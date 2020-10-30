NORTH LOGAN — It’s hard to imagine there being two more evenly-matched high school football teams in the Beehive State this season than Green Canyon and Bear River.
Exhibit A: Last month in Garland, the Wolves scored with eight seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to edge the Bears, 27-26, in a heart-stopping Region 11 showdown that featured seven lead changes.
Exhibit B: Bear River rallied with a pair of touchdowns in the final quarter to earn redemption with an extremely hard-fought 32-28 triumph over Green Canyon in the second round of the 4A playoffs on a sunny and warm Friday afternoon.
“They’ve been amazing games going down to the wire, and it’s been interesting,” GC head coach Craig Anhder said. “It’s almost been the tale of two different teams — the power running of Bear River, and our throwing it around and the athletic ability of Jake Lundin. This time they had the ball that one more time (than us).”
The seventh-seeded Wolves (5-5) marched 57 yards and advanced the pigskin inside the Bear River 30-yard line late in the contest, but the 10th-seeded Bears (5-5) got a fourth-down stop and were able to run out the clock.
Turnovers proved costly for Bear River the first time these teams squared off, and they were also the difference in this game. Green Canyon fumbled the ball in the red zone in the first quarter and Bear River’s Garrison Marble came up with a huge interception late in the contest. The Bears, who finished with zero turnovers, turned that takeaway into the go-ahead touchdown.
“We had some momentum, but we turned the ball over and Bear River’s good, they’re a good team, and they got the job done,” Anhder said.
Green Canyon quarterback Jake Lundin and Bear River running back Kace Jones had monster performances when the two teams played last month, and Friday was no different. Jones rushed for 166 of his 195 yards in the opening half, plus threw a 38-yard scoring pass on a double pass. The 6-foot-3 senior racked up a career-high 226 yards on the ground the first time around. Jones, who carried the ball a whopping 23 times in the first half alone, found the end zone from 1 and 55 yards out in the opening half.
Lundin completed 22 of 33 passes for a career-best 321 yards and three TDs, plus rushed for an additional 98 yards and a score. The senior, who completed passes to eight different teammates Friday, torched the Bears with 307 yards passing and four TDs a month ago.
“I was in (the locker room) just talking to him and it was quite emotional,” Anhder said. “You know, I’ll never say goodbye to him because he’s still around, but it’s the end of the era. He took over two years ago. We had a quarterback who quit right before the season and Jake took the bull by the horns and has run with it ever since, and has done just an amazing job. I’ve just been so proud of him. He’s a humble kid, he wants to get better and he just wants to help this team win ... so it’s a hard thing to see that time pass and to have to move on.”
Ironically enough, it was a few timely passes that allowed the Bears to get revenge. Bear River signal caller Josh Payne threw for 172 yards on just six completions, plus Jones had the trick play scoring pass to Marble, who outjumped a Green Canyon defensive back to haul in the reception.
Bear River’s go-ahead TD was a 53-yard pass from Payne to Gabriel Dwaileebe, who broke a couple of tackles and evaded a couple more defenders to turn what could have been a short gain into a monumental play. Dwaileebe finished with 114 yards on three receptions.
The Wolves struck first when Lundin found a wide open Carter Compton for a 84-yard catch and run to paydirt. A Bear River defensive back bit hard on a Lundin pump fake, which allowed the hosts to take a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
To their credit, the Bears immediately bounced back as they scored three unanswered TDs to take a 19-7 advantage. Jaxon Curtis and Jacob Regen each blocked an extra point for Green Canyon.
The Wolves quickly drove 78 yards in seven plays during the final 1:28 of the second quarter. The possession culminated on a well-placed 15-yard scoring strike from Lundin to Curtis, paring Green Canyon’s deficit to 19-14 with seven seconds left on the clock.
Green Canyon appeared to be control as it found the end zone twice in the third quarter and took a 28-19 lead. Lundin shed multiple tackles on a 44-yard scamper and fooled Bear River once again on a pump fake that resulted in a 35-yard catch and sprint to paydirt by Caden Stuart.
Green Canyon’s Curtis and McKade Hellstern tied for the team lead with 10 tackles each.
“I just want (our players) to know that we as coaches have loved being with them and coaching them and seeing them rise to our expectations, to see them grow,” Anhder said. “... I didn’t try to ease the pain. I hurt and I know they hurt, but we’ll be OK. Kids are resilient, we’re resilient, but it’s OK to hurt because you give so much.”
Up next for Bear River is second-seeded Pine View (10-1), which dispatched of No. 15 Crimson Cliffs 42-10.
———
BEARS 32, WOLVES 28
Friday at North Logan
Bear River 6 13 0 13 — 32
G. Canyon 7 7 14 0 — 28
First Quarter
GC — Carter Compton 84 pass from Jake Lundin (Porter Cragun kick), 6:26.
BR — Kace Jones 1 run (kick blocked), :52.
Second Quarter
BR — Josh Payne 4 run (Israel Varela kick), 5:57.
BR — Jones 55 run (kick blocked), 1:36.
GC — Jaxon Curtis 15 pass from Lundin (Cragun kick), :07.
Third Quarter
GC — Lundin 44 run (Cragun kick), 6:06.
GC — Caden Stuart 35 pass from Lundin (Cragun kick), 3:32.
Fourth Quarter
BR — Garrison Mable pass from Jones (run failed), 8:31.
BR — Gabriel Dwaileebe 53 pass from Payne (Varela kick), 2:55.