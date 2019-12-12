Darwin Anderson certainly made the most of his one opportunity to break a long-standing Sky View swimming record.
The senior shattered a Bobcat record that has stood for at least 25 years in the 100-yard breaststroke at a Region 11 dual meet between Sky View and Mountain Crest on Thursday in Hyrum. Anderson clocked in at 1 minute, 0.43 seconds, which was nearly 11 seconds faster than his nearest competitor.
“This was Darwin’s only chance to break the record because he rarely gets to swim the event, because his focus is on his main events,” SV head coach Marcus Singleton said. “Knowing this, he gave all that he had and swam a near perfect race. Although he had no one around him to race, he had his team cheering for him and his own determination to get the record. There was a lot of excitement as he hit the wall and we all looked up to see his time, and then we all started jumping and cheering.”
Anderson highlighted another memorable dual meet for the Bobcats, who swept both competitions for the second time in as many weeks. The Sky View girls were dominant as they racked up 116 points to the Mustangs’ 54, while the boys prevailed, 96-73.
Anderson, the defending 4A state champion in the 200 freestyle and 500 free and school record-holder in both races, was one of four Bobcats who were triumphant in both of their individual events. The senior was also the gold medalist in Thursday’s 50 free with a time of 22.26.
Sky View’s Allison Dean was the champion in the 200 free (2:11.74) and 500 free (5:54), as was Allie Schwartz in the 100 butterfly (1:05.50) and 100 backstroke (1:06.17), and David Higginbotham in the 200 free (1:56.85) and 100 fly (57.00).
Four other Bobcats placed first in one individual event and second in another. Jenna Gibbons won the 200 IM (2:26.76) and was the runner-up in the 100 fly (1:07.57), Jaxon Tueller beat all comers in the 500 free (5:18) and was the silver medalist in the 50 free (24.43), Emily Jenkins finished first in the 50 free (28.31) and second in the 100 breast (1:24.35), and Katelyn Wallace emerged victorious in the 100 free (1:00.93) and was only beaten by Schwartz in the 100 back (1:07.44).
Mountain Crest’s top performer was Zach Roundy, who powered his way to the top position in the 200 IM (2:10.70) and was the runner-up in the 500 free (5:21). Teammate Nick Erikson placed second in the 100 breast (1:11.34) and 100 fly (59.82).
“We had a good time swimming in our home pool against Sky View,” MC head coach Thomas Williams said. “They are one of our favorite teams to swim against. They make us better. There were lots of really great swims on both teams. Overall, I’m pleased with how it turned out, and look forward to some of our bigger meets later in the season.”
Likewise, Sky View’s Dana Kim was the silver medalist in her two individual swims — the 50 free (29.42) and 100 free (1:04.28) — as was teammate Lauren Bassett in the 500 free (6:03) and 200 free (2:14.17). The Lady Bobcats won 10 of the 11 events, while the boys captured eight titles.
Mountain Crest’s other champions were Hannah Isom in the 100 breast (1:23.10) and Kai Phillips in the 100 back (1:01.66). Sky View’s Steven Jones touched the wall first in the 100 free (56.17).
LHS AT GC
Green Canyon won 18 of the combined 22 events to sweep Logan on Thursday in Smithfield. The Wolves rolled to a 113-51 victory on the girls side, and prevailed 99-68 in the boys competition.
“The meet today was great,” GC head coach John Kane said. “I always enjoy the Logan High dual meet as I swam for Logan High many years ago. We had a lot of kids swim their best times today, which is always fun to watch and be a part of.”
The Wolves were led by Tyson Farnsworth and Mia Huebner, who captured gold medals in their two individual events. Farnsworth recorded the best times in the 100 free (54.20) and 200 free (1:58.98), as did Huebner in the 100 fly (1:08.49) and 100 back (1:07.33). Huebner edged teammate Kaylee Coats by less than one-10th of a second for bragging rights in the 100 fly. Coats was also the runner-up to her friend in the 100 back.
A trio of Green Canyon athletes placed in the top two in both of their individual swims. Leah Joeckel was first in the 200 IM (2:39.05) and second in the 100 breast (1:26.18), Brayden Badger won the 50 free (24.55) and was the silver medalist in the 100 free (54.45), and Gavin Soule claimed the top position in the 100 fly (58.00) and finished in the No. 2 spot in the 100 back (1:00.93).
Leading the way for the Grizzlies were Spencer Bernhardt and Zsofia Ugray. Bernhardt beat all comers in the 200 IM (2:21.79) and was the runner-up in the 100 breast (1:10.00), while Ugray earned the top spot on the podium in the 50 free (28.01) and was second in the 500 free (6:14).
The Grizzlies were triumphant in two of the three relays on the boys side.
Other Green Canyon champions were Esther Keller in the 200 free (2:37.57), Abbey Erickson in the 100 free (1:02.30), Jessi Coleman in the 500 free (6:10), Nathan Seamons in the 500 free (5:37), Stephen Bunnell in the 100 back (1:00.43), Hailey Welsh in the 100 breast (1:23.99) and Adam Gibbons in the 100 breast (1:09.20).
RHS AT BR
Ridgeline traveled to Garland and swept Bear River — the program’s second Region 11 sweep in as many weeks. The Lady Riverhawks powered their way to a 119-50 win, while the boys held off the Bears, 90-80.
This story will be updated when the results are available.