What little hope may have been left to capture the Region 11 boys golf title away from the defending champions was smashed on Monday at Davis Park Golf Course.
Sky View stamped its paws all over the 2019 championship. With one day left to play, the rest of the field is playing for second through sixth.
The Bobcats had a good lead, but had showed they may be a bit vulnerable a week ago. That was not the case Monday as they closed the door on the rest of the field by scoring a 290 as a team. That was 13 shots better than second-place Bear River at 303.
“That’s back-to-back titles,” Sky View head coach Eric Kleven said. “I’m super proud of these kids. They are a great group.”
And their work is not done. They don’t plan on resting on their accomplishments on Tuesday, when the final day of the region championship moves to Hill Air Force Base Golf Course.
“We are going to finish this off right,” Kleven said. “The Bobcats did awesome today, but we are not taking tomorrow off.”
Finishing behind Sky View and Bear River were Logan (305), Green Canyon (309), Ridgeline (319) and Mountain Crest (319).
Four Sky View golfers finished among the top five individual scores — five among the top 10. Four of the eight individuals that make up each team’s roster count toward the team score.
Ryan Seamons was the lone golfer to go under par Monday, carding a 5-under-par 66 for medalist honors. The senior and defending region medalist went into the region championship with a goal to shoot below par.
A pair of Bears tied for second in Jaret Giles and Dalton Schultz with 2-over-par 73s. Sky View’s Hayden Kleven was fourth with a 74.
Three players tied for fifth, including a pair of Bobcats. Tyler Hoggan and Braden Alder both finished with 75s, as did Logan’s Max Leishman.
Sky View had six players shoot in the 70’s and didn’t have a score higher than a 81.
“It was a great team effort,” coach Kleven said.
Logan had a solid showing Monday as Anthon Woolley (76), Paul Miller (77) and Porter Seamons (77) joined Leishman among the top 10.
Gage Halverson, Abe Olson and Kenden Blotter of Green Canyon all carded 77s to tie for 10th. Jordan Alder and Jace Blotter were a stroke behind with 78s.
Ridgeline as led by Jacob Mann with a 78.
Conner Leishman of Mountain Crest tied for eighth wit ha 76, while Lance Fristrup turned in a 78.