A lengthy break appeared to be just what the doctor ordered for the Trappers.
Blacksmith Fork took a three-game losing streak into a moratorium, but bounced back 10 days later with an impressive 11-2 victory over Box Elder in an American Legion baseball game last Wednesday. The Trappers then proceeded to edge Bear River by a 5-4 scoreline Monday in Hyrum.
In other local American Legion action, the Ridgeline Wolverines traveled to Smithfield and left with a 10-5 win over the Sky View Snow Devils.
Blacksmith Fork (10-6) dug itself out of a 3-1 hole against Bear River, and then held on in the top of the seventh. The Bears had the tying run on third base with one out, but Rilee Maddock was able to induce an infield fly, followed by a grounder to himself to slam the door.
Kaden Deeter doubled, singled and scored twice for the Trappers, who got a big two-run single from Brok Buttars in the home half of the third. Andrew Nielsen contributed with a hit, RBI and walk for Blacksmith Fork, which finished with seven base knocks.
The Bears only finished with two hits, but were able to stay within striking distance of the Trappers by walking nine times and getting plunked twice. Bear River also plated an unearned run in the top of the second, courtesy of a Blacksmith Fork error.
Nielsen pitched the first five and two-thirds innings for the Trappers, gave up a pair of singles, struck out eight and issued eight free passes. Nielsen and Maddock teamed up to stymie Box Elder’s lineup in last Wednesday’s much-needed victory. Nielsen only gave up one run and one hit in four complete innings, while Maddock allowed one hit and one unearned run in three complete. Nielsen fanned seven and Maddock four.
Meanwhile, the Trappers were on fire at the plate as nine different players accounted for 15 hits. Deeter and Nielsen led the way with three base knocks apiece, followed by Luke Palmer and Buttars with two each. Deeter also contributed with three runs and Nielsen with two RBIs.
Nielsen doubled twice, plus Buttars and Jaky Bitton each doubled for Blacksmith Fork, which got a pair of RBIs from JC Jones and Maxwell Hornsby.
Like Blacksmith Fork, Ridgeline prevailed Monday in come-from-behind fashion. Sky View led 2-0 after the first inning and 5-3 after the third. Seth Chambers came through with a two-run double in the home half of the fourth for the Snow Devils, who played their first game since June 15.
The Wolverines (8-9) put a five-spot on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth to take the lead for good. The visitors plated all of those runs after two quick outs. A two-run double by Bode Hansen loomed large, as did a two-run triple by Cooper Clark.
Those were two of five extra-base hits for Ridgeline, which also got a triple from Hansen, plus doubles from Hayden Hansen and Romey Jensen. Bode Hansen chipped in with a pair of runs, hits and RBIs for the Wolverines, who got one run, two hits and two RBIs from Clark, two hits from Easton Dahlke, two runs, one hit, one RBI and one walk from Hayden Hansen, and one run and two hits from Jensen. Additionally, Jensen fared well in the final three innings on the mound.
Cade Sunderland doubled, singled, scored twice and drove in a run for the Snow Devils (6-4). Chambers added one run, two his and two RBIs for Sky View, while Cam Carling singled twice and Tucker Murdock smacked a run-scoring double.
The Wolverines have won three of their last four games.