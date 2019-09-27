WELLSVILLE — It’s looking like the Region 11 girls cross country championships in several weeks will be a barnburner.
If the Cache-Box Invite is any indication, it will be an exciting race on Oct. 15, at the cross country course at Utah State University. That’s the date of the region championship.
Bear River edged Ridgeline Friday afternoon at the American West Heritage Center to capture the team title. The Bears scored 42 points, with their top five runners placing among the first 15 runners to cross the finish line. The Riverhawks had 48 points as their top five finished among the top 19. There was a field of 49 girls.
“We have lots of good teammates,” said Bear River’s Abbie Fuhriman, who won the race by 12 seconds. “We have a really good team.”
Ridgeline’s top finisher was junior Mackenzie Duncan in fourth. The Riverhawks ran well as a pack, but were just a bit behind the Bears.
“We tried to pack the top five girls for as long as we could hang on,” said Duncan, who moved to Cache Valley recently from Missouri. “My goal was to stay in there, but I was a little nervous at the start because it felt a little quick. I paid for it later. You hit a wall and you just need to move past it.”
Preston got a strong performance from sophomore Andie Bell, who was second. The Lady Indians were third as a team with 92 points.
“I feel like it was a good day for us,” said Bell, who also plays on Preston’s soccer team during the fall.
Rounding out the team standings were Mountain Crest (111), Green Canyon (113), Sky View (114) and Box Elder (188). Logan did not have enough runners for a team score.
Early on Fuhriman was behind a pair of Riverhawks, a Bobcat and Bell. Just over a mile into the 5K race, the Bear had moved up to the front. It became a battle between Fuhriman and Bell.
“My coaches told me to stick with the upper pack,” Fuhriman said. “... I picked up the pace. I buckled down toward the end and got ahead of her (Bell) and hoped she would die off. ... I never looked back. It felt really good.”
For Bell, she had to watch Fuhriman finish in 19 minutes, 27 seconds. Bell clocked in at 19:39.
“I was hoping to get into the 19’s,” Bell said. “... We picked up the pace and the other girls stayed the same. ... I was trying to get back up to her (Fuhriman) and gained a little.”
Sky View’s Kate Dickson ran a consistent race throughout. The junior was third in 19:46.
“I was just trying to stay with the front group,” Dickson said. “... It was a tough race. It’s a challenging course with two really steep hills you have to go up four times.”
Duncan stayed with the front pack the entire race, but lost some ground to the top three midway through the race. Having run on a state championship team a year ago in Missouri as one of the top two on the team, the junior said it has taken a bit of time to adjust to Utah.
“The team has been awesome welcoming me into it,” Duncan said. “We’re so close and a young team. That will help us bond.”
Being new to the valley, this was the first time Duncan has raced this course. She credited head coach Mary Kirby for explaining it, and the team warmed up by running it.
“I was a little bit nervous, but the coaches helped a lot,” Duncan said. “I felt comfortable going into it. ... I’m super happy with it (finish and time). I love the course. It’s tough, but good. You can see the difference between the mentally tough girls.”
The rest of the top 10 included Ridgeline’s Madison Patrick (5th, 19:58), Mountain Crest’s Jordan Merrill (6th, 20:03), Bear River’s Madison White (7th, 20:04), Ridgeline’s Alexis Patrick (8th, 20:06) and Bear River’s Shylee Kofoed (9th, 20:11) and Liz Phillips (10th, 20:25).
The runners were happy to see sunny skies and cooler temperatures than a year ago. There were some puddles on the course from rain showers Friday morning.
“It was definitely colder than last year, but good,” Dickson said.