SMITHFIELD — It was lucky 13 for the Bobcats on a wet Friday night.
Sky View enjoyed its Homecoming by continuing to win region games. The Bobcats broke a tight game open in the third quarter and rolled to a Region 11 victory over Ridgeline, 38-0. It is the 13th straight region win for two-time defending league champion Sky View, dating back to 2016.
“I’m proud of the way our kids played tonight,” SV head coach Chris Howell said. “They did an outstanding job tonight.”
It was a balanced win by Sky View (5-1, 2-0 region). Kason Carlsen passed for four touchdowns to lead the offense, while the Bobcat defense came up with five interceptions, recovered two fumbles and stopped two fourth-down plays.
“We were just having fun out there on defense,” said Scout Morris, who picked off two Ridgeline passes and recorded a sack. “After my first two picks, we were saying let’s see who can get a pick. It was fun.”
It was just the second time in the history of Ridgeline that the Riverhawks (2-4, 0-2) were shut out.
“It was one of those games where we did some really good things on both sides of the ball,” Ridgeline head coach Travis Van Leeuwen said. “... Credit to them (Bobcats) for making some plays.”
Howell had mixed emotions after the game. While he is now leading the Bobcats, he started the program when Ridgeline opened four seasons ago and coached the Riverhawks for three years. He coached many of the current Riverhawks.
“This was bittersweet,” Howell said. “I want this night to be over. I wanted to win and our kids to be successful, but I spent three years at that school and have a lot of good feelings about those kids. I love those guys. It was tough.”
Both teams struggled to finish drives in the opening half. With rain intensifying as the game wore on, keeping the ball dry was a tough task.
The Riverhawks moved the ball better for most the first half. However, Ridgeline could not turn any plays into points. The first Riverhawk drive ended with a fumble, then a 26-yard field goal attempt never even got attempted as the ball bounced back to the holder, and the Bobcats were all over him.
Morris came up with his first interception in the end zone to stop another Ridgeline threat on the first play of the second quarter.
“We were driving it and driving it on offense,” Van Leeuwen said. “We made some mistakes, and they (Bobcats) made some really good plays, credit to them. ... We were right in it in the first half, but we were not able to cap off some of our drives. If we get points, it’s a whole different game.”
Gavyn Leishman got the ball back for the Riverhawks with an interception and returned it to the Sky View 29. But Ridgeline came up a yard short on a fourth-and-two play at the 20.
“The kids have been really tough on defense,” Howell said.
After Sky View failed to get a 36-yard field goal attempt off — also a snap that put the holder in no-man’s land — Ridgeline was marching late in the first half. The Riverhawks reached the Bobcat 38, but then Morris came up big again with his second pick of the game at the 25.
With less than a minute before halftime, it took the hosts two plays to put the first points on the board. Carlsen found Mason Falslev, who was the starting QB before an injury, down the west side sidelines. Falslev hauled in the pass and was off to the races for a 58-yard touchdown with 17 ticks left on the clock before the break.
“Our coaches kept on us and kept telling us we were going to break through,” Carlsen said. “We knew we could succeed. ... That (first TD) was huge. The line blocked great, just a big play.”
“I thought if we could score first and put a little bit of pressure on them, that would help,” Howell said. “They (Riverhawks) have been pretty dang good this year.”
That pass was a sign of things to come in the third quarter. The Bobcats scored three passing touchdowns in a span of five-and-a-half minutes to take complete control of the game.
“That (first half score) definitely carried over to the third quarter,” Carlsen said. “We knew we could go through the air.”
Carlsen hooked up with Morris for a 35-yard TD, then hit Jacob Zollinger for a 61-yard score and finished off the onslaught with a 9-yard TD strike to Brigham Lewis. Kasen Erickson booted a 39-yard field goal to give the Bobcats a 31-0 lead heading to the final quarter.
“They (Riverhawks) were really keying on our run game, which teams should because we have been pretty good at it the last few weeks,” Howell said. “We showed that we can be multi-dimensional. Kason (Carlsen) made some great reads, and kids made great catches and runs after the catch. He (Carlsen) is a really good player and has a tremendous amount of grit.”
With reserves playing most of the fourth, Sky View tacked on one more score after another INT. Truman Moser found paydirt from 3 yards out with eight minutes to play.
“We want to take it one game a time, one week at a time,” Morris said. “It’s like next week is our state.”
“It’s Homecoming week, it’s a big game, it’s just great to get the win and go 2-0 in region,” Carlsen said. “Now it is on to next week.”
The Riverhawks also lost starting quarterback Kaden Cox to an injury midway through the third quarter.
“I knew he hurt his ribs, but I’m not sure how serious it is,” Van Leeuwen said.
The Bobcats have now won four in a row, while the Riverhawks have dropped four consecutive contests.