The opening game of their road trip to The Centennial State was a rough one, but the Trappers bounced back win a pair of wins on Day 2 of their tournament in Colorado Springs.
Blacksmith Fork scored four times in the bottom of the sixth to earn a hard-fought 4-3 victory over Cherry Creek (Colorado) on Friday afternoon, and then immediately returned to the field and coasted to a 10-0 triumph over Academy Blue.
Mountain Crest’s American Legion baseball program was blown out by Carlsbad, New Mexico, by a 9-0 scoreline on Thursday. The game was called after a lengthy lightning delay in the top of the six. Carlsbad’s pitcher struck out five, threw a five-inning no-hitter and didn’t walk anyone, although he did plunk Rilee Maddock and Zach Bradfield.
The Trappers (14-7) also struggled at the plate in their next game as they finished with three hits — all singles — but they were timely base knocks. Blacksmith Fork plated all four of its runs in the home half of the seventh to rally past Cherry Creek. Nathan Rowley and JC Jones came through with run-scoring for Blacksmith Fork, which drew four walks in the inning. A double steal by Rowley and Jones also loomed large.
Cherry Creek scored once in the top of the seventh to pare its deficit to 4-3 and had the tying run at third base when one of its players was gunned out at second. Blacksmith Fork pitcher Cole Jones made the throw at second to Luke Palmer for the putout to slam the door.
Jones went the distance on the mound for the Trappers, scattered seven hits, struck out one and issued five free passes.
The Trappers then proceeded to break out offensively against Academy Blue as they racked up 13 hits by nine different players. A two-out, two-run double by Bradfield invoked the mercy rule in the bottom of the sixth.
Jones tripled for Blacksmith Fork and scored on that same play courtesy of an error, while Tate Rasmussen belted a solo home run. Rowley contributed with one run, one hit, two RBIs and one walk for the Trappers, who got a pair of hits and RBIs from Porter Budge, one run and two hits from Blake Robinson, a pair of runs and hits from Palmer, and two runs, two hits, one RBI and one walk from Jaky Bitton.
Jackson Hill put the clamps on the opposing offense as the Blacksmith Fork pitcher only conceded three hits in six complete innings. Hill fanned four, plunked one and walked none.
RIDGELINE MAVERICKS
Ridgeline’s five-game winning streak came to an end Friday night as it lost to RA Academy, a team based out of Pleasant Grove, 13-4. The Mavericks (13-4-1) were unstoppable at the plate earlier in the day as they walloped the Taylorsville Warriors by a 17-0 scoreline. Both contests were contested at Juan Diego High School.
The Mavericks only needed three innings to dispatch of the Warriors. Ridgeline scored in every frame and put a 10-spot on the scoreboard in the top of the second. The Mavericks accumulated 15 base knocks, including seven in the second inning alone.
Ridgeline’s huge second inning was highlighted by a Davis Fullmer grand slam and a two-run homer by Kadeyn Miller. Fullmer homered in three different outings this week and drove in a whopping 16 runs in those games — six against Taylorsville.
Jaxen Hollingsworth doubled twice, scored three runs, drove in two more and walked once for Ridgeline, which got four RBIs, three runs and three hits from Carter Gill, a pair of runs, hits and RBIs from Marshall Hansen, and two runs, one hit, two RBIs and one walk from Miller. Trey Purser doubled for the Mavericks, while Gill doubled.
Max Major pitched a three-inning shutout for the Mavericks, allowed three base knocks, struck out four and walked two.
RA Academy scored multiple runs in all five innings against Ridgeline in the Mavericks’ second contest of the day. Fullmer belted a two-run double and also doubled in an earlier at-bat for the Mavericks, who got a RBI double from Purser. Additionally, Fullmer contributed with a pair of hits and runs.
CACHE VALLEY CREW
The Cache Valley Crew, a team comprised primarily of recent Mountain Crest graduates, traveled to Garland and split a Thursday doubleheader with Bear River. The Bears prevailed 5-2 in the opener, and the Crew rallied for a 6-3 victory in the nightcap.
Braydon Schiess singled and scored on a Caden Jones double in the first inning in Game 1, but the Bears kept the Crew off the scoreboard until Jaden Jones came home on a Ethan Tingey double in the top of the seventh.
Cache Valley trailed 3-1 after six frames in the nightcap, but came through with a clutch two-out rally to salvage the split. A wild pitch gave the Crew new life and they responded with five runs on four hits and two walks. A two-run single by Jaden Jones and a run-scoring single by Preston Jones spearheaded the comeback charge.
Schiess led the way to a pair of runs and hits for the Crew, who got one run, two hits and one walk from Caden Jones, one run, two RBIs and a walk from Hudson Phelps, and two hits, one RBI and one walk from Preston Jones.
Jaden Jones and Preston Jones split the pitching duties for Cache Valley. Jaden Jones gave up two runs on five hits during his four innings of work, while Preston Jones held Bear River to one run on one hit during the final three frames.
GREEN CANYON HUSKERS
A two-run double by Landen Golman lifted Box Elder to a 4-3 win over visiting Green Canyon on Thursday.
Zack Geertsen drove in two of Green Canyon’s three runs — the first on a sacrifice fly in the top of the third and the second on a groundout in the fifth. Avery Passey came through with a RBI single and scored on Geertsen’s aforementioned grounder.
Passey, Caden Stuart, Will Wheatley and Abe Olson accounted for the Huskers’ four hits. Stuart pitched three innings of shutout ball for Green Canyon (5-16-1) and only allowed one hit.