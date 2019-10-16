SMITHFIELD — A tone was set pretty quick by the hosts Wednesday afternoon.
Sky View got off two quick shots against Pine View in the first few minutes of action in a second-round game in the 4A Girls Soccer Championships. That would be a sign of things to come for the visiting Panthers.
The Bobcats would also start finding the back of the net as they controlled possession for long stretches in the first half. Sky View also played stiff defense and advanced to the quarterfinals with a 5-0 victory.
“They were ready to play today,” SV head coach Sharron Wood said. “They were hungry for some goals. They executed what we have been practicing. ... I’m just really proud of the girls being able to get this win.”
Sky View (9-6-2) got off 26 shots in the game. They kept two Pine View (9-8) goalies on their toes nearly the entire 80 minutes.
“(Coach) Sharron just always tells us to play with our hearts, and we just got it together and decided that we wanted to win and have some fun,” said Bobcat Kylie Rogers, who scored twice and had an assist. “We just went out and played with our hearts.”
The Panthers came into the game averaging 2.4 goals a contest this season. Three Pine View players had been especially dangerous. But the Panthers couldn’t dent the scoreboard.
“We were hoping we could shut them (Panthers) down a little bit, because the three girls that score a lot for them are very impressive,” Wood said. “I told the girls we were not going to mark them, but play the game the way we know how to play it. We played it straight up. I was very impressed with the way our girls played and their intensity.”
While Pine View had been dangerous offensively, the Panthers had also been giving up more than two goals an outing. Sky View upped that average after Wednesday.
“We played as a team and just stuck to the game plan,” Rogers said. “... We got it in our heads that we could do this and we just went out and played with our hearts and picked up the intensity.”
After several dangerous scoring opportunities, the hosts got on the scoreboard in the 24th minute. On their second corner kick of the game, Addison Poulson sent in a high arching ball that Macy Hellstern headed in over Pine View goalie Kayley Eaton to give Sky View a 1-0 lead. It was Hellstern’s team-best 10th goal of the season.
The goal seemed to energize the already hyped-up Bobcats. They peppered several more shots at Eaton over the next five minutes.
Amalia Fonua made a run for Sky View and got off a shot that Eaton punched away, but it set up another Bobcat corner kick. This time Rogers sent in the ball, which bounced around and ended up going off the knee of Kortnee Lamb and into the goal in the 35th minute.
“Some part of her body put it in,” Wood quipped. “We don’t care what part of the body gets it in.”
Sky View took a 2-0 lead into the break.
The Bobcats did not back off their aggressive play and quickly put the game away in the early going of the second half.
In the 42nd minute, Fonua began a break with a nice pass to Poulson, who then dribbled up the east side of the field and crossed the ball perfectly to Rogers. Rogers got off a shot, which bounced off the Panther keeper to Rogers, who shot again. The second attempt hit a Pine View defender, but the ball ricocheted right to Rogers, who made good on her third attempt.
“We’ve been practicing a lot on shooting,” said Rogers of giving the Bobcats a 3-0 lead. “I just stayed after it. ... It just clicked for us, and hopefully we can keep putting the ball in the net.”
Two-and-a-half minutes later, the Sky View faithful was celebrating again. Fonua got the ball on a throw in, gained possession, made a quick move and was off to the races. She came in on the left side and angled a nice shot to the right-side corner of the goal to make it 4-0 in the 44th minute.
Pine View changed goalies with 36 minutes remaining.
Fonua and Rogers tested the new Panther keeper right away.
In the 58th minute, Rogers completed a brace with a rocket of a shot off a pass from Whitney Bowman. Rogers had several more scoring chances, but couldn’t quite get the hat trick.
Over the final 19 minutes, Sky View used a lot of the bench, but was still able to hold the Panthers scoreless. Bobcat keeper Katie Finlinson recorded her fourth clean sheet of the year.
With the win, the Bobcats get to stay in Cache Valley for the quarterfinals. Sky View will play at Ridgeline on Saturday. The Riverhawks beat Dixie, 6-1.
“Ridgeline is a quality team,” Wood said. “We are going to try and be ready for it.”