knocks from Fullmer and Hansen, plus a pair of RBIs from Gill.
Ridgeline used four different pitchers against Riverton and they only gave up three hits. Hansen fanned five in two complete frames.
Meanwhile, the Green Canyon Huskers went 1-3-1 this week. Green Canyon started its week by playing North Cache (Sky View) twice, and then traveled to the Equality State for a trio of games against opponents from Wyoming. The Huskers (4-11-1) lost a 7-6 nailbiter to the Titans on Monday in Smithfield, and then the two rivals were knotted up at 5-5 after seven innings Wednesday in North Logan. The game ended in a tie because there was not enough daylight for an eighth inning.
A two-run triple by Cole Watterson with two outs in the bottom of the sixth proved to be the difference in North Cache’s Monday win. Watterson also contributed with a single, one run and one walk. Tucker Murdock chipped in with one run, one hit, two hits and two walks for the Titans, who got one run, two hits and one RBI from Cole Lundahl.
Cade Atkinson singled twice and crossed home plate twice for the Huskers, who got two hits, one RBI and one walk from Ryker Ericson and two base knocks from Avery Passey.
North Cache was in good shape to earn a series sweep, but Green Canyon manufactured three runs in the bottom of the seven Wednesday at home. A Will Wheatley grounder and a North Cache error allowed Ericson to come home for the tying run.
Coleman Bobb singled twice for the Huskers, who got one run, one hit and two RBIs from Ericson and two runs, one hit, one RBI and one bases on balls from Olson. Green Canyon used five different pitchers in Wednesday’s contest.
Green Canyon’s first game in Wyoming was a 7-4 Thursday setback to Gillette. The Huskers split a pair on Friday as they prevailed against Green River by an 8-2 scoreline, and then lost to Rock Springs, 9-2.
Passey doubled, singled and plated a pair of runs against Gillette, while teammate Traceson Jensen added two hits and a RBI. Gilette took a lead it never relinquished in the home half of the first.
Green Canyon gave up a run in the top of the first against Green River, but bounced back by putting a three-spot on the scoreboard in the home half of the frame.
Zack Geertsen had a nice performance at the plate and on the bump for the Huskers. Geertsen scored three times, doubled and walked twice, and only gave up one hit on two and two-thirds scoreless innings on the mound. He sat down five Green River batters.
Ericson chipped in with a pair of runs and hits, plus one RBI and one walk for the Wolves, while Olson doubled and singled. Ericson pitched the first four-plus innings for the Huskers and scattered three base knocks.
Rock Springs exploded for seven runs in the home half of the third to take control against Green Canyon. A two-run double by Geertsen with two outs scored Carson Proctor and Boston Stewart in the top of the third.
BLACKSMITH FORK
Blacksmith Fork (Mountain Crest) hosted the Cache Valley Crew for a Wednesday doubleheader. The Crew, comprised primarily of recent Mountain Crest graduates, edged the Trappers by a 4-3 scoreline in the opener, and then led from start to finish in a 8-2 win in the nightcap.
The Crew needed to score three times in the top of the seventh to steal Game 1 from the Trappers (7-5). A two-run single by Caden Jones turned out to be the difference.
JC Jones doubled with one out in the bottom of the seventh for Blacksmith Fork, but Cache Valley turned a double play a couple minutes later to slam the door.
Preston Jones doubled for the Crew, while Chase Carter singled twice. Lance Welch pitched the final five innings for Cache Valley and only gave up Jones’ aforementioned double. The southpaw fanned five and issued six free passes.
Andrew Nielsen belted a solo homer and fared well on the mound for the Trappers. Nielsen pitched the first six innings, scattered seven hits, struck out eight, walked two and plunked two.
Kaden Deeter singled twice for Blacksmith Fork, which got two RBIs from Jake Bitton.
The Crew put three runs on the scoreboard in the first inning in Game 2 and never looked back. A two-run single by Cole Jones broke up Cache Valley’s shutout in the home half of the seventh.
Cache Valley racked up 14 hits, including three from former Sky View star Taydem Neal, who scored once and drove in a run. Neal and Preston Jones doubled for the Crew, while Kolmyn Fougler and Hudson Phelps came through with solo round trippers in the seventh inning to punctuate the victory. Phelps finished with a pair of runs, hits and RBIs.
Braydon Schiess and Preston Jones teamed up to keep Blacksmith Fork off the scoreboard until the seventh frame. Schiess pitched four innings of shutout ball, gave up two hits, sat down four and plunked one.
Porter Larsen and Tate Rasmussen each had two hits for the Trappers.
LOGAN
Logan was supposed to play a two-game series against Bear River, but elected to cancel it because both games conflicted with football camp.