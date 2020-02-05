Sky View’s boys basketball team escaped a near-upset Wednesday night on the road against Logan High, but ended the game the victor by a score of 74-62.
The Bobcats led nearly the whole night, but never fully grasped the game away from the Grizzlies.
“I think we have nothing to hang our head on about tonight. I think we played our tails off, we just didn’t quite get it done,” LHS head coach Logan Brown said.
The last time these two teams met, Logan was routed by Sky View, losing 61-27 and having no period of the game in control. This time, in the Grizzlies’ home gym, the score wasn’t nearly so inflated to one side. Logan made Sky View earn every basket, and for small portions of the first half was the one to dictate the pace of play.
Both teams implemented a semi-successful press in the first two quarters. A lot of the typical production Sky View (16-2, 7-0 Region 11) gets in transition was bottled by what Logan (7-12, 3-4) was doing defensively.
While Sky View wasn’t getting to the basket as consistently, guard Mason Falslev was unafraid to pull up from deep. On back-to-back possessions in the second quarter, Sky View stole the ball away from the home team and got out in transition, but instead of attacking the rim, Falslev pulled up confidently from NBA range, making both attempts.
Falslev led the team with 30 points in the game, while fellow senior Sam Phipps had 26 points to finish second. Both players looked borderline unguardable at times, using their craftiness and skill to find success breaking through Logan’s defense and getting to the rim.
“Mason (Falslev) and Sam (Phipps) were outstanding tonight. We’ve gotta do a better job on those guys if we ever had a chance to play them again. They did what they can do,” Brown said.
Logan’s calling-card all season has been its defense. In the games that the Grizzlies have won or been close in, it’s been the defense that has kept them in it. That didn’t change on this night, but what helped keep them in the game for nearly four quarters was the added benefit of a season-high 62 points.
“We moved the ball much better tonight and we also had a lot of guys step up and do what they are good at,” Brown said. “I really couldn’t pinpoint one guy that made a huge impact tonight. I thought collectively we did everything we could to give ourselves a chance.”
Forward Jadin Penigar led the team with 18 points and made a couple crucial threes to pull Logan within a few points. But, as mentioned by Brown, other players like Isaac Tuft (9 points), Ethan Davis (8) and Isaac Larsen (13) stepped up throughout the game to help kill off Sky View runs and start runs of their own.
With 2:09 left in the third quarter, Logan pulled within one (43-42) and had momentum on its side. Again, at 54-49 with 6:04 left in the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies were within striking distance. But these little runs were never capped off by a Logan lead, and eventually,
Sky View pulled away. Logan shot 8 of 18 from 3-point range in the game, 2 of 39 from the field and 11 of 13 from the free throw line, and still couldn’t pick up a win. This is not a knock against Logan, instead, a testament to Sky View’s outstanding team.
“Margin of error is pencil-then against those guys because they are so talented,” Brown said. “So, I really feel that if we executed a few times a little cleaner, if we would have finished the second quarter, that was a five-point swing that could have gone our way.”
INDIANS 78, SPARTANS 51
Preston honored its outstanding senior class by pulling away from Minico in the second half and clinching the No. 1 seed for the upcoming district tournament. The Indians (18-1, 10-0) outscored the second-place Spartans (13-5, 7-3) by a whopping 38-11 margin over the final 12 or so minutes of game to increase their winning streak to 14 — 13 of those victories by 17 or more points.
“The first half was a little shaky, the first quarter back and forth, and Minico came to play,” PHS head coach Tyler Jones said. “They’re a solid team, but second half we finally (started) playing our game, playing our style, and a much better second half and a great win for us. ... Just a great team effort.”
The score was knotted up at 40-40 in the third quarter when Preston went on a 12-0 run, highlighted by a three-point play by Cole Harris and dunks by Luke Smellie and Ty Hyde. Smellie threw down another dunk in the fourth quarter.
Hyde led the Indians with 22 points and blocked at least four shots. Smellie added 14 points, Scott Dunn 12 and Harris eight. In addition to Hyde, Dunn and Smellie, Preston honored seniors Garrett Ward, Cooper Hobson and Rett Robertson.
Preston scored 30 more points than Minico has allowed on average during the 2019-20 campaign.
PIRATES 53, BEARS 41
Not only did West Side sweep the season series against visiting Bear Lake, it clinched at least a share of the district title with two games remaining. The Pirates (15-3, 6-0) have won 15 of their last 16 contests.
Isaac Frankman led West Side with 16 points. Bryler Shurtliff chipped in with 15 points, and Ryan Beckstead 11. The Pirates outscored the Bears (12-7, 2-3) in every quarter.
“Thought we played pretty good defense and made a few big shots to win against a very good Bear Lake team,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said.
RIVERHAWKS 58, BEARS 51
Ridgeline outscored visiting Bear River 18-9 in the fourth quarter to escape with its 13th victory in its last 15 games. The Riverhawks (13-6, 6-1) also swept the season series from the defending 4A state runner-ups.
Kaden Cox paced a very balanced Ridgeline offensive attack with 14 points. Chase Hall added 11 points, Jackson Baker 10, Peyton Knowles eight and Jacob Salvesen eight.
Mark Huber netted a game-best 18 points for the Bears (11-8, 2-5), while Jace Jacobsen finished with 17.
“We knew that Bear River would come out strong and battle all night,” RHS head coach Kyle Day said. “We jumped out to an early lead, shooting the ball well in the first (quarter). But Huber, Fonnesbeck and Jacobsen hit shots and battled all night (for BR). After going down by 3, 48-45, in the fourth, we made some big plays offensively and defensively, and forced some big turnovers late in the game to take the lead and eventually pull away. I am proud of the guys for sticking together and coming up with big plays down the stretch.”
WOLVES 64, MUSTANGS 43
Green Canyon (10-9, 3-4) outscored visiting Mountain Crest (1-17, 0-7) in every quarter to gradually pull away and sweep the season series with the Mustangs.
Brothers Cade and Cole DeBoard teammed up to knock down seven 3-pointers and score a combined 32 points for the Wolves, who got 13 points from McKay Yorgason. Marshall Nethercott led the Mustangs with 14 points, while Tanner Bone chipped in with nine.
“I was really happy with our performance tonight,” GC head coach Dan McClure said. “I loved our activity defensively and how we shared the ball on offense.”
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report