Sky View is the hottest team in 4A volleyball right now and was rewarded with the top seed for the upcoming volleyball tournament Wednesday morning.
The Utah High School Activities Association released the 4A state bracket with eight pods at home sites. Matches will be contested on Saturday with eight schools advancing to the quarterfinals. The quarterfinals, semifinals and championship will be played at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield next Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Bobcats, winners of 17 straight, will play the winner of Pine View and Hurricane on their home court Saturday at 1 p.m.
Mountain Crest received the fifth seed and will be taking on Region 11 foe Bear River in Hyrum. The Bears are seeded 12th and got a forfeit from Ben Lomond to advance against the Mustangs.
Ridgeline also gets to host. The Riverhawks are the seventh seed and take on 10th seeded Crimson Cliffs at 1 p.m. in Millville.
Green Canyon heads to Tooele. The Wolves are the 13th seed and face 20th seeded Canyon View at noon. The winner takes on host Tooele, the fourth seed.
Logan is the 18th seed and faces 15th seeded Cedar Valley in Vernal at noon. The winner takes on host Uintah, the second seed.
On Tuesday night at Smithfield, it looked like the Bobcats’ streak was going to be halted. The Wolves gave Sky View everything it could handle and then some in the regular season finale.
Fans showed up for both schools and were loud throughout. Trailing 2-1, Sky View clawed its way back and won in five, 25-20, 22-25, 15-25, 25-15, 15-12, to extend its winning streak on Senior Night.
“We have not been in a fifth set since August,” Bobcat head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “We needed that push tonight. We’ve got to get ready for state. We needed that kick in the butt.”
Heading to the fourth set, Green Canyon (14-14 overall, 5-5 region) was seemingly in control. The Wolves had taken a hard-fought second set and owned the third. Momentum was certainly on the visitors side.
“We had them,” GC head coach Madison Larsen said. “... We talk about playing with passion and composure, but I don’t think we did that in the fourth set.”
Sky View (22-5, 10-0) used a 10-0 run early in the fourth set to swing the momentum back its way. With Jenna Dority serving, the Bobcats built an 11-2 lead. Dority had four of her five aces for the match during the surge.
Later in the fourth, Sky View reeled off six unanswered points to make sure there would be a fifth set. Setter Kaitlyn Hiatt served up three aces during that stretch.
“We decided we needed to play with our heart and we needed to play together and be all in,” Hiatt said. “Green Canyon is a great team. It was a really great fight. We had to forget our mistakes and move on.”
Hiatt ended up finishing off the fourth with a kill.
“I saw the opportunity and thought I’m going to take this and get the glory for once,” Hiatt said with a laugh.
The fifth was a roller coaster ride for both teams. The Wolves jumped out to a 3-1 lead, only to give up five unanswered points and trail 6-3 as Sky View’s Kaytlin Smart heated up with back-to-back kills.
Green Canyon then used a 6-0 run to get back in front. Abby Blau had three kills, while Olivia Chadwick had a pair of finishers. After an ace by Blau, the Wolves held a 12-9 lead. Sky View took a timeout.
The Bobcats responded out of the timeout by scoring the final six points of the match. An ace by Abigail Doxey, two hitting errors by the Wolves, two kills by Haley McUne and the match-ending kill by Jenna Gibbons brought the nearly two-hour contest to an end as the Sky View players dog-piled Gibbons on the court.
“We just wanted it really bad,” Gibbons said. “We were all in for that fifth set.”
Sky View had 16 aces and served 93 percent for the match. The Bobcats also had the block working as four players had at least four with Kaitlyn Hiatt leading the way with five, joined by Smart, Gibbons and Brinley Forsgren with four each. Melanie Hiatt had 14 kills and 10 digs, while McUne had 13 kills and 21 digs. Smart added nine kills, while Doxey had 14 digs.
Olivia Chadwick led the Wolves with 14 kills and 12 digs. Kaylee Coats added 10 kills, while Abby Blau had seven kills, hitting .778. Sarah Blau had 32 assists and 11 digs. Alivia Longhurst had six aces as the Wolves had 15 as a team on the night. Longhurst also had 15 digs.
OTHER TUESDAY MATCHES
In other Region 11 action, Ridgeline won in four at Mountain Crest, 16-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-12, and Logan lost at Bear River in four, 25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 25-12. Across the border, top-seeded Preston is hosting the district tournament and beat Century in three, 25-14, 25-23, 25-15.
The Riverhawks (17-11, 7-3) overcame a slow start at Hyrum to secure second place in the region. They were led by Brinlie Crosbie with 11 kills, 10 digs, three aces and four blocks. Savannah Perrett also had a double-double with 10 digs and 18 assists. Gracee Putnam added nine kills and three aces, while Nia Damuni also served up three aces. Sydney Donavan had three blocks, while Livvy Davies led Ridgeline with 14 digs.
“We started out playing really great in the first set and saw a lot of good things that we have been working on in practice,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “We started struggling more and more beyond that.”
The Mustangs (18-10, 4-6) were led by Ella Douglass with 12 kills and four blocks, while hitting .632. Kiera Crosbie added nine kills and nine digs, while Maddie Constantineau had eight kills and hit .412. Jaycee Osborne finished with a double-double with 11 digs and 37 assists while also recording three aces. Phoebe Starnes led the team 17 digs.
“Ella did a good job for us tonight and really fought hard and played consistent,” Anderson said.
At Garland, the Bears (12-14, 4-6) finished strong against the Grizzlies (4-20, 0-10).
“We’re all sparking at different times, struggling to mesh,” Logan head coach Joe Cullumber said. “We need to practice the basics and play as one, as a team.”
After winning the regular season title, Preston picked right up where it left off against the Diamondbacks, winning in straight sets. The Indians were led by Khloe Hobson with 12 kills, while Hailey Winward added six finishers. Matti Whitehead served up three aces and came up with a team-best 17 digs. Dru Despain also had three aces and had 12 digs. Hannah Stephenson finished with 22 assists.
Century and Pocatello play Thursday with the loser being done for the year in the double-elimination tournament. Preston will face the winner right after on its home court at 7 p.m. with a berth to the state tournament on the line.