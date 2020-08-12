It wasn’t the start the Bobcats were hoping for, but they sure did a good job of bouncing back after allowing an early goal.
Sky View put away four shots in the opening half as it overcame a 1-0 deficit and rolled to a 4-1 victory over Uintah in a non-region girls soccer match on Wednesday in Smithfield.
The Bobcats (3-0-0) have found the back of the net at least three times in each of their three matches this season.
“We played well,” said SV head coach Jillian Carver, whose side has outscored the opposition by a combined margin of 11-2. “We transitioned better and defended as a team better. The girls did really well. It’s fun to see success on all sides of the game.”
Amalia Fonua recorded a brace for the Bobcats, who also got goals from Macy Hellstern and Annika McCulloch. McCulloch assisted on Hellstern’s goal. Reese Thurston, Laney Gibbons and Mia Morrison were also credited with assists for Sky View.
MUSTANGS 7, UTES 1
It was a rough two-day road trip to Cache Valley for Uintah, which conceded five second-half goals in a blowout loss to Mountain Crest on Tuesday.
The Mustangs (1-2-0) enjoyed a balanced performance in the attack as their goals were netted by six different players. Baylie Baldwin led the charge with two goals and an assist.
It was also a good day for Mountain Crest’s Lexie Coggins and Keiera Nielson, who chipped in with one goal and a pair of assists apiece. Bret Everding, Amelia Zilles and Ali Myers also scored for the Mustangs, who took a 2-0 lead into the half.
“It was awesome to see how many different girls scored yesterday,” said MC head coach Amber Hyatt, whose team got an assist from Sadie Coggins. “It took us a while to get into the game, but once we did it was fun to watch the girls have fun and play well together. I really wanted to get a shutout, but some unfortunate things happened. We definitely have some things to work on, but overall I thought my team played really well and I was happy with everyone’s effort.”
SV FOOTBALL
Defending 4A state champion Sky View will square off against Idaho 5A power Highland on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Madison High School as part of the Rocky Mountain Rumble.
The game was originally scheduled to be contested at Holt Arena, which is the home field of Idaho State. However, a new venue was needed when the Big Sky Conference postponed its fall football season and all games, high school included, were banned at the Mini Dome the rest of the year.