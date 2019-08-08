A pair of Cache Valley high school girls soccer teams — Logan and Sky View — secured their first victories of the season on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Ridgeline was edged by Farmington at home, 3-2 in overtime, while Mountain Crest conceded three goals in the first half and never fully recovered in a 5-0 road setback to Ogden.
Logan welcomed Fremont (1-1-0) to Crimson Field for its home opener and prevailed on a second half goal by Alec Kennington.
Cadence Martindale notched her first shutout of the season in goal for the Grizzlies (1-1-0).
Sky View found the back of the net twice in the first 13 minutes and it was enough in a 2-1 road victory over Box Elder, which was defeated by Green Canyon earlier this week.
Addie Poulsen assisted on the first goal and scored what proved to be the game-winner for the Bobcats (1-1-0). Poulsen was unlucky not to score another goal as she fired a shot off the crossbar — one of a trio of Sky View shots that pinged off the woodwork in a wild sequence.
Samantha Hall collected a pass from Poulsen in the fourth minute and fired a shot from the top of the 18-yard box over the Box Elder goalkeeper and inside the upper 90 of the right post. Maddie Daniels assisted on Poulsen’s goal.
The Bees (0-2-0) pared their deficit in half fairly early in the second half courtesy of McKenna Ricks. Bobcat keeper Katie Finlinson made some great saves to keep the visitors ahead, Sky View head coach Sharron Wood said.
“I was really proud of the girls,” Wood said. “They really pulled together to be able to secure that win. They defended well together and they kept trying to score, (our shots) just weren’t going in. But I was really proud of them. It was a great win. It was on the road against Box Elder and they’re a good, quality team. ... We’re not used to playing on the grass and the small field like that, but (our girls) put a good game together.”
Ridgeline overcame a slow start as it was able to rally from two goals down to force overtime. The Phoenix (2-0-0) netted both of their goals in regulation in the first 20 minutes of the opening half.
London Miller scored both goals for the Riverhawks (1-1-1) and has already dented the scoreboard six times in two matches. The Utah Valley University commit buried a free kick to the far post with six minutes remaining in the first half, and then struck again with three or so minutes remaining in regulation.
To their credit, the Phoenix quickly bounced back after conceding the equalizer as they netted the golden goal three minutes into overtime. Farmington also scored three times in its season opener, a 3-1 triumph over Weber.
“Farmington’s a great team, a super great team, but ... in that second half we combined super well,” RHS head coach Mark Tureson said. “We played really well and came back (from our 2-0 deficit). I was super proud of the girls for just digging in and coming back. But yeah, (our girls) had some beautiful combination plays through the middle that we just missed the goal post on, and a couple where the goalie just got her fingers to it.”
Halle Van Yperren forced the Farmington keeper to punch a shot over the crossbar, Tureson said, and Abbie Kotter and London Miller had a couple of near misses apiece.
It was a rough afternoon for the Mustangs, who were unlucky not to at least earn a draw earlier this week against Fremont. Alysia Butters and Kadrey Howell each recorded braces for Ogden (1-1-1), which won 11 matches a year ago and advanced to the quarterfinals of the 4A playoffs.
“In the first half, we were kind of sitting back on our heels and we just couldn’t get the ball forward enough,” MC head coach Amber Hyatt said. “But I guess it was a good game to have because defensively we could kind of see where our weaknesses are and what we need to work on defensively. ... (Ogden) just played better than we did today. They were ... the better team today, unfortunately.”
Hyatt singled out the strong play of Mustang left back Annie Naser in the match.