SMITHFIELD — With first place on the line in Region 11 boys basketball, it took an extra four minutes to decide who would emerge on top.
Trailing for a good portion of the game Friday night, Sky View made just enough plays to get to overtime. Then in the extra period, the Bobcats did it again.
A rebound bucket by Evan Hall with 13 seconds left in overtime ended up being the difference as Sky View edged Ridgeline, 59-57.
“Ridgeline is such a good team,” said Hall, who finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. “We knew it was going to be a dog fight going in. We had one of our best efforts defensively and offensively and we got the job done.”
Both teams brought three-game winning streaks into the contest. The Bobcats (10-3, 3-0 region) were able to extend theirs to four.
“Ridgeline is a great team,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “Hats off to our kids tonight. I thought we played a gutty, defensive effort. ... The kids left it all on the floor. That’s a good win tonight. I love those kids in the locker room. They played their guts out.”
It was a tough pill to swallow for the Riverhawks (7-8, 2-1), who had won four of their last five after a tough go in non-region play.
“There is nothing like region games in Cache Valley,” Ridgeline head coach Kyle Day said. “I am proud of my guys. They battled and played well in a tough, raucous environment against a really tough team.”
The crowd was certainly on the edge of their seats as the game came to a conclusion. There were four lead changes and three ties in the final 4:22 minutes of regulation. In overtime, there were three lead changes and three ties.
“It was back and forth all game,” Hillyard said. “What a great high school game.”
Clinging to a one-point lead with a minute-and-a-half to play, the Riverhawks spread the floor and ran some clock. With 42 ticks left on the clock, Ridgeline was called for 5 seconds, giving the Bobcats the ball.
Sky View’s Isaac Larsen was fouled with 30 seconds to play. He made the first free throw, but missed the second. However, Hall was came up with the rebound. After a timeout, the Bobcats got off a 3-point shot with a few seconds left, but it was off the mark, sending the game to OT.
Hall began the extra period by backing for a basket from the paint. The Riverhawks answered with a bucket from Josh Jackman to tie it at 53-53.
After a missed 3-point attempt and two missed free throws by the Bobcats, Ridgeline grabbed the lead back with a pair of foul shots by Kaden Cox. Twelve seconds later Larsen tied it up again with a drive to the bucket and was fouled. But he missed the and-1.
Peyton Knowles made two free throws for Ridgeline, and Larsen answered again with a bucket to tie the game up at 57-57 with 1:04 left in overtime.
Two missed foul shots by the Riverhawks gave the hosts the ball with 37 seconds left. The Bobcats ran the clock, and Larsen attacked once again, but this time the ball rolled around the rim and off. Hall was there to grab the rebound and scored.
“I set a screen for my boy Isaac Larsen and saw him drive and he was unstoppable all night long,” Hall said. “It bounced off the rim, and I just made a finish.”
That he did.
Ridgeline still had time, but a turnover prevented a shot attempt. The Riverhawks still had one more chance when Sky View missed two free throws with 1.3 seconds to play — the Bobcats went 7 of 17 from the foul line for the game — but a heave from three-quarter court was off the mark.
“We had a lot of kids do a lot of great things tonight,” Hillyard said. “Evan and Isaac carried us in the scoring, but defensively, kids bought in and did some really good things.”
Joining Hall in double-figure scoring was Larsen with 12 points and Taydem Neal with 10 points. Larsen also had a game-high six assists, while Neal had three dimes and six rebounds.
“Jackson Schumann did a great job on Knowles,” Hillyard said. “He has been averaging 20 points over the last three game. My hats off to Jackson.”
Cox led the Riverhawks with 14 points. Chase Hall, Knowles and Jackman each added 10 points. Hall also had eight rebounds and four assists. Spencer Adams dished out five assists and added eight points before fouling out in overtime.
“Now we have to find a way to bounce back and battle again with a tough week next week,” Day said.
Sky View scored the first four points of the game, but found itself behind at the end of the first quarter, 16-9. RIdgeline used a 7-0 run to get in front.
The Bobcats went on a 9-0 run midway through the second quarter to get the lead back. After four lead changes, the Riverhawks took a 27-26 lead into the break.
Ridgeline stayed in front throughout the third and took a 45-40 lead into the final period as Hall had seven points.
Sky View scored the first six points of the fourth quarter, and it was back and fourth the rest of the way.