A former Grizzly will be taking over as the head baseball coach at his alma mater.
Jaymz Ramirez has been selected as the head coach at Logan High. Ramirez, who graduated from Logan in 1995, is tasked with turning around a program that went winless during the 2023 campaign.
Ramirez was a three-year letterwinner for the Grizzlies in the mid-1990s after moving with his family from Campbell, Kentucky, where he lettered as a freshman. The father of three has been coaching baseball for more than 26 years at various levels, including high school summer league, according to an Instagram post by loganhigh_athletics. He is the founder of the Corpus Christi (Texas) Dirtbags Select Team organization.
Ramirez and his wife, Lucy Mae, are the parents of three boys ranging from ages 4 to 15. Ramirez is replacing Michael Davies, who was Logan’s head coach each of the past two seasons.
AMERICAN LEGIONLocal teams were involved in two hard-fought doubleheaders that took place earlier this week. Bigg Mixx, which is composed of recent and 2022 high school graduates from several schools in Cache Valley, traveled to Millville on Tuesday and swept a very competitive twinbill with the Cache (Ridgeline) Wolverines, while the (Sky View) Snow Devils were oh so close to sweeping Bear River on Monday on the road. The Snow Devils narrowly prevailed in Game 1 by a 3-2 scoreline, while the Bears came storming back from a 7-2 deficit and prevailed, 9-8, in the nightcap.
Bigg Mixx overcame multi-run deficits in both games against Ridgeline’s American Legion program. Bigg Mixx (10-3-1, overall, 10-2-1 in legion contests) plated five runs in the top of the six on its way to a 14-12 win in Game 1, and then scored in five of the seven frames in a 7-5 triumph in Game 2.
Bigg Mixx accumulated a whopping 18 hits in the series opener, which included four base knocks apiece by Tucker Murdock and Suey Jensen. Murdock doubled three times, homered, scored two runs and drove in three others, while Jensen added a run and RBI.
Coleman Bobb homered twice, singled, drove in four runs and crossed home plate for times for Bigg Mixx, which got a pair of doubles and runs from Bubbha Dahlke, plus one run, two hits and two RBIs from Nathan Rowley and Spencer Wilson. Rowley doubled in one of his at-bats.
Andrew Nielsen struck out six over the final two innings to secure the win on the mound for the visitors.
The Wolverines (13-9) scored their 12 runs on nine hits and 12 free passes. Cooper Clark led the offensive charge for the hosts with three runs, two base knocks, two RBIs and two free passes.
Tyson Smith doubled for the Wolverines, as did Ben Thompson. Smith also contributed with one run, three RBIs and one free pass for Cache, which got two runs, one hit and one RBI from Cam Blotter, plus two runs, one hit, one RBI and two free passes from Hayden Hansen.
Bobb went yard for a third time in the nightcap for Bigg Mixx, which got a trio of runs and free passes from Max Baer and one run and a pair of hits and RBIs from Bryce Larsen. Rowley pitched two innings of scoreless and hitless ball for the visitors.
Cael Kidman belted a solo shot in Game 2 for the Wolverines, who got doubles from Smith and Hayden Hansen. Blotter chipped in with a pair of runs and base knocks, while Bode Hansen finished with two hits, one RBI and one walk and Hayden Hansen with one hit, two RBIs and one bases on ball.
Meanwhile, the Snow Devils (6-11-1) secured a nice Game 1 victory over Bear River (7-5). The visitors manufactured all three of their runs in the top of the second.
Aden McPhie sparkled at the plate and on the bump for Sky View’s American Legion program. He went 3 for 3 with a double, and limited the Bears to one unearned run on a pair of hits and free passes, while striking out six in four complete.
Chance Wilson and Rad Sparrow each doubled and singled for the Snow Devils, plus Sparrow drove in a pair of runs and scored once. Additionally, Wilson got the job done on the mound as he allowed zero runs and hits in two and one-third frames.
The Snow Devils outhit the Bears by a significant 8-2 margin in Game 1 and a 15-6 margin in Game 2. However, the hosts took advantage of eight free passes and five Snow Devil errors to salvage a split in the nightcap.
Tyker Neal had a big Game 2 at the plate for the Snow Devils as he went 4 for 5 with a triple and a run. CJ Lofthouse contributed with three hits for the visitors, who got three hits, two RBIs and a run from Wilson, one run, two hits, one RBI and one walk from Jack Markworth and two runs batted in from McPhie. Wilson and Sparrow both doubled.
GREEN CANYON
The Green Canyon Huskers (4-16) kicked off their final week of the 2023 summer season by going 1-1. The Huskers, who are competing in a different league this year, rallied to beat visiting Morgan by a 11-10 Tuesday scoreline, and then lost to Fremont, 15-1, in five innings Wednesday on the road. Tuesday’s contest also went five frames.
Green Canyon came through with five runs on five hits and two walks on the home half of the fifth against Morgan. A Caleb Butterfield single to left, scoring Kash Thompson, proved to be the triumphant run. Butterfield finished with a pair of hits and RBIs for the hosts, while Cade Atkinson contributed with two runs, two hits, four RBIs and a walk, and Jaken Petersen with two runs, one hit, one RBI and one bases on balls.
Green Canyon scored all but two of its runs in the final two frames. The Huskers avoided a shutout against Fremont when Atkinson smacked a fifth-inning triple, scoring Petersen. Petersen doubled and singled, in addition to plating Green Canyon’s lone run. Atkinson also had two hits.
