RICHFIELD -- There was no fifth set in the final quarterfinal of the day Tuesday at the 4A State Volleyball Championships being held in the Sevier Valley Center. The first three quarterfinal matches had all gone to a fifth set.
In fact, there was no fourth set either. That’s because top-seeded Sky View came out and took care of business in three against ninth-seeded Dixie, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22. The Bobcats (24-5) will now face region rival Mountain Crest (20-10) in a semifinal Wednesday morning to determine who will play for the state title. The Mustangs are seeded fifth and beat Green Canyon in a five-set quarterfinal match.
“It is so exciting to see our region doing well,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “It really prepares you for state. It’s fun to see everyone competing well. … They know us and we know them. It will come down to mental toughness.”
The Flyers (16-12) hung around pretty much every set. The Bobcats just finished strong as each set progressed.
“We played Dixie for third and fourth last year, so we knew they are a good team,” Sorensen said. “... We are never going to play a perfect game, but this team is so good about resetting and they keep fighting. That’s what they do. This team is hungry.”
After eight ties and three lead changes, Sky View used a 7-1 run to get in front for good in the opening set, 15-11. Haley McUne served up an ace and had a kill during that surge.
“We were just trying to get used to the atmosphere at state,” said McUne, who had 11 kills, three aces and 14 digs. “It’s not UVU, but a lot like it. We just needed to get used to being back at state. We were a little shaken up at times, but we still did really good.”
A kill by McUne and an ace by Kaitlyn Hiatt finished off the first set.
In the second set, the Bobcats used a 10-2 run to take the lead for good, 19-14. Jenna Gibbons and Brinley Forsgren each had two kills. Once again Sky View showed how balanced it is.
“We do have a lot of weapons,” McUne said.
Sorensen agreed: “If one is struggling a little, others step up. Both of my middles are strong, my right side, my outsides. It’s fun to watch.”
Kaytlin Smart and McUne ended the second set with back-to-back kills.
Sky View trailed for a good part of the third set. Forsgren gave the Bobcats the lead for good with a kill during a 5-1 surge late in the set. Smart and Melanie Hiatt ended the match with back-to-back kills.
Sorensen said all of her players passed above a 2.0, which is “great.” She also credited libero Kelsey Spackman for her calming influence on the back row.
Smart had 10 kills for Sky View, while Gibbons had eight, Forsgren had seven and Melanie Hiatt had five. In the blocking department, Smart led the way with six, followed by Forsgren with four, Forsgren with four and Kaitlyn Hiatt with three.
Now the Bobcats face the Mustangs.
“They (Mustangs) have an amazing setter,” McUne said. “They have a lot of heart. They are a good hitting team, but so do we. I love playing Mountain Crest, because they are scrappy, and a good all-around team. They are good at everything. I’m excited to play Mountain Crest.”
Sky View is chasing after its second state title in three years and fourth in school history. Ironically, Mountain Crest has also won three state championships in volleyball.
“We need to take it one at a time, but the big prize is still there,” Sorensen said.