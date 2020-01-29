MILLVILLE — Last week a couple of high school basketball games took on a little extra meaning at Ridgeline High School.
No, there wasn’t some kind of bonus or reward for winning. While the Region 11 games were important to both the Riverhawk girls and boys teams, there was off the court things to think about.
Athletic director Mike Hansen got the ball rolling and coaches for both teams jumped on board. Each team held a Coaches vs. Cancer game. The Ridgeline girls played host to Mountain Crest last Thursday, while the boys welcomed Logan to the Nest on Friday.
Money was raised to help support the American Cancer Society and was especially tagged to fight youth cancer. During the girls game on Thursday, it hit pretty close to home for the Riverhawks as junior Haley Anderson is a cancer survivor.
“It absolutely hits closer to home,” Ridgeline girls head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “I think everybody probably knows someone that is fighting cancer, and it’s hard. I’ve known Haley since she was about eight years old, and I watched Haley battle this disease. What a warrior.”
Anderson, the daughter of Heather and Dave Anderson, was 11 when her mother noticed a mole on top of her head as she fixed her hair. A visit to a dermatologist the next day proved to be an eye-opener. The dermatologist felt it needed to be removed immediately, so a procedure was done. Two weeks later Anderson was told she had melanoma skin cancer.
“A week after they told us it was skin cancer, I went in for surgery,” Anderson said. “They took the whole top of my scalp down to my skull off, and then they did a drawstring stitch and pulled it together and left it open to the skull for a week.”
She and her family waited for pathology to run tests.
“I got cleared shortly after that,” Anderson said. “They said they caught it about two weeks before it spread to my lymph nodes. I didn’t have to go through chemo or radiation. They caught it early enough, so that was super lucky and a blessing.”
However, the 17-year-old has had nine reconstructive surgeries since the original procedure to “fix the bald spot left on my head.” To look at her head and long hair, it would be hard to tell she had a bald spot, but there were tough times. She had her last surgery four months ago, but may have some hair implants in the future.
“Middle school was probably the toughest,” Anderson said. “I started to accept it and embrace it in high school.”
Anderson said the doctors don’t believe the sun caused her to get skin cancer. Every six months she gets a skin check. So far, she has been cleared every time.
“When I hear infant cancer and I hear we can help support a great cause, I think of Haley,” Jenks said. “That’s what comes to mind. I think the world of her. I don’t think people understand the fight they go through unless they have gone through it. She was 11 years old. To watch her go through that and be successful is great. She is such an integral part of our team and a great kid. When you think about raising money and putting a face to what you’re doing, I think it makes it more personal.”
Anderson, who had 15 points in the Riverhawks win last Thursday, was recognized as a cancer survivor during a break in the second half.
She said talking to other teenagers and children who have had cancer has helped her. Her mother also speaks with other parents going through having a child with cancer.
“I count my blessings every day,” Anderson said.
Jenks was glad her team was involved and hopes more become aware of youth cancer.
“Our athletic director Mike Hansen, who has also fought cancer, approached me and (boys head coach) Kyle Day about this and said this could help bring the community together,” Jenks said. “Credit Mike. It’s a cool thing. Kyle and I talked and said why wouldn’t we.”
Plus, the coaches were able to be a little more comfortable and wear different shoes than they normally wear at games.
“I like wearing tennis shoes to the gym,” Jenks said. “Even the Mountain Crest coaches were in tennis shoes. I let (Mountain Crest head coach) Megan (Smith) know and she was absolutely behind supporting it. We are trying to help bring more awareness to the fact kids battle this too.”