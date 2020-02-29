OGDEN — There's no question the top two seeded boys basketball teams at the 4A level put on a performance befitting of the most meaningful game of the 2019-20 campaign.
For 32 minutes, No. 1 Sky View and No. 2 Dixie went back and fourth in an epic showdown that featured 11 ties and 13 lead changes. Unfortunately for the Bobcats, foul trouble to star senior Mason Falslev ultimately loomed large, and the Flyers prevailed 62-59 in the title contest of the 4A State Championships on Saturday afternoon at the Dee Events Center.
With the victory, the Flyers (23-3) denied the Bobcats (21-4) of their first back-to-back state championships in school history. The past two seasons have been very memorable for the northern-most high school boys basketball program in the Beehive State.
"Like we've said before, if this is the worst thing that happens to these kids, they're going to be OK," SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. "It is a sporting event. They've put so much time in and effort, so ... it's a bitter pill to swallow, but they'll rely on their buddies, their teammates, the memories they've made, and they'll bounce back. Heck, we were playing on Saturday on the last Saturday of the season, and only one team goes home a winner. Today it was Dixie, but hopefully next year it's the Bobcats."
A pressure-packed fourth quarter featured six lead changes and one tie. Sky View was able to stay within striking distance of a very good Dixie team, despite Falslev barely playing down the stretch. No. 12 fouled out with 3:56 remaining in the fourth quarter as he was whistled for charging.
Falslev was whistled for three fouls in a three-minute stretch of the third quarter and was limited to 7:03 of playing time in the second half after playing all 16 minutes of the opening half. Sky View's all-time leading scorer netted a game-high 22 points and pulled down a game-best seven rebounds in his final high school game.
"You can look back at any play and say if you would have done this, if you would have done that, and the fact is you can't change it," said Falslev, who went 9 of 17 from the field and also dished out three assists. "So I think I'm just going to take this as motivation to be better and work harder, and be a better all-around person."
Not having the services of the future University of Utah player in crunch time was difficult for Hillyard to accept.
"I hate to bark about the officials, but I felt like they picked on Mason a bit tonight," Hillyard said. "... That's a tough call when you have somebody of his caliber and what he's able to do, and not being able to just go fight it out on the court and let the kids decide it made it kind of tough for me to swallow, I felt like. But we still gave ourselves a chance to win, and credit to Dixie. They did a great job today. They made enough plays down the stretch to win."
The Bobcats took their final lead on a pull-up jumper by Sam Phipps with less than two minutes remaining in the contest. The Flyers immediately bounced back with on an up-and-under move that resulted in a three-point play by Ethan Bennett, giving the Region 9 champions a 59-57 advantage.
Sky View got as close as one point on two occasions in the final minute of play, but didn't execute well enough with the game in the balance. Both teams missed several free throws — Sky View went 19 of 31 from the charity stripe, and Dixie 16 of 26 — early on and as the pressure mounted. The Bobcats had a chance to extend the game to overtime, but a rushed 3-pointer by Phipps at the buzzer was off the mark.
Phipps, who has been limited by an injury as of late, finished with six points, five boards and three blocks in his final game as a Bobcat. Phipps and Falslev left an ineligible legacy at Sky View.
"I feel bad for the kids," Hillyard said. "I'm proud of the seniors and the legacy that they've left at Sky View — Mason, Sam and Cam (Doyle), and all of the effort they've put in. I don't know what we're going to do in the gym without No. 12 on the floor. ... Nothing but the best to say about them. They're a great group of kids. It's been a fun season, it's been a fun journey."
"These last four years have been the best in my life so far," Falslev said. "I'm just so thankful for my coaches, the fans, for my family and my extended family for all the support, and I'm thankful for my friends and all the support they give me."
Taydem Neal chipped in with eight points for the Bobcats, who will welcome back all of their core performers except for Phipps and Falslev next season.
Crafty guard Isaac Finlinson and 6-foot-10 center Noah Lemke paced Dixie with 17 points each. Lemke netted 13 of those points in the first half as the Bobcats did a much better job of denying No. 22 ideal post position after the half. Lemke went 2 of 6 from the field in the final two quarters.
The Bobcats achieved their goal of holding Lemke to fewer than five points in the second half. Bracken Schumann and Jackson Schumann were rock solid defensively for Sky View after the halftime break.
"That's a credit to (our post players) for stepping up and getting after it," Hillyard said.
Sky View, which had 10 different players score at least one point, also did a much better job with its ball control in the second half as it only committed a pair of turnovers. The Bobcats coughed the ball up on four straight possessions in the first quarter, which helped the Flyers score 10 unanswered points and jump out to a 14-7 lead.
The Flyers capped of their memorable season by winning 15 of their final 16 games.