It was a certainly an encouraging return from spring break for Sky View’s boys tennis program.
It was also a busy week for the Bobcats, who played in a trio of duals. Sky View started off its week with a 4-1 Tuesday triumph over Region 11 rival Bear River and kept the momentum going with a sweep of Grantsville the following day. Both of those duals were at home. Sky View then capped off an undefeated week with a big 3-2 Friday road win over Logan.
“We played down in St. George right before spring break and got in a good rhythm,” SV head coach Michael Hansen said. “Spring break was a chance to mentally reset and be in a good mindset this week. The boys have battled so hard and it was fun to have a good week.”
Sky View won all three singles matches against Bear River and Grantsville, and used the same lineup in Brock Hougaard (No. 1), Tyler Funk (No. 2) and Gavin Krambule (No. 3). All three athletes were victorious in straight sets in both matches, and Funk only lost two games in those matches, while Hougaard only dropped three. Hougaard came through with an impressive 6-1, 6-1 victory over Bear River’s Lawrence Rigby.
“He’s been playing well lately,” Hansen said of Hougaard.
Sky View’s No. 1 doubles tandem of Jackson Summer and Mason King bounced back from their three-set loss to Bear River with a straight-sets win over Grantsville. The Bobcats prevailed in both second doubles matches, with Zander Poulsen and Axel Hoffman teaming up against the Bears, and Poulsen and Cruz Sessions against the Cowboys. Poulsen and Hoffman didn’t lose a single game, while Sessions and Poulsen rallied to win in three sets, which included pulling out the second set in a tiebreaker.
Hougaard went 3-0 on the week as he dispatched of his opponent from Logan in two sets. Sky View’s other two victories against the Grizzlies were in come-from-behind fashion in both doubles matches. Summers and King outlasted Easton Jenkins and Tereck Thomson, 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 at the No. 1 spot, while Poulsen and Hoffman finished strong against Evan Porras and Titan Ellis and prevailed by a 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 scoreline at the No. 2 position.
Logan’s Phillip Xu held off Funk, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 at second singles, while Jungsung Lee was triumphant in straight sets at third singles for the Grizzlies.
All six Region 11 teams were in action Tuesday as Ridgeline and Green Canyon swept their opponents at home. The Riverhawks squared off against Logan, while the Wolves hosted Mountain Crest.
The Wolves only lost a combined four games in their five matches. Green Canyon’s lineup was composed of singles players Carter Thorpe (No. 1), JC Fonnesbeck (No. 2) and Jack Huish (No. 3), and the doubles duos of Chad Jeppson/Luke Westwood (No. 1) and Zach Crane/Carson Shakespear (No. 2). This is the exact same lineup the Wolves used to share the 4A state title with Ridgeline and Crimson Cliffs a year ago.
Meanwhile, it was an impressive performance for Ridgeline, which won all three singles matches, plus the first doubles showdown, in convincing fashion against a good Logan squad. Dillon Johnson (No. 1), Thatcher Ellis (No. 2) and Davis Low (No. 3) continued their strong play at the singles positions for the Riverhawks, as did their first doubles team of Tag McCullough and Kayson Reeder (No. 1). Johnson, Thatcher and Reeder were all region champions at their various spots for Ridgeline last season.
The second doubles match was very competitive as Ridgeline’s Austin Christensen and Preston Brenchley edged Logan’s Jenkins and Thomsen, 6-4, 7-5.
Green Canyon will host Ridgeline in a much-anticipated dual next Monday.
TRACK & FIELD
The annual West Side Invitational took place Tuesday as the Pirates hosted six teams, including a portion of Preston’s squad. Local athletes won six events, led by Preston’s Oakley Reid, who reigned supreme in the 1,600 (5:55) and 3,200 (12:36) meters. Tenley Kirkbride, Reid’s teammate, was the runner-up in both of those events, while West Side’s Keziah Westover was the bronze medalist in both. Kirkbride clocked in with times of 6:05 and 13:05, respectively.
West Side’s Letti Phillips was triumphant in the 100 hurdles (16.98), plus she was the silver medalist in the 300 hurdles (48.85). Additionally, the Pirates received first-place performances from Braydn Noreen in the boys 1,600 (4:55), Tommi Henderson in the girls triple jump (32-6.75) and from their boys medley relay team of Noreen, Brennon Winward, Trayce Stone and Sam Tolman (3:49.91). Henderson was the runner-up in the long jump (16-2.5), to boot.
Preston swept the top two spots in the boys pole vault as Mason Blad was first (12-0), followed by two-time state medalist wrestler Tavin Rigby (11-6). Other Franklin County boys who finished second in an individual event were West Side’s Ethan Willis (800, 2:07.10) and Arron McDaniel (shot put, 37-4.25), and Preston’s Aaron Serr (3,200, 12:12).
Other local girls who captured silver medals individually were Preston’s Addelin Romney (pole vault, 9-0) and Katherine Mueller (shot put, 29-4), while Preston’s Brytlee Harris and West Side’s Reagan Bingham tied for second in the high jump as both cleared the bar at 4-8. Harris was the bronze medalist in the triple jump.
Several local boys claimed bronze medals individually in West Side’s Willis in the 1,600, Corbin Thomsen in the pole vault and Winward in the 110 hurdles, and Preston’s Tate Hess in the high jump and Trae Priestley in the discus.
