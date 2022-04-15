SMITHFIELD — To say this week was a memorable one for Sky View’s boys lacrosse program might be a bit of an understatement.
The Bobcats proved they are legitimate Region 11 and 4A state title contenders with a pair of big come-from-behind wins. Two days after rallying past Green Canyon by a 9-6 scoreline at home, Sky View earned a hard-fought, thrilling 14-13 overtime victory over visiting Ridgeline on a pleasant Friday evening.
“It was a fun game,” SV head coach Kyle Bland said. “I think it made our coaches age a couple of years, but really proud of our boys for pulling it out in the end. Kudos to Ridgeline for a strong performance. They played well all four quarters. Tonight’s win was a really big one for our team because our players proved to themselves that they can come from behind and overcome the challenges that come their way.”
Sky View outscored Ridgeline 4-2 in the fourth quarter and forced overtime on a difficult but outstanding shot by Garrett Zollinger with 14.6 seconds remaining in regulation. Parker Robbins then came through with the golden goal on a sublime shot just over two minutes into the OT session.
Robbins netted four of his team-high five goals from the fourth quarter on for the Bobcats, who extended their winning streak to five and handed the Riverhawks their first loss of the season. Indeed, it was a special night for the senior, who played in his second game after returning from a broken toe that forced him out for three weeks.
“I’m really proud to have a team like this that can support me and it feels good to come back from my injury and have them give me all the trust they can,” Robbins said. “I have great teammates and this (win) feels good.”
It was an entertaining game that featured some pretty big momentum swings. The Bobcats (6-2, 2-0 region) jumped out to a 3-0 lead and maintained a goal- or two-goal advantage for the lion’s share of the opening half. The hosts took a 8-6 lead into the half.
The Riverhawks (5-1, 1-1) went on a 5-0 run during the third quarter and stormed out to a 11-9 advantage. Dante Villa scored two of his three goals during that spurt for Ridgeline, which won six of the seven faceoffs in the third quarter.
Sky View scored the first two goals of the fourth quarter to pull even at 11-9 before Ridgeline answered with two straight goals to retake the lead at 13-11 with 3:11 remaining. Robbins and Zollinger each came through with clutch goals during the final 1:42 of regulation to force overtime.
The Bobcats might have won in regulation if it wasn’t for Ridgeline goalie Benjamin Orduno, who made four saves during the fourth quarter, plus two massive ones in overtime.
“I’m happy with the goalie play, happy with our play all the way around,” Ridgeline head coach Clay Christoffersen said. “We’ve just got to get a little bit better on a couple of things.”
Sky View goalie Porter Jackson robbed Cole Juber of a game-winning goal in OT. Indeed, Friday’s showdown could have gone either way.
“Yeah, it stings to lose in overtime, but I think people will recognize that our team’s a lot better than it was last year,” Christoffersen said. “You know, we get a chance to host them next and it will be a battle. And we’ve still got room to improve, so moving into the season we’re real optimistic, absolutely.”
The Riverhawks received a strong performance from Jack Jenson, who scored three of his team-best five goals in the second quarter. Like Villa, Tyson McKee found the back of the net three times for Ridgeline, which got one goal each from Will Rippstein and Ashton Macfarlane.
Sean Tempest, Gage Leishman and Zollinger converted on two shots apiece for the Bobcats, who also got goals from Conner Bodily, Carter Bishop and Easton Ballard. Sky View won four of the five faceoffs in the fourth quarter and that helped spearhead the comeback.
OTHER BOYS GAMES
Green Canyon (4-5, 1-1) traveled to Hyrum and left with a 13-1 win over Mountain Crest (5-4, 1-1), while Logan (0-10, 0-2) lost at home to Bear River (3-5, 1-1), 17-2.
Tucker Sampson went off for seven goals for the Wolves, who got a trio of goals from Ian Maughan, two from Conner Dockery and one from Weston Christensen, plus two assists from Brandon Mueller.
“We are really proud of our team tonight for the intensity that they kept on the field the entire game,” GC head coach Troy Oldham said. “They displayed great sportsmanship and came together as a team, and played equally strong on both sides of the ball.”
Nate Nelson scored for Mountain Crest. Andrew Wright and Makiya Denny scored for Logan.
GIRLS GAMES
Mountain Crest (6-1, 2-0) extended its winning streak to six with a 13-8 home win over Green Canyon (4-3, 1-1), Ridgeline (3-3, 1-0) held off Sky View (1-3, 0-2) by a 10-9 scoreline at home, and Bear River (7-0, 1-0) dispatched of visiting Logan (0-3, 0-2) 25-1.
Kamrie Wilkinson poured in six goals for the Mustangs, who got three goals apiece from Aisha Porter and Taryn Durham.
“I am extremely proud of my girls tonight,” MC head coach Jaycie Rindlisbacher said. “We had a rough first half. Green Canyon was really making us work for it, but we were able to pull together as a team during the second half.”
Janessa Grover and Lauren Harris each netted three goals for the Wolves, who got a pair of goals from Gracie Blake.
Ellie Goins led the way offensively for Ridgeline with three goals, followed by MJ Topham, Alynn Crawford and Aydan Johnson with two apiece.
“Sky View’s attack kept the pressure on our defense the majority of the second half,” Ridgeline head coach Craig Bond said. “Paris Craney and Riley Borup fought hard down low and were able to hold off the Sky View attack, despite being a man down for four of the last five minutes.”
Abby Hunt paced the Bobcats with four goals, followed by Sierra Young with three and Vivian LaMont with two.
Kaylee Stacey scored for Logan against defending region champion Bear River.