For the third time in as many weeks, Sky View’s football team jumped all over its opponent in the early going.
To the delight of head coach Christopher Howell, his Bobcats were able to maintain that momentum and intensity for a full 48 minutes.
Sky View scored at least one touchdown in every quarter and the end result was a gratifying 45-0 drubbing of well-respected Idaho program Highland on a windy Saturday night in Rexburg, Idaho. This was the fourth and final game of the annual Rocky Mountain Rumble.
“It was obviously super proud of the team as far as that goes,” Howell said. “We played a complete game in every phase of the game. Obviously, we still made mistakes, but one of the things we felt like on both sides of the ball is that we hadn’t played four quarters consistently yet, and I really thought we did that tonight.”
In the process, the Bobcats looked like a team very much capable of defending their 4A state championship, and their impressive performance came against a team that advanced to the semifinals of the playoffs in Idaho’s highest classification last fall. In fact, the Rams are legitimate state title contenders year in and year out.
“I was as nervous for this game as I have been in a long time,” Howell said. “They’ve got some really, really good players, and obviously they’re really well-coached and have just a culture of winning. And I thought our kids just did a tremendous job of answering the bell tonight.”
Not only did the Bobcats (3-0) extend their winning streak to 15, they earned their seventh shutout during the timespan. Additionally, Sky View became the first team to hold Highland (1-1) scoreless since at least 2008. Highland’s game-by-game results are available at idahosports.com, starting at the 2009 campaign.
Sky View quarterback Kason Carlsen threw for 253 yards and four touchdowns — the fourth one on a 27-yard fly sweep to Isaac Larsen just seconds into the fourth quarter. Carlsen hooked up with Trey Nyman on a 7-yard fade on a third-and-goal play with 7:08 remaining in the first quarter, found Walter Collins on a 19-yard swing pass to paydirt six minutes later, and tossed a 7-yard scoring pass to Kimball Jackson on third and goal in the second quarter.
The Bobcats took a commanding 24-0 lead into the half as Kasen Erickson booted a 36-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Sky View got the ball to start the second half and essentially vanquished any chance of a Highland comeback. On the first play from scrimmage, Carlsen hit Nyman in stride on a slant and the senior turned on the jets and scampered 77 yards to the Highland 7-yard line. Collins powered his way into the end zone one play later.
“Yeah, that we huge, and it was actually one of our run-pass option plays,” Howell said. “Kason really struggled in the first half to put the ball on a guy. He didn’t throw the ball as much this week in practice and so he felt the rust a little bit, but he put the ball right on him and Trey made a great catch in traffic. And then he really showed his explosiveness and pulled away from those (Highland) guys, and that was a great play to start the second half. It just gave us kind of the momentum to continue to play fast and play hard.”
Truman Moser scored Sky View’s final touchdown on a 4-yard run midway through the fourth quarter. Backup signal caller Garrett Zollinger piloted the Bobcats’ offense on that drive.
Collins finished with 84 yards on 21 carries, while Larsen gained 74 yards on four receptions. Sky View’s offensive line also played well, especially in the second half.
It was a memorable night for the Sky View defense, which intercepted three passes — one apiece by Titan Saxton, Cole Watterson and Hunter Lewis — and racked up eight tackles for loss. The Bobcats also blocked a 41-yard field goal that Lewis pounced on.
Lewis had a big night for Sky View as he accumulated 13 tackles, to go along with his INT and aformentioned special teams play.
“He’s just so steady week in and week out,” Howell said of Lewis. “He might be one of the best inside linebackers I’ve ever coached.”
In the other three games of the Rocky Mountain Rumble, Mountain Crest thumped Bonneville (Idaho) 56-22, Pocatello (Idaho) upset host Madison (Idaho) 23-20, and reigning Idaho 5A champion Rigby blanked Box Elder 51-0. Mountain Crest played Friday, as did Pocatello and Madison.
———
BOBCATS 45, RAMS 0
Saturday at Rexburg, Idaho
Sky View 14 10 7 14 — 45
Highland 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
SV — Trey Nyman 7 pass from Kason Carlsen (Kasen Erickson kick), 7:08
SV — Walter Collins 19 pass from Carlsen (Erickson kick), 1:49.
Second Quarter
SV — Kimball Jackson 7 pass from Carlsen (Erickson kick), 1:35.
SV — 36 FG Erickson, :03.
Third Quarter
SV — Collins 3 run (Erickson kick), 11:30.
Fourth Quarter
SV — Isaac Larsen 27 run (Erickson kick), 11:49.
SV — Truman Moser 4 run (Erickson kick).