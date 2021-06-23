Over the past few years Mountain Crest and Bear River have developed a competitive rivalry in baseball, so it wasn’t a big surprise their American Legion programs were involved in a nailbiter of a doubleheader on Tuesday.
Both games were decided in the seventh inning Tuesday evening at The Yard in Hyrum. Blacksmith Fork scored once in the bottom of the seventh to edge Bear River by a 4-3 scoreline in the opener, while the Bears bounced by scoring twice in the top of the seventh to prevail 9-7 in the nightcap.
A Nathan Rowley sacrifice fly brought home Jake Bitton for the winning run in Game 1. A Kaden Deeter sacrifice bunt also loomed large in the home half of the seventh for the Trappers.
Andrew Nielsen led the charge offensively for Blacksmith Fork with three runs, one hit, one walk and two stolen bases. Cole Jones drove in three of the Trappers’ four runs and also singled twice, while teammate Porter Budge added a pair of base knocks.
Nielsen pitched six complete innings for the hosts, gave up two runs, scattered seven hits, struck out seven, walked one and plunked another.
Bear River manufactured a run in the top of the seventh to pull even at 3-3, but had the go-ahead runner gunned out at home plate. Bitton, Rowley and Tate Rasmussen teamed up for that crucial putout for Blacksmith Fork.
The two rivals combined for 24 hits in the nightcap — 13 for the Bears and 11 for the Trappers. A two-run triple by Gehrig Marble in the top of the seventh proved to be the difference for Bear River. Marble shined in Game 2 as he chipped in with four runs and a trio of hits.
Bitton finished with a pair of runs and hits for the Trappers, who got two runs, one hit and one walk from Nielsen, one run, two hits, one RBI and two bases on balls from Budge and two base knocks from Rasmussen. Nielsen and Rasmussen both doubled.
Blacksmith Fork then proceeded to cap off a 3-1 week by beating North Cache (Sky View), 10-6 Wednesday in Smithfield. The game ended after six innings due to a lack of daylight. The Trappers (10-6) swept their two-game series with the Titans this week as they won 13-3 Monday at home.
North Cache jumped out to a 3-0 lead Wednesday, but Blacksmith Fork responded with three runs in the second inning and four more in the third to take control. The Titans outhit the Trappers 9-7, but Blacksmith Fork walked seven times to North Cache’s one, and that ultimately was the difference.
Nielsen went 3 for 4 at the plate with three runs and two RBIs for the Trappers. The soon-to-be-junior smacked a RBI triple.
Porter Budge doubled and scored a pair of runs for Blacksmith Fork, which got a pair of runs from JC Jones, plus two RBIs from Trev Hartvigsen and Wyatt Albrecht.
Tucker Murdock tripled and doubled for the Titans, who got three hits and two runs from Cole Lundahl. Chayse Oxborrow came through with a two-run single for North Cache, and also singled later in the game. Lundahl doubled, while Murdock crossed home plate twice.
OTHER WEDNESDAY GAME
Bear River exploded for nine runs in the home half of the third en route to a 13-6 victory over the Green Canyon Huskers on Wednesday in Garland. Both teams racked up at least a dozen hits in the contest.
Carson Proctor, Jaken Petersen, Traceson Jensen, Abe Olson and Micah Eborn each contributed with two hits for the Huskers. Olson scored twice, while Eborn drove in a run and walked once. Petersen also scored once and drove in a run.
Bear River got multiple hits from seven different players. Degan Rigby finished with four RBIs for the Bears, who got extra-base knocks from Jhett Roche, Marble and Hunter Smoot.