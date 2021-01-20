It was the kind of performance head coach Jarrett Morrill was hoping for from his Riverhawks heading into Thursday’s big Region 11 dual on the road against Bear River.
Ridgeline’s wrestling team won enough matches and earned more than enough bonus points to defeat one of the state’s best programs at the 3A level, Morgan, on Tuesday night in Millville. The Riverhawks reigned supreme in seven of the 13 contested bouts — Morgan forfeited at 113 pounds — to dispatch of the Trojans, 47-36.
Morrill was especially pleased with Ronan Melani (195 pounds) and Damien Boehme (285), who both pinned returning state placers. Melani battled back from an early deficit, pulled even entering the third round and stuck his opponent with about 11 seconds remaining in the match. Meanwhile, Boehme threw and pinned Ryker Keele late in the opening round. Keele is 3A’s second-ranked heavyweight in wrestleutah.com’s most recent poll.
“I was very pleased with those two, as well as with many others,” Morrill said. “But it was a great victory for us. I think we’ve wrestled them five times now and they’ve beat us three out of the five, so they’ve always a solid team. And so it’s a nice victory for us when we actually do beat them.”
In addition to Boehme and Melani, Hudson Mosher (106), Ryan Orduno (120), Ethan Buchanan (152) and Sam Pirtle (160) were triumphant by fall for the Riverhawks. Pirtle fought off his back on at least one occasion, Morrill said, and secured his pin late in the third round.
Ridgeline’s other victory was a dominant performance from 145-pounder Brenden Gessel, who finished off his foe by technical fall.
Morgan brought back several medalists from last year’s squad that finished third at the 3A State Championships.
PREP HOOPS
The Preston boys opened district play with a nailbiting 36-32 road loss to Pocatello. The Sky View girls were scheduled to host 5A power Farmington, but the Phoenix ended up canceling to make room for a region contest.
Preston (9-5, 0-1) and Pocatello (11-2, 1-0) both struggled offensively, but the hosts were able to pull out the win by limiting the Franklin County Indians to 12 points in the second half. Preston led 11-7 after the first quarter and 20-18 at the half.
Gabe Hammons scored all five of Preston’s points in the fourth quarter and matched Pocatello star freshman Julian Bowie with a game-high 14 points. Braden Hess chipped in with 11 points for Preston.
Ryan Payne knocked down four straight free throws in the final 30 seconds of the fourth quarter to ice the game for Pocatello, which is ranked fourth in the latest 4A Media Poll.
“Our first conference game, we’re both rivals, both teams are really battling for a conference game, and you expect that,” Preston head coach Tyler Jones told the Idaho State Journal. “... They force turnovers, they got up in our grill and we have to do better attacking the pressure instead of going away from it.”