It took a half for the Bobcats to find their groove in the attack, but once they did it was lights out for the Lancers.
Undefeated Sky View exploded for five goals after halftime en route to a 5-0 road victory over 6A Granger (1-5-0) in a non-region girls soccer match on Thursday. The Bobcats (5-0-0) have outscored their five opponents by a 21-3 margin this season.
“We figured out how to beat their offside trap,” SV head coach Jillian Carver said when asked what second-half adjustments her team made. “We also passed quicker and crashed the goal (better).”
Kortnee Lamb, Reese Thurston, Macy Hellstern, Amalia Fonua and Addie Poulsen found the back of the net for Sky View — Fonua on a penalty kick. Laney Gibbons had a pair of assists and Hellstern one.
Katie Finlinson was Sky View’s netminder in the opening half, and Jada Westover in the second half.
Ridgeline (3-4-0) also played on the road Thursday and fell to what head coach Mark Tureson called “a very good Bonneville team,” 2-0. The 5A Lakers improved to 6-0-0. Tureson was pleased with the performances of Oakley Rasmussen, Tenzi Knowles and Carly Eubanks.
Green Canyon returned to action Friday and was triumphant over Pocatello (Idaho) 3-0 in a match contested at North Logan’s Elk Ridge Park. The Wolves (3-1-0) netted all three of their goals in the first half.
Ryley Thompson, Lizzie Seeley and Talia Winder fired shots passed Poky’s goalkeeper, and two of them were assisted by Tabi Wagner. Brooklyn Heap was also credited with an assist for the Wolves, who have only conceded two goals in four games.
Haylee Anderson went the distance in goal for Green Canyon and recorded the team’s second clean sheet of the season.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
It’s been a busy week for Cache County’s five high school volleyball programs. For starters, Sky View, Green Canyon and Mountain Crest competed in a combined 20 matches at the two-day Davis Invitational, which concluded Thursday. Meanwhile, Ridgeline played four matches last week and once earlier this week, while Logan split a pair of matches this week.
The Bobcats went 4-3 at the Davis Invite. Sky View swept Green Canyon (25-13, 25-13, 25-16), beat Layton and (25-10, 12-25, 25-13, 25-13) defending 3A runner-up Morgan in four sets (26-24, 25-20, 17-25, 26-24), and Box Elder in five (18-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-12). The Bobcats lost to American Fork in four (25-20, 25-15, 22-25, 25-14), and Davis (25-21, 25-16, 19-25, 20-25, 15-13) and Woods Cross (25-18, 25-22, 20-25, 18-25, 15-10) in five.
In Sky View’s victory over Morgan, Haley McUne recorded a double-double as she finished with 18 kills and 17 digs. Melanie Hiatt and Kaytlin Smart chipped in with 12 putaways apiece for the Bobcats, and Hiatt fired up five aces. Sky View setter Kaitlyn Hiatt also contributed with a double-double (35 assists, 13 digs), and Jenna Dority accumulated 29 digs.
Green Canyon posted a 3-4 record at the Davis Invite. The Wolves prevailed against defending 5A runner-up Farmington (19-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-23), Viewmont (21-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-14) and Taylorsville (25-5, 25-14, 25-7), and lost to Northridge (25-22, 25-18, 27-25), Woods Cross (26-24, 25-23, 25-20), Davis (25-23, 25-20, 25-8) and Sky View.
Through seven matches, Olivia Chadwick is Green Canyon’s leader in kills with 71, followed by Kaylee Coats with 57. Sarah Blau currently paces the Wolves with 21 aces, while Allie Reeder and Abby Blau have combined for 17 blocks — four of the solo variety by Reeder. Chadwick leads the way with 81 digs, which is two more than Livi Longhurst. Setter Sarah Blau racked up 190 assists this week.
Mountain Crest won two of their six matches at the tournament hosted by Davis, with two of those setbacks coming in five sets. The Mustangs emerged victorious over Farmington (25-9, 25-17, 25-22) and Viewmont (26-24, 12-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-10), and were defeated by Box Elder (14-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16, 15-12), Woods Cross (25-20, 25-13, 18-25, 25-20), Morgan (25-18, 25-14, 18-25, 18-25, 15-12) and Northridge (25-16, 25-18, 27-25).
Through six matches, Kiera Crosbie is Mountain Crest’s leader with 54 kills, followed by Ella Douglass with 40. Crosbie is also in the lead in aces (18), while Douglass holds down the top spot in blocks (16) and is tied for second in aces (15). Phoebe Starnes ranks first on the team with 62 digs, and Jaycee Osborne has chipped in with 171 assists and 48 digs.
Ridgeline won two of its first five matches. The Riverhawks dispatched of Timpanogos (25-22, 16-25, 25-14, 21-25, 16-14) and Springville (25-17, 15-25, 25-19, 25-14), and lost to Salem Hills (25-20, 25-13, 25-21), Spanish Fork (25-14, 28-26, 25-19) and Woods Cross (25-23, 17-25, 25-19, 28-26).
Through five matches, Brinlie Crosbie has put down a team-best 37 kills, while Katelyn Nordstrom and Savannah Perrett have teamed up for 57 for the Riverhawks. Additionally, Crosbie holds down the top spot on the squad with 15 aces. Ava Wilcox and Sydney Donavan have tallied eight blocks each, and Livvy Davies has been credited for 33 digs — six more than Crosbie.
Logan swept Ben Lomond (25-9, 25-12, 25-14), and was swept by North Summit (25-15, 25-14, 25-16). The Grizzlies finished with a whopping 27 aces against the Scots, including 13 from Brynlee Barton. Fifita Corona led Logan’s offensive charge in that match with nine kills, while Alyssa Gurr was a factor defensively with three solo blocks.