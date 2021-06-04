It’s been an ideal start to the American Legion season for Mountain Crest’s baseball program and new head coach Trace Hansen.
Blacksmith Fork kicked off its summer season by competing in the Caldwell (Idaho) Tournament. The Trappers have rattled off a trio of convincing wins heading into the third of four days at the tourney.
Blacksmith Fork only needed six innings to dispatch of Boise by a 10-0 scoreless in Thursday’s tournament opener. The Trappers then rolled to 7-1 and 11-1 victories over Nampa and Caldwell, respectively, on Day 2. A walk-off single by Kaden Deeter allowed Blacksmith Fork to slam the door in the bottom of the sixth against Caldwell.
Nathan Rowley led the charge offensively for the Trappers (3-0) in their opener against Boise as he singled twice, doubled, scored three runs, drove in another and stole a pair of bases. Andrew Nielsen contributed with two hits for Blacksmith Fork, which got a double from JC Jones.
Cole Jones was dominant on the mound for the Trappers and he limited Boise to three singles in six complete innings. Jones struck out nine and plunked two for Blacksmith Fork, which finished with nine hits — five in the fifth inning alone.
The Trappers plated at least two runs in the first frame in all three of their wins, including three in the top of the first against Nampa. That inning was highlighted by extra-base knocks from Jones (triple) and Deeter (double).
Blacksmith Fork was limited to three hits in that game, but walked six times, was plunked on three other occasions and took advantage of four Nampa errors. Jones finished with three runs, two hits and one RBI for the Trappers, who got two runs from Deeter.
Jackson Hill went the distance on the bump for Blacksmith Fork and scattered six base knocks — all singles — fanned seven and walked one.
The Trappers then proceeded to score in every inning against Caldwell, which plated its lone run in the top of the fifth. Blacksmith Fork pitcher Rilee Maddock put the clamps on Caldwell as he only gave up three singles and zero earned runs in six complete. Maddock sat down nine batters and only issued one free pass.
Deeter went 3 for 4 at the plate for the Trappers, plus he walked, and Nielsen singled, doubled, scored three times, drove in two runs and walked once. Porter Larsen chipped in with a pair of RBIs for the designated home team.
OTHER GAMES
It has also been a busy opening week of American Legion play for the Green Canyon Huskers, who run-ruled Logan on Thursday and lost a pair of Friday games. The Huskers (1-2) will return to action Saturday.
Green Canyon exploded for seven runs on five hits, three walks and one Logan error in the visitors’ half of the second. The Huskers capitalized on eight walks and several Grizzly errors in the contest.
Caden Stuart crossed home plate three times for the Huskers, who got two runs, one hit, one RBI and one walk from Ryker Ericson, two runs, one hit and one RBI from Traceson Jensen, two runs, three hits and one RBI from Avery Passey, a pair of walks and runs from Boston Stewart, and a pair of hits and RBIs from Cade Atkinson.
Michael Cabrera sparkled at the plate for Logan, which got a double from Vincent Rohrer. Cabrera doubled twice, singled, scored a run and drove in another.
Green Canyon ran out of time in both of its Friday games as neither went the full seven innings due to truncated game time allowances. The Huskers lost in six to Davis, 7-1, and were edged by Clearfield in a high-scoring four-inning affair, 13-11.
Davis held Green Canyon to a pair of base knocks — doubles by Abe Olson and Carson Proctor. Olson’s two-bagger allowed Passey to score in the top of the fifth.
The Huskers had no such struggles at the plate against Clearfield as they accumulated 11 hits, including doubles by Olson and Ericson, and a triple by Stuart. Green Canyon plated 10 of its runs in the third and fourth innings.
Ericson led the way with three hits against Clearfield, while Olson added two hits and three RBIs. Ericson also scored twice for the Huskers, who got a pair of runs, hits and walks from Stuart, and two runs from Will Wheatley.
Clearfield, which jumped out to a 11-1 lead after two innings, finished with nine base knocks and eight walks.
Ridgeline and North Cache (Sky View) will square off Saturday morning in Smithfield.