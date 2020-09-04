For the second time in as many weeks, Sky View took it to a football team from Idaho’s largest classification.
The Bobcats jumped out to a 47-0 lead less than five minutes into the third quarter en route to a 54-13 victory over Madison on Friday night in Rexburg, Idaho. Sky View pounded Highland 45-0 on this same field last Saturday as part of the annual Rocky Mountain Rumble.
“First half we started really fast and then had a very mediocre second quarter,” SV head coach Christopher Howell said. “We gave up some yards between the 20s, but we stiffened in the red zone and were able to get three INTs — one on an unbelievable catch by (defensive lineman) Evan Hall. We also had a blocked kick for our fourth turnover. Third quarter we played much better and were very efficient on offense, and created a number of big plays. We were able to play a lot of kids half of the third quarter and all of the fourth.”
Kason Carlsen threw three touchdown passes for the Bobcats, who rushed for four more scores — three by Walter Collins. Carlsen hooked up with Titan Saxton, Sam Thatcher and Isaac Larsen on scoring passes, and Thatcher’s was a bomb. Collins scampered 53 yards to paydirt to cap off Sky View’s 22-point third quarter.
Truman Moser sprinted his way to the end zone from 44 yards out for Sky View’s final touchdown less than one minute into the fourth quarter. Kasen Erickson booted a 43-yard field to give the Bobcats (4-0) a 18-0 advantage in the second quarter.
Linebacker Hunter Lewis had another monster performance for Sky View as he accumulated 20 tackles and teamed up with Hall to block the aforementioned field goal. In addition to Hall, Larsen and Kimball Jackson also picked off passes against Madison (0-2).
RAMS 41, GRIZZLIES 27
Highland (Idaho) exploded for 21 points in the first quarter and never looked back against Logan (1-3) at Crimson Field. The Grizzlies did get as close as 24-14 early in the third quarter, but the Rams (2-1) scored the next 10 points to take control.
Logan quarterbacks Kody Kirk and Cooper Pond each tossed a pair of touchdowns. Kirk got banged up in the second half and hosts “held him out as a precaution,” head coach Bart Bowen said. “He should be fine next week.”
Kirk found Kellen Roper on a well-designed 11-yard TD pass over the middle in the first quarter, and lofted a 24-yard scoring strike to Jaylen Sargent on a third-and-17 play in the second quarter.
Pond had touchdown passes of 21 and 41 yards to Sargent and Roper, respectively, in the fourth quarter. The reception by Sargent was on another third-and-long play.
“We opened up the offense and threw the ball well,” Bowen said. “Both quarterbacks did a great job. Defensively, we struggled to tackle. We still have room to grow. It’s time to focus on region.”
LAKERS 42, MUSTANGS 14
Mountain Crest (1-3) was undone by mistakes on the road against 5A Bonneville. The Lakers (3-1) scored two defensive touchdowns and two more by their special teams units — one on a punt return and the other on a blocked kick.
Mountain Crest signal caller Zeb Bensen had back-to-back scoring runs in the second quarter to pull the visitors even at 14-14. Bonneville racked up 21 of its second-half points in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Preston Lofthouse spearheaded a Mountain Crest drive inside the red zone in the waning seconds of the contest, but the visitors ran out of time.
“We just battled in the first half after making some real big mistakes,” MC head coach Jason Lee said. “Then, it continued in the second half with major mistakes and penalties. Our kids will bounce back. That’s why we play a preseason. All of our goals are still possible in region and state.”
TROJANS 16, WOLVES 14
Missed opportunities and turnovers proved costly for Green Canyon (2-2) in its setback at home to defending 3A state champion Morgan. The Wolves turned the ball over three times in the first half and failed to score on a pair of trips inside the red zone.
The Trojans (1-2) blocked a potential game-winning field goal in the final 30 seconds of the fourth quarter to ice the game.
An 8-yard TD run by Gavin Christiansen early in the second quarter pared Green Canyon’s deficit to 14-7. The Wolves got as close as 16-14 on the final play of the third quarter when Jake Regen snared a 28-yard pass from Jake Lundin.
Lundin threw for 151 yards and rushed for another 101. Christiansen, who is just a sophomore, added 65 yards on 17 carries. Regen led the Wolves with 74 yards on six receptions. Green Canyon was missing tailback Landon Peterson, who amassed 165 yards on the ground last Friday against Stansbury.
McKade Hellstern contributed with a team-high seven tackles for the Wolves, who finished with four sacks — all by different players.
Gavin Turner booted a trio of field goals for Morgan, which scored all of its points in the opening half.