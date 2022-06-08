It’s been a great beginning to the first full week of the American Legion season for a pair of local baseball programs.
Sky View and Green Canyon both went 2-0 against their respective opponents in a pair of series that started Monday and concluded Wednesday. The Sky View Snow Devils (2-2) blew out Bear River by a 10-0 scoreline Monday in Garland, and then dispatched of the Bears, 6-4, Wednesday in Smithfield. Meanwhile, the Green Canyon Huskers (3-0) edged Box Elder by a 5-4 scoreline Monday in Brigham City, and then rolled to a 13-5 victory over the Bees on Wednesday in North Logan.
The Snow Devils put a five-spot on the scoreboard in the first inning in Monday’s series opener and never looked back against the Bears. Ten different Sky View batters accounted for 12 total hits, plus seven different players scored runs and six drove in at least one run. Indeed, it was a balanced performance at the dish for the visitors.
Cade Sunderland doubled, singled and scored a pair of runs for the Snow Devils, who got a pair of runs, hits and RBIs from Tucker Murdock. Tyker Neal contributed with one run, one hit, one RBI and one walk for Sky View.
Desrtri Fischer put the clamps on Bear River in his six and two-thirds innings on the mound. Fischer scattered five hits, struck out five and issued five free passes.
Sky View also got off to a strong start in Wednesday’s contest as it jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two frames. The Bears plated three of their four runs in the top of the seventh.
Cam Carling singled twice for the Snow Devils, who got two runs, one hit and one walk from Sunderland, plus one run, one hit, one RBI and one bases on balls from Murdock. Jeff Ballard doubled for the hosts.
Aden McPhie fared well on the mound for Sky View as he went six and two-thirds innings and allowed four runs on eight base knocks. McPhie fanned seven and only walked one.
Indeed, Sky View looked sharp, which was very encouraging after two lopsided loses to Blacksmith Fork last week. The Trappers beat the Snow Devils by a 12-0 scoreline on Thursday and a 9-1 scoreline on Saturday.
Blacksmith Fork scored four runs in two different innings in Saturday’s contest. Luke Palmer and Andrew Nielsen chipped in with two hits apiece for Mountain Crest’s American Legion program, which got two RBIs from Maxwell Hornsby and two runs each from Trey Burbank and Porter Budge. Nielsen doubled in one of his at-bats.
Rilee Maddock put together another solid outing on the mound for the Trappers as he limited the Snow Devils to one run on six hits in six complete. Maddock struck out seven and only walked one.
Monday’s Green Canyon-Box Elder showdown was a nailbiter throughout as neither team led by more than one run. The Huskers manufactured the final two runs of the game to secure a hard-fought win.
Caleb Butterfield led off the bottom of the sixth with a single and then scored what proved to be the game-winning run on a Box Elder error following a bunt by Mic Eborn.
Caden Stuart led the charge offensively for Green Canyon with three runs, one hit and two walks. Carson Proctor contributed with a hit and RBI.
Zack Geertsen pitched three innings of hitless and runless ball for the Huskers. Geertsen sat down four Box Elder batters and walked three.
Green Canyon surged out to a 8-0 lead after three innings in Wednesday’s matchup, withstood a spirited comeback by Box Elder and pulled away with four runs in the top of the seventh. The Bees put five runs on the scoreboard in the home half of the sixth.
Proctor and Geertsen sparkled at the plate for the Huskers. Proctor drove in four of his five runs in the first three innings and also finished with two hits, including a double, and two runs. Geertsen went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, two runs and one walk.
Cade Atkinson came through with two runs, two hits and one RBI for Green Canyon, which got a trio of runs from Quincy Matthews, two runs, one hit, one RBI and one walk from Eborn and one run, one base knock, one RBI and one walk from Cooper Findlay.
Traceson Jensen and Coleman Bobb got the job done on the mound for the Huskers. Both pitchers threw two complete innings on runless ball and both fanned three batters apiece. Jensen didn’t allow any hits and the Bees only managed one single off of Bobb.