It appears the Region 11 baseball race is going to be wide open next spring.
After all, the top local American Legion teams have taken turns beating each other this summer. For starters, Ridgeline swept Blacksmith Fork (Mountain Crest) in a Tuesday doubleheader, but went 1-2 Green Canyon this summer. Meanwhile, Blacksmith Fork swept a twinbill against Green Canyon a couple weeks ago.
Ridgeline bounced back from Monday’s narrow 4-3 setback to Green Canyon by earning a pair of victories in Hyrum. The Mavericks dispatched of the Trappers 7-4 in the opener and 5-0 in the nightcap.
Ridgeline plated three runs in the top of the sixth and two more in the seventh to take control in Game 1. The Mavericks (17-7-1) received a strong performance from Marshall Hansen on the mound and at the plate. Hansen doubled, singled twice and scored a pair of runs, plus he took a no-hitter into the sixth inning. No. 5 threw six complete innings for the Mavericks, allowed one run on two hits, struck out nine and issued five free passes.
Carter Gill belted a two-run triple for Ridgeline, which got two runs, one hit, one RBI and one walk from Jaxen Hollingworth.
Tate Rasmussen smacked a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh for Blacksmith Fork (16-9-1). Rasmussen also singled and walked once.
Davis Fullmer, Trey Purser and Jack Banning teamed up to hold the Trappers to three hits in the nightcap. The three Ridgeline pitches fanned four, walked one and plunked another.
Noah Sim and Bridger Hammond both contributed with a pair of base knocks for the Mavericks, and Sim scored twice. Ridgeline plated all of its runs in two innings — the fourth and seventh.
Wyatt Albrecht doubled for the Trappers, while Luke Palmer and Andrew Nielsen singled.
Blacksmith Fork returned to The Yard on Wednesday and took out its frustrations on Logan. The Trappers racked up 19 hits and scored in all six innings in their 15-5 victory in Game 1, and then coasted to a 9-2 win in the nightcap.
Nielsen doubled twice, singled twice, drove in three runs and scored twice for the Trappers in Game 1. Trev Hartvigsen chipped in with a trio of hits and RBIs for Blacksmith Fork, which got three runs, two hits and two RBIs from Nathan Rowley, two runs, two hits and one RBI from Albrecht, a pair of runs and hits from Brooks Bell and three base knocks from Rilee Maddock.
Josh Shumway had a trio of singles and drove in a run for Logan, while Michael Cabrera added one run, one hit and a pair of RBIs.
The Trappers then proceeded to jump out to a 7-0 lead after two innings in Game 2. Logan avoided the shutout by scoring twice in the top of the sixth.
Rowley and Nielsen both tripled for Blacksmith Fork, which got one hit and two RBIs from Blake Robinson and a pair of RBIs and walks from Maddock. Rowley came through with two runs and three base knocks, while Nielsen also scored once, walked once and drove in two runs.
Zach Bradfield went the distance on the bump for the Trappers, scattered six hits, sat down three and issued five free passes.
Alex Davies led Logan with two hits, and Keaton Pond doubled for the visitors.
Meanwhile, Ridgeline rallied on the road to beat Green Canyon (6-17-1) in extra innings, 9-6. The two rivals nearly ran out of daylight. The Mavericks trailed 6-3 after four innings.
Hollingworth came through with a clutch two-run triple in the top of the eighth for Ridgeline, and Gill drove in Hollingworth with a double. Hollingworth finished with five RBIs and three hits, while Gill added a pair of base knocks and RBIs.
Fullmer, Hammond and Sim also doubled for the Mavericks, who got two hits from Purser and two runs from speed-up runner Cam Blotter.
Zach Geertsen belted a three-run homer in the bottom of the third for Green Canyon, which got one run, one hit (a triple), two RBIs and two walks from Caden Stuart and one run and two hits from Ryker Ericson.
North Cache (Sky View) was also in action Wednesday night and defeated visiting Bear River, 8-3. The Bears beat the Titans in a high-scoring affair on Monday evening.
The Titans amassed 13 hits Wednesday, including two apiece from Chayse Oxborrow, Tucker Murdock, Cole Lundahl and Cade Sunderland. Oxborrow and Murdock doubled, as did teammate Kaden Matthews.
Oxborrow also contributed with a pair of runs and RBIs, plus a walk, while Murdock scored twice, drove in a run and walked once. Sunderland crossed home plate twice, and Lundahl chipped in with two RBIs.
Stetsen Karren went the distance on the mound for North Cache. Karren gave up eight hits, fanned five and scattered seven free passes.