SMITHFIELD — Sky View closed out what was a bit of a nailbiter through the first three quarters by scoring 15 points in the fourth en route to a 29-0 Region 11 victory against Mountain Crest.
“It wasn’t pretty, but a win’s a win,” said Sky View head coach Chris Howell speaking to his team after the game.
The game at halftime looked as if it was up for grabs for either team to win if it could have a good second half and minimize mistakes. Mountain Crest, although down 14 points, was still converting regularly on third down and was able to move the ball on Sky View.
Normally, Sky View’s size is a large advantage, but Mountain Crest (1-6 overall, 0-3 region) is one of the few teams that might be able to match the Bobcats (7-0, 3-0) in that department. With the exception of a few sacks by Sky View, Mountain Crest didn’t get pushed around by the region leaders. The Mustangs’ defense also played to its strengths on the night.
“Mountain Crest is a really, really good defensive team,” Howell said. “We knew the type of fight that we were in for and its high school football. Those are rivalry games.”
It was a fast start for Sky View, scoring 14 points in the opening frame. Both touchdowns were Kasen Carlsen connections to Samuel Thatcher and Walter Collins, respectively. The second of which was a near interception at the goal line, but ended up being tipped high in the air and fell, luckily, in the path of Collins.
However, Mountain Crest was able to force two interceptions in the second quarter by putting pressure on Carlsen.
“They came up with some really good blitz schemes, we didn’t get the ball out in time, so hats off to them,” Howell said. “They did a good job.”
Mountain Crest was effective at times on offense. They pushed the ball down the field, but never came close to scoring. The Mustangs were never really able to find themselves in the red zone, despite moving the ball. This played right into Sky View’s game plan according to Howell.
“We talk all the time about how they can have all the yards they want in the middle of the field,” he said. “But when it came close, it wasn’t close.”
The Bobcats were able to weather the drought of going scoreless in the second and third quarters with a pivotal 54-yard run by senior quarterback Carlsen. This felt like the last time the Mustangs were in a position to potentially tie the game.
The icing on the cake came just two minutes later when Sky View forced a fumble in Mountain Crest territory and recovered the ball to set up a short field. A few plays later, Carlsen punched the ball in again, this time from just two yards out. The Bobcats were on their way to a 19th straight win, dating back to last season.
Mountain Crest hung tough Friday night, battling with the No. 1 team in 4A. At times Sky View also was shooting itself in the foot, especially with costly penalties. Despite all the ups and downs, Howell was excited about the outcome of the game.
“I feel great,” he said. “We’re 7-0, 3-0 in region. They’re not always going to be pretty wins, sometimes you have to win ugly.”
———
BOBCATS 29, MUSTANGS 0
Friday at Smithfield
Sky View 14 0 0 15 — 29
Mountain Crest 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
SV — Samuel Thatcher 19 pass from Kason Carlsen (Kasen Erickson kick), 5:08
SV — Walter Collins 38 pass from Carlsen (Erickson kick), 0:07
Fourth Quarter
SV — Carlsen 54 run (Luke Radford pass from Davis Hall), 8:08
SV — Carlsen 2 run (Erickson kick), 6:08