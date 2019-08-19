After a couple of non-counting tournaments, it was time to get the Region 11 season underway in boys golf.
Picking right up from where they left off a year ago, the Bobcats came out on top in the first region outing Monday at Skyway Golf Course in Tremonton. Since the course is only nine holes, the six teams played each hole twice.
Sky View was able to top host Bear River by five strokes on Monday, 312 to 317. In fact, the top five schools were within 16 strokes. Rounding out the field was Green Canyon (322), Logan (326), Ridgeline (328) and Mountain Crest (343).
All six schools also had a player among the top 10 individually.
The Bobcats, who won the region crown a year ago and finished among the state leaders at the 4A state tournament, had the top two individuals on Monday. Each team competed eight golfers with the top four scores counting toward the team’s tally.
Defending region medalist Ryan Seamons posted the lone below-par score of the day. He finished with a 1-under-par 71 to edge his teammate. Hayden Kleven was second with a 1-over-par 73. Bear River’s Jaret Giles was third with a 2-over-par 74.
Helping the Bobcats finish on top was Logan Cromwell, Braden Alder and Spencer Sadler that each recorded a 84. Of course only two of those scores counted for the team.
“First match down,” SV head coach Eric Kleven said. “Five more to go before region and state.”
The top four teams qualify for state. Points are earned at each region tournament with points doubled at the region championship.
The Wolves were led by Jordan Alder and Abe Olsen, who tied for seventh with rounds of 79 each. Gage Halverson tied for ninth with a 81, while Oliver Adams had an 83 to round out the players that counted toward the team score.
Logan’s Jake Anderson tied for fifth with a round of 78, while Anthony Woolley tied for ninth with a 81. Paul Miller (83) and Mason Hall (84) turned in the next-best scores.
Beckham Johansen and Zach Skinner tied for ninth with 81’s to lead the Riverhawks. Carson Denniston and Jacob Mann had 83’s.
Conner Leishman was all alone in fourth place to lead the Mustangs with a 3-over-par 75. Lance Fristrup (85), Cooper Murphy (88) and Carsen Skinner (95) rounded out the team score for Mountain Crest.