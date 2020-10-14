A year ago, Sky View and Green Canyon shared the Region 11 volleyball title, but the Bobcats have it all to themselves in 2020.
Sky View clinched the championship outright by sweeping second-place Ridgeline (25-22, 25-16, 25-20) on Tuesday night in Millville. In the process, the Bobcats (20-5 overall, 8-0 region) extended their winning streak to 15.
“Our middles came through in a big way tonight,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “Our outside hitters were struggling a bit, but with a team effort others stepped up and filled in. Our team works together and they always help each other be better.”
One of those middles, Jenna Gibbons, served 10 straight points to help the Bobcats come storming back from a 21-13 deficit in the opening set. Gibbons contributed with six kills, plus a trio of aces and blocks.
Kaytlin Smart, Sky View other primary middle blocker, finished with 10 kills and four blocks. Smart and Gibbons both hit .350 or better.
Kaitlyn Hiatt racked up 29 assists for the Bobcats, who got 21 digs from Haley McUne and 12 digs and three aces from Jenna Dority.
The Riverhawks (16-11, 6-3) remain in second place in the region standings.
OTHER REGION MATCHES
Green Canyon celebrated Senior Night with a gratifying sweep of Bear River (25-15, 25-20, 25-23), while Mountain Crest dispatched of Logan in straight sets on the road (25-16, 25-17, 25-12).
The Wolves put together a balanced offensive performance as Olivia Chadwick recorded 11 kills, while Kaylee Coats and Adi Falslev chipped in with nine apiece. Chadwick also added 13 digs en route to a double-double.
Sarah Blau also recorded a double-double for the Wolves with 30 assists and 10 digs, while teammate Livi Longhurst dug 10 balls as well.
Green Canyon (14-12, 5-3) needed five sets to emerge victorious against Bear River (11-14, 3-6) earlier this season, but the Wolves appear to be peaking at the right time.
“Everyone played solid and it was a full team effort,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “I was very proud of them. I’m so grateful for our seniors and everything they have given to our program. I thought we had a nice offensive match tonight. Everyone played aggressive, but managed well when needed.”
Meanwhile, the Mustangs (18-9, 4-5) got back on track with a comfortable victory over the Grizzlies (4-19, 0-9). Mountain Crest took control by serving up 19 aces, including six each from Ella Douglass and Jaycee Osborne.
Douglass matched Kiera Crosbie with a team-high eight kills for the Mustangs, who got 27 assists from Osborne and eight digs from Phoebe Starnes.
“Tonight was really good for us,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “We’ve been struggling the last little while with having confidence and playing together as a team, so it was nice to see some of our confidence come back and to see us really work together.”
Kaylee Peterson and Brynlee Barton combined for 11 kills for Logan, while Peterson led the way with seven digs.