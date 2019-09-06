It wasn’t the start they were hoping for, but the Wolves sure finished strong.
Green Canyon came storming back from a 9-0 second-quarter deficit and kept its undefeated record intact with a 27-9 victory over 5A Box Elder in a non-region football game Friday night in Brigham City.
It was a well-rounded second half for the Wolves, who outscored the Bees 22-0.
“Well, I’m super pleased,” GC head coach Craig Anhder. “... Our defense has been really solid. They just play tough. They rally to the ball. You know, our defense is not big, its really not, but they play fast, and I’m really proud of the way they played. They’re tough kids and they make plays because of it. And then our offense settled down I thought in the second half, started to execute, started to take what the defense was giving us, and we saw the success because of it.”
It was another solid performance from Green Canyon quarterback Jacob Lundin, who rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown on 18 attempts, and completed 8 of 15 passes for 148 yards and a trio of TDs. Two of Lundin’s TD passes went to Tanner Watson, the first from 5 yards out and the other on a 35-yard fade that iced the win for the Wolves (4-0).
Lundin hooked up with Jacob Regen on a 37-yard scoring strike in the third quarter to give the Wolves the lead for good at 13-9. Regen finished with four receptions for 82 yards — he picked up a huge first down on a well-placed pass from Lundin on a third-and-16 play — and he forced a massive fumble.
Green Canyon’s other TD was a sublime 35-yard run by Lundin in the third quarter. The junior used his speed to beat a Box Elder defender to the outside, and then cut back inside to elude a couple of would-be tacklers.
Brennan Dean rushed for 86 yards on 10 carries for the Wolves, including a memorable 44-yarder into Box Elder territory that set up his team’s first foray into the end zone.
It was another outstanding defensive performance for Green Canyon, which has limited three of its opponents to fewer than 10 points. Kayson Krebs and Carter White recovered fumbles for the Green Canyon defense, and undersized but talented nose guard Travis Whiting blocked a punt. White led the way with 11 tackles, including eight solo stops.
“This is such a fun group (of kids),” Anhder said. “I just love being with these kids. They love football, they love playing hard and they’re just a fun group to be with.”
Next up for Green Canyon is a huge Region 11 showdown with Sky View.
Box Elder fell to 2-2 on the season. The Bees had defeated a pair of Region 11 teams, Bear River and Mountain Crest, heading into this game.
LAKERS 41, MUSTANGS 28
Mountain Crest had all of the momentum heading into the second half, but visiting Bonneville (2-2) seized it back. The Lakers outscored the Mustangs (0-4) 13-0 in the second half after giving up 22 points in the second quarter.
Bonneville found paydirt three times in the first quarter and jumped out to a 21-6 lead, but Mountain Crest used some explosive plays to get back into the game.
Tadon Burbank connected with Trae Fuller on scoring passes of 66 and 85 yards. The score was knotted at 21-all when Mountain Crest’s Emilio Veater picked off a pass and returned in 94 yards to the house in the final minute of the opening half.
Hunter Schroeder powered his way into the end zone on a 6-yard run for Mountain Crest’s other TD of the second quarter. Brayden Guthrie and Edgardo Huerta had big sacks for the MC defense in that quarter.
The Lakers regained the momentum late in the third quarter on a safety.
The Mustangs marched inside the red zone, trailing 34-28, with less than three minutes remaining in the contest, but were unable to capitalize. Bonneville then slammed the door on a 62-yard scoring scamper with 1:33 remaining.
PANTHERS 7, PIRATES 6
West Side outplayed 3A Snake River on the road, but failed to capitalize on a trio of nice drives in the second half. As a result, Snake River, the fifth-ranked team in the latest 3A media poll, was able to hold off Idaho’s top-ranked 2A squad.
The Pirates finished with a 270 to 142 edge in total offense. A blocked extra point ultimately was the difference in the game. West Side (1-1) is still shoring up its kicking game and elected not to attempt field goals on two drives inside the red zone in the second half.
“I feel really good about (this game),” WS head coach Tyson Moser said. “Snake River, they were a little down last year, but they are the traditional powerhouse at 3A, and have been for three decades. And I think we’re definitely one of the powerhouses at 2A, and it was just a slugfest. ... It was a defensive battle and it doesn’t hurt us, it doesn’t hurt us one bit. So, I was very happy with the way our kids played and, again, this game, all it does it make us tougher.”
The Pirates took a 6-0 lead in the second quarter on a 1-yard run by Cage Brokens. A gutsy call on a successful fake punt by Ryan Beckstead deep in West Side territory paid off for the visitors on that possession.
Snake River, which blew out Kimberly 42-14 in its season opener, answered with a touchdown and extra point late in the second quarter.
Brokens led the Pirates on the ground with 68 yards on 14 carries, while Bryler Shurtliff caught three passes for 59 yards.
It was a strong defensive effort from West Side, which got 11 tackles from Taze Stegelmeier. Isaac Frankman and Wes Millburn each chipped in with nine tackles and a sack.