HYRUM — Sky View continues to have Mountain Crest’s number in volleyball.
For the second time this season, the Bobcats were able to win in three against the Mustangs. It was a hard fought Tuesday night, but in the end the result was very similar to the first meeting as Sky View picked up the Region 11 victory, 25-23, 25-17, 25-23.
“They were talking, playing together,” Bobcat head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “We’ve been working on having confidence in each other. ... They picked each other up, and that is so fun to see. I thought they reset really well.”
Having played in a two-day tournament last weekend, Sky View (14-12, 5-2 region) was clicking most of the night on Tuesday. The Bobcats bonded at the Claim Jumper tournament, hosted by Bingham High School, where they went 4-3.
“We bonded on the court and off the court,” SV outside hitter Haley McUne said. “We have a better understanding of each other now.”
“It helped a lot to play in the tournament,” Bobcat right side hitter Brinley Forsgren said. “We were able to iron out some wrinkles and came together as a team. It was really fun.”
The Mustangs (11-6, 4-3) had a three-match winning streak snapped with the loss.
It was looking like it would be a tight match throughout as the opening set featured 11 ties and five lead changes. Both teams built leads only to see the squad on the other side of the net rally.
With Kelsey Spackman serving, Sky View reeled off five unanswered points for an 11-5 lead. Mountain Crest responded with Jordon Flippence serving up an ace during a 7-0 Mustang run as the hosts went in front, 13-12. Flippence, who had three aces on the night, had another ace later to give Mountain Crest a 23-21 lead.
The Bobcats took a timeout and regrouped. Jenna Gibbons and Carly Cottle had kills to knot the score up. Cottle then put the visitors ahead with a kill, and McUne finished off the first set with an ace that just dropped over the net.
“Haley (McUne) is just solid even when she is struggling with hitting a little bit,” Sorensen said. “She finds a way to get the kills, which is fun to see. Carly (Cottle) really picked it up. She went out and killed the ball. It was nice to see.”
Cottle led the team with 16 kills, hitting .444 and also serving up two aces. McUne finished with three aces, 12 kills, passed at a 2.29 clip and had 11 digs.
“We’re working as a team now, before we were playing as six individuals,” McUne said. “We have come together and have the same goal now.”
Sky View used two 4-0 runs to get some breathing room in the early going of the second set. Cottle and McUne each had a pair of kills during those stretches, but a kill from Gibbons after a long rally and some crazy digs got the Bobcats rolling.
A 7-0 run gave Sky View a 20-12 lead as Cottle had three more finishers during that surge. Gibbons put away the second set with a kill.
Mountain Crest showed some life in the third set. A 5-0 run to start the set with Ali Pehrson serving got things started. The Mustangs added a 7-1 run — including a stretch of five unanswered points — to build a 13-6 lead.
“We need to stop those runs,” Sorensen said. “But they reset really well and got back in it. They didn’t get frazzled being down. They need to have that calm and confidence. They are working on it.”
Then the Bobcats roared back. A block by Kaitlyn Hiatt and McUne started the rally. Hiatt then had an ace, and a hitting error by the Mustangs made it 13-9. But the real surge was still to come.
With McUne serving, Sky View scored nine straight points to get in front, where the Bobcats would stay.
“We have so much potential,” McUne said. “I know we can go out and do it.”
The Mustangs did make it interesting, getting within 24-23 as Pehrson had two kills, and Tally Sofonia served up an ace.
But just like the second set, Gibbons was there to put it away. Her ninth kill of the evening finished off the match.
“We went out and played our game and we weren’t worried about anything else,” Forsgren said. “We focused on finishing. We’ve been practicing really good lately, and I think that helped a lot too.”
Forsgren finished with four blocks, while Adelyn Wengreen came up big with a team-best 13 digs and two aces. Spackman had 12 digs. Hiatt had 42 assists and eight digs.
“It was everybody contributing something,” Sorensen said. “We’ve been stressing that everybody give what you can to help this team. ... It was a team effort. I’m proud of them.”
The Mustangs were led by Pehrson with eight kills. Sofonia recorded seven kills and 10 digs. Flippence led the team with 12 digs, while Ashtyn Tholen had three blocks and Jaycee Osborne had 21 assists.
With four matches to go in region play, the Bobcats are tied with Ridgeline for second place.
WOLVES 3, GRIZZLIES 0
Green Canyon remained atop the region standings with a sweep at Logan, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17.
The Wolves (16-9, 6-1) have now won six straight league matches.
“It’s always good to get the win,” GC head coach Madison Larsen said. “Our girls did their jobs and took care of what they needed to. It was a good team effort.”
Sabree Adams led in the hitting department with 12 kills and an average of .579. She also had two blocks. Olivia Chadwick had seven kills, hitting .250 and came up with seven digs.
The Grizzlies (3-12, 0-7) were led by Bailey Clark with six kills. Brynlee Barton and Kaylie Peterson each had four kills, while Kaylie Peterson served up two aces. Danasia Thamphia had four blocks.
RIVERHAWKS 3, BEARS 0
Ridgeline kept pace with Sky View for the No. 2 spot in the region with a win over Bear River at Garland, 25-11, 25-15, 25-20.
The Riverhawks (15-8, 5-2) suffered their first league losses last week.
“It was nice to get a solid win after our two region losses last week,” Ridgeline head coach Denae Pruden said. “We’re looking forward to finishing out the season strong.”
The Riverhawks had nine blocks as a team, 10 aces and 25 kills in the sweep. Alex Bishop led the team with seven kills, hitting .353. Tess Lawson had 18 digs.
INDIANS 3, SPARTANS 2
Preston survived a wild district match in Rupert, Idaho. The Tribe (10-4, 8-3 district) was able to pull out the thriller against Minico, 24-26, 25-15, 25-20, 22-25, 15-12.
“Minico played tough tonight,” Preston head coach Karaska Haskell said. “Their defense was relentless. Their libero played the game of her life. Nothing could get past her.”
Three Preston girls finished in double digits in kills in Hailey Meek (12), Abie Keller (11) and Saige Meek (10). Hailey Winward had seven blocks, while Matti Whitehead came up with 31 digs. Whitehead served up three aces, while Keller and Hannah Stephenson had two aces each. Stephenson had 32 assists.
“We struggled to find our rhythm early on in each set and had to battle to pull away,” Haskell said. “We did well at keeping the ball in play and with that we had long, hard-fought rallies.”