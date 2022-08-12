Support Local Journalism

It was another encouraging result for Ridgeline’s girls soccer program.

Emilee Skinner scored a goal and assisted on another as the Riverhawks traveled to Lehi and left with a 2-1 victory over 6A program Skyridge on Thursday. The Falcons went 13-6 a year ago and made it to the finals of the 6A state tournament.

