Having already wrapped up the Region 11 boys golf title the day before, the Bobcats didn’t take it easy on the second and final day of the region championship.
In fact, Sky View went out and played even better Tuesday at the Hill Air Force Base Hubbard Golf Course. Scores were a bit higher throughout as the first day of the region championship was at Davis Park Golf Course, which seemed to suit the high school golfers better. But the Bobcats didn’t seem to mind one bit.
“Some may think it’s hard to prepare since we already had it (region championship) wrapped up,” SV head coach Eric Kleven said. “But you still have to show up. Plus, the boys were playing for individual points.”
Ryan Seamons followed up his 5-under-par 66 on Monday with a 3-under-par 69 on Tuesday to win medalist honors. His two-day total of 135 was 12 strokes better than second place. The Bobcat senior also was the medalist in 2018.
“Ryan played great,” Kleven said. “All of the boys did.”
Sky View had three golfers finish among the top five and five in the top 12 at the region championship. Hayden Kleven and Braden Alder tied for fifth with two-day totals of 152. Tyler Hoggan tied for ninth at 156, while Hayden Howell was in a tie for 12th at 158.
The Bobcats finished with a team score of 595. Bear River was second at 622, just edging out Green Canyon (625). Rounding out the field was Logan (629), Mountain Crest (649) and Ridgeline (653).
In the final region standings, Sky View had 47 points from the region season, followed by Bear River (35), Green Canyon (29), Ridgeline (25), Logan (25) and Mountain Crest (12).
Seamons had 85 points on the season from region tournaments. Bear River’s Jaret Giles was second in the two-day region finale and second on the season with 82 points. Hayden Kleven was third with 80. That trio more than doubled the rest of the golfers in points earned. Logan’s Anthon Woolley was fourth with 41 points.
The top five teams qualified for the 4A State Tournament, which will take place next week at TalonsCove Golf Club in Saratoga Springs. While Mountain Crest did not make it as a team, the Mustangs did qualify two individuals who finished in the top 12 for the season. Lance Fristrup tied for sixth on the season, while Conner Leishman tied for eighth.
“I’m glad those two get to go to state,” the Bobcat coach said of the Mustangs. “They have played well.”
Green Canyon had three players finish in the top 12 for the season. Jordan Alder was fifth, while Jace Blotter tied for eighth and Gage Halverson was 12th. Halverson was the top Wolf at the region meet, finishing seventh at 153.
Woolley was the lone Grizzly in the top 12 and took fourth at the region championship with a two-day total of 151.
Ridgeline had one player finish in the season standings. Zach Skinner tied for eighth. No Riverhawk was in the top 12 at the region championship.
Now the Bobcats turn their attention to the state tournament. Sky View finished third last year, but Park City is now in the 5A ranks. Desert Hills, who finished second last year, is expected to contend, as is Canyon View.
“We just need to prepare individually and focus on what we are doing,” coach Kleven said.