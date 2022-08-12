It was another encouraging result for Ridgeline’s girls soccer program.
Emilee Skinner scored a goal and assisted on another as the Riverhawks traveled to Lehi and left with a 2-1 victory over 6A program Skyridge on Thursday. The Falcons went 13-6 a year ago and made it to the finals of the 6A state tournament.
It was the Riverhawks’ third memorable victory in just 10 days as they ended Skyline’s 20-game winning streak last Tuesday, plus dispatched of Lehi by a 3-1 scoreline four days later. Skyline and Lehi squared off in the 5A state championship match in 2021.
“(Our) defense played very organized,” Ridgeline head coach Mark Tureson said. “Skyridge had some speed threats and once adjustments were made, we were able to manage those threats. (It was) a great team effort, with two good finishes.”
A deflected ball fell to the feet of Skinner, who buried a volley from the top of the 18-yard box in the second minute, Tureson said. Ridgeline (4-1) struck again with 15 minutes remaining in the second half on Brinli Baker’s near post finish, assisted by Skinner.
The Falcons (1-3) pulled a goal back two minutes later, but the Riverhawks did what they needed to do to improve to 3-0 against 5A or 6A programs this season. Ridgeline has scored two of three goals in each of its first five games.
Meanwhile, it was a rough Friday for Green Canyon, which welcomed 6A power Lone Peak to North Logan and suffered its first setback of the season. The undefeated Knights (4-0) exploded for five goals after halftime and coasted to a 8-0 win.
Lone Peak has outscored its four opponents by a 20-3 margin over the past two weeks.
It was the first time this season the Wolves (3-1) have been shut out as they netted multiple goals in each of their first three matches.
“They are really good, super organized defensively,” GC head coach Kirt Sadler said of the Knights, who are coached by former Utah State multi-time all-conference player Shantel Jolley. “Every ball in the air was won by them. They had girls all over the field that could finish from distance.”
UTAH STATE SOCCER
The Aggies held their Blue/White scrimmage Friday at Bell Field, with the White squad prevailing in a shootout. The two sides were scoreless at the end of regulation.
Senior goalkeeper Marren Nielsen made a pair of saves in the shootout for the White team, which won from the penalty spot, 4-3. The winning team buried four of its five penalty kicks.
The Blue team lost, despite outshooting its foes by a 16-6 margin. Sophomore forward Heidi Smith and redshirt freshman midfielder Katlin Richins led the offensive charge with four shots apiece, according to a press release. One of Richins’ shots found the crossbar, as did two of senior forward Jordan Foraker’s strikes.
Nielsen was credited with four saves during regulation, while counterpart McKenzie Hunninghake, a freshman, also made four saves.
USU’s season opener will take place Thursday, Aug. 18, on the road against Northern Arizona. The Aggies will host Idaho State three days later.