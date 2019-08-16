A 14-point second half lead proved to be tenuous, but the Bobcats didn’t panic.
Stansbury stormed back to knot things up at 20-all and were in golden shape to score the go-ahead touchdown, but Sky View forced a turnover and then proceeded to drive 97 yards for an epic game-winning touchdown in a thrilling 27-20 road victory over the Stallions in a non-region football contest on Friday night.
“I thought the kids battled right there,” SV head coach Christopher Howell said in a radio interview with KLGN 1390. “We talk a lot about this in practice (that the opposition) can move the ball as much as they want in between those last two lines, it just comes down to making a key play at a critical time, and we did that a number of times today.”
Indeed, Sky View’s defense did bend but not break on a few occasions in the second half. The Bobcats came up with three takeaways in the final two quarters — fumble recoveries by Titan Saxton and Walter Collins, and an interception by Scout Morris with 30 seconds remaining to seal the win for the visitors.
Collins pounced on the loose pigskin inside Sky View’s 5-yard line with 6:19 remaining in the showdown between defending region champions. The Bobcats then put together a 14-play, 97-yard drive to take the lead for good with 89 seconds left on the clock.
Mason Falslev connected with Trey Nyman on a 11-yard touchdown pass to put the Bobcats in front. Falslev also hooked up with Jacob Zollinger, Brigham Lewis and Morris on clutch passing plays on that drive. Additionally, a 23-yard scramble by Falslev to near midfield loomed large on Sky View’s march to paydirt.
“The other thing that was critical coming out of that was once we got the turnover down there (by Collins), Jacob Zollinger had a great catch in space on his fingertips,” Howell said. “I was great protection. (Stansbury) brought pressure all day, forced us to throw the ball quite a bit, and I thought Zolly hung in there and made a great catch that kind of gave us some space to work with.”
Falslev fumbled the ball a couple of times, but bounced back with several big plays. The senior threw for nearly 300 yards and a trio of touchdowns. Falslev tossed TDs of 34 and 15 yards to Lewis and Zollinger, respectively.
Lewis had a monster performance for the Bobcats as he hauled in 10 receptions for 160 yards, and also played well defensively.
“That was a really, really good defense (we played against), and we had to fight for every yard we got,” Howell said. “I thought Brigham Lewis caught the ball really well and made some keys plays after the catch. You know, Walter Collins’ kickoff return — there were a lot of big plays by a lot of people that contributed, so I’m really proud of our kids.”
Kasen Erickson also came up huge for Sky View as he booted opening half field goals of 45 and 43 yards, plus was successful on all of his PATs.
SKYHAWKS 34, MUSTANGS 7
Salem Hills scored 28 straight points from the second quarter on to pull away from visiting Mountain Crest.
Jarrett Elmer had two TD passes for the Skyhawks and ran for another score.
Hunter Schroeder pulled the Mustangs even at 7-7 on a 1-yard TD plunge early in the second quarter. Earlier in that drive, Mountain Crest quarterback Tadon Burbank completed a first-down pass to Emilio Veater on fourth and eight.
Unfortunately for Mountain Crest, it struggled offensively for most of the game and gave up too many explosive plays defensively.
“Salem Hills is a well-coached team,” MC head coach Jason Lee said. “We need to execute much better defensively and offensively. We need to sharpen up the little things and be more prepared for four quarters.”
BULLDOGS 46, GRIZZLIES 7
Provo exploded for 32 points in a less-than nine-minute span of the middle two quarters to roll past visiting Logan. The Bulldogs scored a pair of TDs in the final 40 seconds of the first half, and then tacked on three more forays to the end zone in the first half of the third quarter.
The Grizzlies pared their deficit to 14-7 in the first quarter when Isaac Larsen returned a kickoff 95 yards to the house. However, the Bulldogs countered that with a 94-yard kickoff return for a TD and a pick-six to seize the momentum for good.
“Provo is a very good team,” LHS head coach Bart Bowen said. “They shut down our running game. We’ll regroup and get better.”
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Alta netted three goals in the second half at home to pull away from a short-handed Logan side. The Grizzlies (1-3-0) are currently missing six starters and two of them are out for the season.
This was Logan’s second match is as many days. Ashley Coppin converted on a pass from Emily Hilario to put the Grizzlies in the scoreboard midway through the second half.
“This game was a quick turnaround and rough both physically and mentally,” LHS head coach Natalie Norris said. “Our girls gave us everything they had and, yes, they had a few unlucky mistakes, but they fought til the very end and still had some moments of brilliance. I keep telling them the scoreline doesn’t define us, and I truly think good things are coming.”