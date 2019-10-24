NORTH LOGAN — Dethroning a program accustomed to winning region titles is always a formidable task.
The Wolves found this out the hard way.
Green Canyon won the first two sets in convincing fashion, but Sky View refused to fold and came storming back for a five-set victory (15-25, 17-25, 25-19, 29-27, 15-11) in an incredibly scrappy, at times sloppy, wildly entertaining Region 11 volleyball match on Wednesday night.
The Wolves (18-10, 8-2) would have captured the region championship outright with the win, but were still able to share it with the Bobcats (17-12, 8-2). It was Sky View’s third straight region crown, while Green Canyon earned its first in the program’s three-year history. Both teams were unable to celebrate with the Region 11 trophy and pose for pictures after the match.
“We weren’t playing Sky View volleyball and then in the last part, we were like, ‘you know what, let’s just go there out and just have fun; let’s go out there and we’ve got nothing to lose,’” SV dynamic outside hitter Haley McUne said. “That’s what we thought about. ... We just went out there and we wanted it really bad, and I’m really proud of us for turning it around. I can’t begin to say how happy I am that we came together at the end.”
A large contingent of fans turned out to watch the regular season finale for both teams, and they were treated to a barnburner on Green Canyon’s Senior Night. Prior to the match, the Wolves honored a strong group of seniors in Madilyn Miles, Paige Tuckey, Jacie Walker, Sabree Adams, Kaitlin Compton and Shante’ Falslev.
That group of 12th-graders were instrumental in Green Canyon reigning supreme in eight consecutive region matches heading into Wednesday’s showdown.
“It kind of stings a little bit to share (the region title), but we’re still so proud of the way we got to this point,” Tuckey said. “We got here fighting with everything we could give. We put our hearts on the floor and I’m so proud of our girls for that.”
Sharing the title certainly didn’t appear to be the eventual reality for Tuckey and the Wolves considering the way they performed in the early going. The hosts never trailed in each of the opening two sets and led by as many as 10 points in both stanzas. A second 3-0 triumph over Sky View this season was looking like a distinct possibility.
Green Canyon served extremely tough during the first two sets as it racked up nine aces, including three by libero Kaylee Allen during a 8-0 run in the opening set. Allen finished with five of her team’s 16 aces.
“Yeah, I think that sets the tone a lot,” GC head coach Madison Larsen said. “We wanted to come into this game and serve tough, and I think that we did that. It helps us defensively to be able to serve tough and get teams out of system.”
Conversely, the Bobcats struggled to establish their offense during those first two sets, mainly due to their troubles on serve receive. Additionally, Sky View committed way too many attack and service errors in the early going.
“We came out a little tight in the first two sets, but were tough and resilient to win the next three straight,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “They had confidence in each other and kept helping each other throughout the match.”
The third set featured some pretty significant momentum swings. The Wolves jumped out to leads of 3-0, 8-5 and 12-9, but the Bobcats found a way to stay within striking distance. Carly Cottle had a trio of kills during a 8-1 Sky View spurt as the visitors reclaimed the lead at 16-13.
Green Canyon won the next three points, two on kills by Walker, to pull even at 16-16. The two teams went back and forth for the next few points before Sky View claimed five of the last six points to force a fourth set. McUne had two putaways during the Bobcats’ set-clinching surge.
The Wolves were able to regroup early on in the fourth set as Walker served up seven straight points to help give the hosts a commanding 12-5 advantage.
To their credit, the Bobcats bounced back with a 9-1 run of their own to take a 15-14 lead. Green Canyon aided Sky View’s cause with six service or attack errors during that spurt.
Nevertheless, the Wolves were seemingly able to right the ship powered, once again, by the serving of Walker. Walker fired up two consecutive aces to cap off a 6-2 Green Canyon surge and give her team a 23-19 advantage.
Once again, Sky View battled back in what ended up being a tense conclusion to the pivotal fourth set. The Bobcats saved two match points, while the Wolves fended off two set points. Sky View ultimately closed the set out with three points in a row, including back-to-back kills by McUne and Cottle.
McUne struggled to find her groove in the early going, but the hard-hitting junior put together a monster double-double as she recorded 23 kills and 25 digs. Cottle also posted a double-double with 12 kills and 19 digs.
The Bobcats scored four of the first five points of the fifth set and never trailed. The Wolves pared their deficit to one on a couple of occasions, but Sky View led by three or four points the majority of the set. McUne slammed the door with a clever deep line shot that forced an error on match point.
After getting off to a 3-2 start in region play, the Bobcats found a way to go undefeated the second time around.
“This region has been very competitive all season,” Sorensen said. “I am proud of our team for working through two first-round losses to make it 5-0 in the second round and be region champions. ... I feel like this tough region has prepared all of our teams headed to state next week.”
Likewise, it’s been a memorable season for the Wolves, who won at least two sets in each of their region matches.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” Larsen said. “I know it hurts and they’re obviously upset, but they’ve had an amazing season and they’ve worked so hard. And to be region champs for the first time in school history is a big deal and they should be proud of that, but we’re going to use (this loss) to fuel us and we’re going to get ready for next week, get ready to play well at state.”
Compton finished with 21 digs to go along with her team-leading five aces for Green Canyon. Walker chipped in with nine kills and five blocks, while Sarah Blau added three aces, 29 assists and a team-best 23 digs. Madi Miles contributed with five kills and four blocks, while Olivia Chadwick and Falslev enjoyed some good stretches attacking from the left side.
For Sky View, Jenna Gibbons and Kaitlyn Hiatt combined for seven block assists, while Kelsey Spackman and Hiatt chipped in with 22 and 19 digs, respectively.
RIVERHAWKS 3, MUSTANGS 2
Ridgeline recognized its six seniors with a nailbiting win over Mountain Crest (19-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-15, 15-13). In the process, the Riverhawks (17-9, 7-3) secured their first win in three tries against the Mustangs (18-8, 5-5) this season.
“I am so proud of our team for pulling out the win,” RHS head coach Denae Pruden said. “We had the opportunity to celebrate our seniors tonight and had every one of our six seniors made a difference in this match, particularly in the fifth set. It was so nice to get a good win in our final region match, and we’re looking forward to competing hard at state next week.”
Those six seniors are Ashlyn Hansen, Reagan Bowers, Alex Bishop, Teressa Burt, Emily Major and Tess Lawson, who amassed an impressive 42 digs. Bowers and Gracee Putnam combined for 14 digs, while Danica Davis paced the Riverhawks with 11 putaways. Lawson and Ava Wilcox teamed up for seven aces.
Mountain Crest received solid performances from middle blockers Ashtyn Tholen and Ella Douglass, who recorded eight kills and four blocks apiece.
“We played really well at times and not so great at other times,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “When we are consistent and have fun, we are a hard team to beat, so we need to do that more often.”
BEARS 3, GRIZZLIES 1
Logan (3-17, 0-10) was very competitive in its home finale against Bear River (4-14, 1-8), which prevailed 25-22, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19.
Lindsey Mora tallied a team-high 25 digs for the Grizzlies, while fellow senior Bailey Clark added eight kills and 17 digs. Brynlee Barton finished with six kills for Logan, which honored six seniors — the others being Tycee Garner, Amy Prieto, Hannah VonNiederhausern and Kaylee Johnson.